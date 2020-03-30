The 10 Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now (March 30)

Netflix Joe Exotic in "Tiger King."

For the second week in a row, “Tiger King” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the company’s public ranking system.

Anecdotally, the show also seems to be one of the most popular shows in America right now, even beyond Netflix. But for those who somehow don’t know yet, this Netflix Original docuseries focuses on the story of Joe Exotic, a zookeeper with an unconventional lifestyle. Exotic is fascinating for his character alone, but the tale escalates when he attempts to hire a hitman to murder a rival.

Other Netflix Originals fill out the majority of the top 10. The third season of “Ozark,” which debuted on March 27, has the second-place spot. “Boss Baby: Back in Business” has held a spot in this ranking the last few weeks. I’ve never seen that show (or the movie), but I believe it’s about a baby who is also a boss.

Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost Streamline