The 10 Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now (March 30)

For the second week in a row, “Tiger King” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the company’s public ranking system.
Anecdotally, the show also seems to be one of the most popular shows in America right now, even beyond Netflix. But for those who somehow don’t know yet, this Netflix Original docuseries focuses on the story of Joe Exotic, a zookeeper with an unconventional lifestyle. Exotic is fascinating for his character alone, but the tale escalates when he attempts to hire a hitman to murder a rival.
Other Netflix Originals fill out the majority of the top 10. The third season of “Ozark,” which debuted on March 27, has the second-place spot. “Boss Baby: Back in Business” has held a spot in this ranking the last few weeks. I’ve never seen that show (or the movie), but I believe it’s about a baby who is also a boss.
Read on for the full top 10 shows list below
10. “100 Humans: Life’s Questions Answered” (Netflix Original)
9. “Boss Baby: Back in Business” (Netflix Original)
8. “Unorthodox” (Netflix Original)
7. “The Letter for the King” (Netflix Original)
6. “Car Masters: Rust to Riches” (Netflix Original)
5. “Love is Blind” (Netflix Original)
4. “Self Made” (Netflix Original)
2. “Ozark” (Netflix Original)
1. “Tiger King” (Netflix Original)
NOTE: At the end of February, Netflix added a feature called “Top 10 in the U.S. Today.” The exact methodology behind these rankings remains unclear. But since Netflix has developed a reputation for not sharing viewership data, these rankings offer a rare glimpse into what subscribers are actually watching.