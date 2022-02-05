No Charges For Man Who Stuck Hand Into Tiger Enclosure At Zoo

A man who reached through a fence into a tiger enclosure at Florida’s Naples Zoo — which led to the tiger biting him and the big cat being fatally shot — will face no charges.

The incident happened in December, when River Rosenquist, 26, climbed over the fence that separated a tiger named Eko from the public. Rosenquist was an employee of a cleaning company hired to clean areas like the gift shop and bathroom, and was not authorized to go into the tiger’s enclosure.

Rosenquist then put his hand through a second fence, and Eko bit him and yanked him towards the enclosure. A responding sheriff’s deputy couldn’t get Eko to release his arm, and shot Eko to save Rosenquist’s life. Rosenquist was seriously injured and Eko died from being shot.

The incident took place after hours, so no members of the public were present.

Eko the tiger in his pool at the Naples Zoo, before he was fatally shot. Naples Zoo

On Friday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office announced that Rosenquist would not face criminal charges because “there are no laws on the books that apply” to what occurred.

“I am frustrated and even angered that there is no existing criminal law that applies in this tragic situation that resulted in the untimely death of a rare and endangered tiger,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a statement.

