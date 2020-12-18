The golf swing of Tiger Woods’ 11-year-old son, Charlie, suits his dad to a tee.

As the two prepared Thursday to play as a team in this weekend’s PNC Championship, formerly the PNC Father-Son Challenge, in Orlando, Florida, a pair of viral videos compared their strokes and got fans talking. (Watch them below.)

One clip showed the father and son practicing side by side, prompting a Twitter user to comment, “mirror image,” and another to write, “The young bloke has better tempo.”

Golf.com posted a clip that shows the two teeing off in separate but aligned footage.

“Best swing in golf. And on top is Tiger Woods :),” one fan joked. “Tiger’s Mini-me,” another wrote.

“It’s so much fun for me to see him enjoying the game,” Woods told The Associated Press on Thursday after a pro-am round. “That’s the whole idea. Enjoy hitting shots and creating those shots. It’s so cool for me to see him enjoy the sport.”

The family duo made a splash in January when the elder Woods, owner of 82 career victories and 15 major championships, caddied for the youngster at a junior tournament. Charlie shot a 5-over-par 41 in the nine-hole event.

This weekend there could be a tad more pressure. The kid will be playing on television with his famous father.

“He’s starting to understand how to play,” Tiger Woods said to the Palm Beach Post ahead of the event. “He’s asking me the right questions. It’s been an absolute blast just to go out and compete with him. He reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up.”

SOPA Images via Getty Images Tiger Woods and son Charlie talk things over at the 10th hole during a pro-am practice round before the PNC Championship.

