Tiger Woods Is Home Recovering From His Car Accident

Golf star Tiger Woods is home from the hospital and continuing his recovery from last month’s car accident, he announced Tuesday.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods, who lives in South Florida, wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

Woods, 45, was hospitalized with serious injuries to his legs three weeks ago after a solo vehicle crash in a coastal area of Los Angeles County. His car traveled several hundred feet off the road after hitting a sign, crossing two lanes of oncoming traffic and flipping several times.

He required several surgeries for the injuries to his legs. His seatbelt and the cushioning inside his car, a 2021 Genesis SUV, likely saved his life, first responders said that day.

Woods extended his gratitude to the two hospitals that treated him on Tuesday.

“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center,” he tweeted. “You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.”

Officials tasked with investigating the crash cleared Woods from any wrongdoing the day after it happened. “This is purely an accident,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, adding that his department did not see the need to bring in a drug-recognition expert to evaluate whether Woods was impaired while driving. However, multiple forensic experts told USA TODAY Sports that the circumstances surrounding the crash should have triggered such a call and that the sheriff’s quick conclusion on the matter was concerning.