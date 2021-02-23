Tiger Woods Injured, Hospitalized Following Car Crash

Golfing legend Tiger Woods has been hospitalized with injuries following a car collision in Los Angeles, the county sheriff and Woods’ agent confirmed Tuesday.

Woods, 45, had to be “extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics,” the sheriff’s statement said.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

The crash occurred around 7:12 a.m. local time on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes and involved only Woods’ vehicle, which sustained major damage.

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg said the star suffered multiple leg injuries. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” he told Gold Digest.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department told CNN that Woods suffered “moderate to critical” injuries.

News footage of the crash showed Woods’ vehicle overturned on the side of the road with debris scattered nearby.

A look at the car Tiger Woods was in. https://t.co/biSQfMW0sK pic.twitter.com/WubFojEGfi — Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) February 23, 2021

Woods, who lives in Florida, was in California for a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV. He was also there hosting the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational this past weekend.

Woods, who is tied for first in PGA Tour wins and holds several other golf records, has been unable to play recently due to a recent back surgery. He said Sunday he had just “one more MRI scheduled.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.