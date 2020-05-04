Tiger Woods’ Big Regret Is A Surprising One In New Q&A

Tiger Woods’ biggest regret? It probably isn’t what you think, at least judging by what he said in a recent GolfTV Q&A. (See the video below.)

The golf great was asked by a fan on Twitter: “If you had one thing you could go back in time to tell your younger self, what would it be?”

“Not to run so much,” Woods replied. “Running over 30 miles a week for probably my first five, six years on tour pretty much destroyed my body and my knees.”

Woods has endured numerous surgeries on his back and knees. But some might have expected him to address his tumultuous personal life instead.

In 2009, Woods crashed his car into a fire hydrant in front of his home, and reports about martial infidelities followed news of the accident.

Woods later admitted to and apologized for numerous affairs that eventually ended his marriage.

In 2017, deputies arrested Woods after they found him asleep at the wheel. He was later found to have taken five drugs in what he said was an attempt to self-medicate for back pain and a sleep disorder.

Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion program to avoid a DUI charge. In 2018, a judge declared that Woods had “successfully completed all regular and special conditions.”

Woods made a dramatic career comeback in 2019 by winning his fifth Masters Tournament. His defense of the title has been delayed until possibly later this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.