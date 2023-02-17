What's Hot

Selena Gomez Slams Body-Shaming Trolls, Says Lupus Medication Led To Recent Weight Gain

'Daily Show' Guest Sarah Silverman Rips Nikki Haley's Love For 1 Hateful Pastor

23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

I Thought I Had A Headache. It Turned Out To Be Herpes (HSV-1) — In My Brain.

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

My Obsession With My Boyfriend Was Driving Us Apart. Then I Found Out What Was Really Going On.

Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Issues Fiery Statement After Cheating Claims

The Most Common Norovirus Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Jack Nicholson's Estranged Daughter Tessa Gourin Speaks Up About Fatherless Childhood

Fox News Hosts Didn't Believe Election Fraud Claims, Court Filings Reveal

Jimmy Kimmel Flips Mike Pence's Constitution Vow Back At Him

Are You A Giver Or A Taker? There Are Two Types Of Talkers, Researcher Suggests

SportssexismTiger Woods

Tiger Woods Apologizes For Handing Justin Turner A Tampon At Genesis Invitational

“It was supposed to be all fun and games, and obviously, it hasn’t turned out that way,” the golfer said Friday.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Tiger Woods is apologizing for handing a tampon to playing partner Justin Thomas on Thursday, but some people wonder if the apology is really up to par.

Woods, who is playing in the Genesis Invitational, gave Thomas the tampon in seeming jest after his drive went further than the one Thomas hit.

Although Thomas laughed at the gesture, he appeared to drop the tampon on the ground afterward.

On Friday, Woods acknowledged he’d gotten public backlash for the apparently sexist joke.

“It was supposed to be all fun and games, but obviously, it hasn’t turned out that way,” Woods told reporters. “If I offended anybody, it was not the case, it was just friends having fun.”

He later added, “If I offended anybody in any way, shape, or form, I’m sorry.”

People on Twitter gave the apology mixed reviews, noting that yes, Woods had offended people.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community