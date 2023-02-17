Tiger Woods Apologizes For Handing Justin Turner A Tampon At Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods is apologizing for handing a tampon to playing partner Justin Thomas on Thursday, but some people wonder if the apology is really up to par.

Woods, who is playing in the Genesis Invitational, gave Thomas the tampon in seeming jest after his drive went further than the one Thomas hit.

Advertisement

Although Thomas laughed at the gesture, he appeared to drop the tampon on the ground afterward.

On Friday, Woods acknowledged he’d gotten public backlash for the apparently sexist joke.

“It was supposed to be all fun and games, but obviously, it hasn’t turned out that way,” Woods told reporters. “If I offended anybody, it was not the case, it was just friends having fun.”

He later added, “If I offended anybody in any way, shape, or form, I’m sorry.”

Tiger Woods responds to the viral video of giving Justin Thomas a tampon after out-driving him yesterday at @thegenesisinv @rivieracc. Says he’s sorry if he offended anyone. @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/DqHjAh432G — Jill Painter Lopez (@jillpainter) February 17, 2023

People on Twitter gave the apology mixed reviews, noting that yes, Woods had offended people.

That's a spavined apology. (Yes Tiger, you offended people; no "if" about it.) I love watching the guy play but he can be startlingly offensive at times. @thegenesisinv — Helen Yeomans (@HelenYeomans001) February 17, 2023

Dereliction of duty by golf journalists not to ask Woods about the "tampon" incident...it was crass, juvenile & unacceptable will @PGATOUR have the courage to fine him? I doubt it but a full & genuine apology from @TigerWoods for his disgusting behaviour would be a start — Graeme (@dungra) February 17, 2023

Advertisement