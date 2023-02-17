What's Hot

Tiger Woods Hands Tampon To Justin Thomas During Genesis Invitational And They Laugh

The golf stars' exchange of a Tampax product got a mixed reaction from viewers.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

Maybe it was his time of the round. (See the images and video below.)

Tiger Woods was spotted handing a tampon to playing partner Justin Thomas on Thursday in an apparent joke after Woods’ drive went farther.

Tiger Woods hands the tampon to Justin Thomas.
Cliff Hawkins via Getty Images

The exchange at the ninth hole during the Genesis Invitational in the Los Angeles area prompted laughter from the golf stars, who seemed to try to conceal their transaction of the Tampax product. Thomas appeared to quickly drop it.

A close-up shows that Woods did indeed hand Thomas a tampon during the tournament, sparking a lot of fan chatter.
Cliff Hawkins via Getty Images

Whether it was a prank, a bet payoff or something else, the moment got a mixed reaction on social media.

Some accused Woods of disrespecting and denigrating women.

Woods and Thomas share a laugh after Woods surreptitiously gave him a tampon.
Cliff Hawkins via Getty Images

Perhaps the 15-time major winner will explain after his round Friday. He shot a 2-under-par 69 the previous day to tie for 26th place among a gaggle of players as he continues his quest to come back from a near-debilitating 2021 car accident.

