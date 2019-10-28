SPORTS

Tiger Woods Ties Record With His 82nd PGA Tour Victory

The 2019 Masters champion continues his career resurrection in Japan.
Tiger Woods poses with the winning trophy after capturing the Zozo Championship in Japan on Monday.
Tiger Woods’ comeback took another immortalizing turn.

Woods, who won the Masters at age 43 in April after an 11-year majors drought, tied golf great Sam Snead’s mark of 82 PGA Tour victories in Japan on Monday.  

Woods prevailed in the weather-delayed final round of the Zozo Championship in Chiba by three strokes after once again rebounding from a surgery. Woods underwent a fifth procedure on his left knee two months ago, and it’s his first tournament since then, according to Golfweek.

So that’s four back surgeries, five knee operations and a few personal problems as well, the golf site counted. And he’s still winning.

The golf world saluted him.

