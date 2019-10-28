Tiger Woods’ comeback took another immortalizing turn.
Woods, who won the Masters at age 43 in April after an 11-year majors drought, tied golf great Sam Snead’s mark of 82 PGA Tour victories in Japan on Monday.
Woods prevailed in the weather-delayed final round of the Zozo Championship in Chiba by three strokes after once again rebounding from a surgery. Woods underwent a fifth procedure on his left knee two months ago, and it’s his first tournament since then, according to Golfweek.
So that’s four back surgeries, five knee operations and a few personal problems as well, the golf site counted. And he’s still winning.
The golf world saluted him.
