Tiger Woods Wins 2019 Masters Tournament

In a spectacular return to past glory, Tiger Woods has won the Masters, his first major victory in over a decade.

Woods won his fifth green jacket, stunning fans on Sunday as he pulled ahead during the fourth round of the tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Francesco Molinari entered the final day of the Masters in the lead, with Woods tied for second place two shots behind. By the 18th hole, Woods held a two-shot lead. This was the first tournament Woods won after not holding the lead or co-lead for 54 holes.

Woods, 43, previously won the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005, but had not won a championship in nearly 11 years. With his latest win, he has 15 major titles under his belt, placing him three major titles behind record holder Jack Nicklaus, who has 18.

In the years since his previous Masters win in 2005, he’s undergone multiple surgeries, including on his back, experienced the death of his father, Earl Woods, in 2006, had his marriage become tabloid fodder in 2009 and got a divorce, and was arrested for a DUI in 2017. In 2017, he also underwent his fourth back surgery, a spinal fusion, to alleviate pain in his back and leg. Just last month he also withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a neck strain.