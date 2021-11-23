Most winter clothing problems are caused by the cold weather. Will these boots keep my toes warm enough? Will this coat be able to handle snow? But there’s one winter weather fashion problem that is arguably more annoying than all the rest, if you’re unlucky enough to have experienced it: finding tights that don’t fall down.
If you’ve ever been walking around on a chilly day wearing a pair of tights under a skirt or dress, you’ve probably experienced the dreaded tights “roll down.” You can feel the waistband of the tights gradually rolling down your stomach, but maybe your hands are full or you’re not in a place where you can simply reach under your skirt or dress and pull them up. The more you walk, the further the tights fall. Maybe they roll down past your stomach, then to your thighs. Before you know it, you’re one move away from the tights falling all the way down.
Of course, finding tights that fit you well is part of the solution for this incredibly annoying winter problem, but that’s easier said than done. Choosing tights is a matter of finding that perfect balance of compression, design, warmth, elasticity, length and that crucial, hard-to-find quality that helps them not fall down. It’s a bit like finding a needle in a haystack. That’s why going off of firsthand referrals and reviews from real people is often the best way to find your perfect pair. We crowdsourced some favorites that you’ll want to stock up on.
