Shopping

Here's How TikTok Made Me Buy A Tiny Waffle Maker

The app we love to scroll really took my breakfast to new levels.

Staff Writer

Making a late-night blueberry cinnamon waffle with the mini waffle maker that I'm obsessed with.
Griffin Wynne
Making a late-night blueberry cinnamon waffle with the mini waffle maker that I'm obsessed with.

On Real Tok, we test out the latest TikTok product trends to help you make slightly more informed late-night impulse internet buys. You’re welcome.

Morning, lunch or 2 a.m. after a night out, there’s no wrong time to eat homemade waffles. Of course, while you may always crave those warm, fluffy syrup vessels, you’re likely never in the mood to do all the preparing and cleanup. Cue the mini waffle maker.

Like most things in 2022, I first saw this majestic beast on TikTok. In a community dubbed “Waffle Tok,” home chefs young and old were singing its praises, using this small machine to make all sorts of crispy snacks. They were definitely making individual waffles, from classics like chocolate chip and blueberry to more exciting ones like Funfetti cake waffles. But they were also making mini-waffle versions of every type of food: waffle tacos, waffle pizza, waffle buffalo chicken, waffle frittatas and even mini waffle-pressed store-bought frosted sugar cookies. As a lover of all-day breakfast and teenage stoner-level snacks, I needed to try one for myself.

The mini waffle makers come in a bunch of styles of colors. You can get a heart-shaped one that makes heart-shaped waffles or one covered in pirate flag-like skulls and crossbones. I got the “aqua,” which looks like a cute 1950s kitchen appliance. The waffle griddle itself is four inches in diameter so so, too, will be your waffles. The appliance needs to be plugged in and gets a little hot while cooking, so just make sure you have a safe, open spot near an outlet in your kitchen workspace.

After you plug the machine in, the blue light on top will go on to show it’s heating. The only real issue is that there’s no “on/off” switch or temperature control, so you need to be mindful of plugging and unplugging it and watching over your snack as it’s cooking.

@mysuperhero_helmethair

~Missing summer. Campfire 🔥 pie no fire😂😉 #InLove #Homemade #campfirepie #campfire #miniwafflemaker #nutella #banana #minnesotacheck #minnesotagirl

♬ Aesthetic Girl - Yusei

When the blue light goes off, you’re ready to rumble. Add your waffle batter or whatever other creative ingredients you can think of. A waffle should cook in about three or four minutes. As I said, there’s not a timer or temperature setting on the device (we’re talking about a $9 waffle maker here), so keep your eye on it while your food is cooking and make sure to unplug it the moment you’re done. If you don’t like your waffles super brown, you can set a timer for around two minutes to make sure they won’t overcook. If you’re cooking with raw meat or eggs, you should use a food thermometer to make sure everything is fully cooked before you start snacking.

Like others on TikTok, I’ve had the best time sticking all sorts of food in my mini waffle maker. I’ve made late-night quesadillas, crispy waffled mac and cheese with leftovers and even fried avocados. Every time, the machine only takes a few minutes to cook and leaves me with warm, crispy crunchy snacks.

Once the waffle maker cools off, it’s super easy to clean. (There are even TikToks about that.) You can wipe it down with a wet paper towel or sponge before storing it. Again, as this is a budget device, I recommend being gentle with it. Try not to drop it, soak it or pull too hard on the cord.

Some reviews say these machines don’t stand the test of time, which frankly isn’t too surprising. I’m not banking on passing this $9 waffle machine to my great-grandchildren as a family heirloom in 80 years; I’m just trying to make some mini waffles and hand-held egg sammies.

For quick breakfasts on the go and fun late-night snacks, a mini waffle maker is 10/10. It heats up fast, cleans easily and can be used to make all sorts of hand-held delights. Get one for yourself! You won’t regret it.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
The Dash mini waffle maker with over 158,000 five-star reviews
Here she is in all her glory. This mini waffle maker is four inches in diameter with a non-stick surface and it's easy to store. It heats up in about a minute (the little blue light turns off when it's ready to go) and will cook your waffle in about two minutes.

It comes in 28 colors and styles.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2
Amazon
The Dash mini electric round griddle
If you're more team pancake than waffle (or team eggs, burgers or cookies), this flat mini griddle may have your number. This is also four inches in diameter, so it's super easy to store, too. It heats up in about a minute and has a non-stick surface for easy clean up.

This comes in six colors.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

Promising reviews:

“Perfect for singles. At first, I laughed thinking it was too small to really do anything. I was so wrong, it’s an amazing little waffle maker!! Can cook almost anything on it! I have cooked eggs, waffles, and french toast.” — S. Peterson

I can’t stop cramming random stuff into my tiny waffle maker. YES! Tiny Eggo-sized waffles! Put anything into it- hashbrowns, tater tots, waffle mix, canned biscuits! Add nuts and berries and things! It even comes with a little recipe booklet! It fits in the palm of your hand, you could literally stuff it in the back of a drawer, but you won’t, because as soon as you get it everyone wants mini waffles for every meal. It heats up super fast and is a breeze to clean. If you’re making a whole mess of waffles, be sure to give it a quick spritz of nonstick spray every couple of waffles or so, so it doesn’t rend your delicious waffles asunder. Excellent value. Buy 10 of them and a food truck, you’ll be in business.” — Bryce Pierce

“Seriously I love this thing more than my regular-sized waffle maker!! It makes waffles that are a tad smaller than Eggo waffles. They are a perfect size. My kids love that I am willing to make waffles in it on weekdays instead of just on weekends with my other one. So easy to use...no clean-up is necessary. The waffles come out perfectly every time, no spray needed! Almost thinking I should get another one...hmmmm. You will not be sorry with this little guy...a keeper!” — Thefabfive

“Look, I’m not going to lie. I saw people waffling cheese and pickles on Tiktok using these little waffle makers and I had to have one. Does it waffle things? Yes. Is it easy to clean? Yes. Is it cute as a button? Also yes! I have the one with little rainbows on it and it’s just super cute. As far as things that Tiktok made me buy goes... this is 100% a great appliance!” — Melissa

A color-dipped nesting bowl set

Vintage-Inspired Dishes And Cookware For Your Kitchen And As Gifts

shoppingFoodTikTokcookwaffles

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Alopecia Shouldn’t Be A Punchline, But It Should Get More Attention

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides ‘Bridgerton’

Work/Life

What To Put On Your Résumé If You Took Time Off To Have Kids

Food & Drink

People Share Their Lunch Habits Before The Pandemic vs. Now

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Denver

Style & Beauty

How To Dress Like You’re In ‘Bridgerton,’ But In Real Life

Home & Living

This 2017 Sci-Fi Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

26 Things From Target You'll Never Want To Travel Without Once You Try Them

Shopping

Have Trouble Falling Asleep? These 12 Expert-Backed Items May Help.

Shopping

20 Practical And Cute Baby Shower Gifts That Reviewers Swear By

Shopping

29 Beauty Products That’ll Make You Love Catching A Glimpse Of Your Reflection In Shop Windows

Shopping

24 Helpful Hair Products That'll Give You Exactly What You Paid For

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In April

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Cult-Fave LED Light Mask Is Worth Every Penny

Shopping

The Best Protection Can Be Found In A Type Of Sunscreen You May Not Have Heard Of

Food & Drink

9 Dishes You Should Never Try To Make In Your Instant Pot

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In April

Shopping

8 Casual Walking Shoes That Are Actually Eco-Friendly

Wellness

7 Cases When A High Sex Drive May Be A Sign Of Trauma

Shopping

Get The Same Socks Ketanji Brown Jackson's Husband Has Worn Every Day This Week

Style & Beauty

Why Experts Recommend Washing Your New Clothes Before Wearing Them

Shopping

You Really Need A New Trash Can. Here Are 10 That Won't Be Eyesores In Your Kitchen.

Wellness

8 Health Issues You Didn't Know Your Pharmacist Can Help With

Food & Drink

The Best Chocolate For Chocolate Chip Cookies, According To Experts

Shopping

11 Clothing Items That Will Grow With Your Baby

Money

How To Make A Tank Of Gas Last Longer

Work/Life

I Was A Broadway Star. Now I'm A Software Engineer.

Wellness

The Rare, Underdiscussed Issue Some People Experience After COVID

Parenting

31 Too-Real Tweets About Parents Having 'The Talk' With Their Kids

Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Flat Feet, According To A Podiatrist

Food & Drink

With Meat Prices Rising, Here Are 6 Cheaper Proteins To Buy Right Now

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Swedish Thriller Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Share The Secrets To Getting Rid Of Dark Undereye Circles

Wellness

Is There Any Way To Reduce Your Risk Of Long COVID If You Get Sick?

Shopping

12 Tiny Umbrellas And Foldable Ponchos For When You're Caught In The Rain

Wellness

When You Should Go To The ER If You're Pregnant And Have COVID

Parenting

A New Reason To Take Childhood Sleep Problems Seriously

Shopping

24 Must-Have Items To Make Driving A Car Less Of A Nightmare This Winter