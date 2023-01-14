32 TikTok Beauty Products Under $10 To Treat Yourself To Immediately

Popular items from this list
A buildable Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick
: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up. The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is." — Kristina Bumbelow
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time. Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
E.l.f.'s poreless putty primer
LOL, allow me to be the one to shout to GRAB THIS WHILE YOU CAN. Every time I've run out of it I've gotten mad at myself because thanks to TikTok, it's constantly out of stock. Now is finally our chance! Promising review:
"Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before. Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." — Binnyx1
A set of exfoliating gloves for the bath or shower
: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." — Brittney
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5-20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." — curlyhead3
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil
"Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra
Peach Slices blemish patches
Peach Slices
is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016. Promising review:
"This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out." — Savannah Wilson
A suuuper-popular Bio-Oil
FWIW re: scars, though, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night. Promising review:
"Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I used the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." — Yasmin Rodriguez
Nyx Butter Gloss
"TikTok made me buy this. And I am so glad I did. It feels so moisturizing and the color fits my tan skin so well. I could wear this all day. And it lasts so well. Not tacky or too sticky. Will be buying more." — Shalyssa
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer
TBH, at the start of the pandemic I started using this myself, and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like "OKAY, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS" before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. 11/10 subscribe. Promising review:
"Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." — Liela Lee
A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl spray leave-In conditioner
in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it! Promising review:
"Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" — Amazon customer
A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower
I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice. Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A foundation brush with soft but firm bristles
"I saw this on TikTok. I’m a middle aged woman, so it’s difficult for me to admit that. I. LOVE. IT! It gives a flawless finish with little product. I have a compact foundation that comes with its own applicator sponge. I almost threw it out because I didn’t like the coverage. I tried this brush with it, and it’s perfect! It also comes in a plastic case, which is great because I travel a lot with my work and my other brushes get damaged sometimes." — Thayel M. Caison
A heatless curling rod headband
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. These are designed to work with all hair types, but work best if you roll them with damp hair! Promising review:
"Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." — Mariah
A popular jade roller and gua sha set
: "Honestly I got this after seeing some TikToks about it, I feel like my face gets really puffy and heard this thing helps. I was super skeptical but it wasn’t a bad price so I thought I’d get it. THIS THING WORKS. I’ve been using it for about two weeks now every night after I wash my face and put on moisturizer and it honestly is really sculpting my face. I’ve noticed quite a bit of noticeable changes after using it in the short time. I also get a lot of jaw pain and use it to massage right under my cheeks to relieve tension. Worth it for the price I think and would also make a great gift." — Alyssa
A delightfully versatile matcha-infused moisture stick
in action. Cocokind is a San Francisco-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in botanical-forward skincare with an emphasis on both physical and mental health. Promising review:
"This is my first time using the MyMatcha stick and I looovvveee it! I have it on me pretty much all the time so I can dab a little bit on my dry spots as I need to. It softens up my dry areas and even decreases the swelling of my acne! I've used it as a moisture stick, an acne anti-inflammatory, and even a fly-away tamer. It's a great multitasking product." — alizza d.
A set of satin pillowcases
Promising review:
"My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
A beginner-friendly NYX mechanical eyeliner
"I'm HORRIBLE at applying eyeliner, so this was a godsend. It's creamy, so it doesn't snag on your eyelid when you apply it, but it dries out in a minute or so, so it actually lasts all day. If I want a darker look, I put on black or navy eyeliner and then apply this on top — it smooths over the shakiness of the dark eyeliner, and looks a whole lot more interesting (like I actually put work into it, when I really didn't). I used to use a different liquid eyeshadow, but I found this and it works so much better — it stays on for a lot longer, doesn't fade, and actually reaches the lid line. Even though it stays on for a while (all day — 10+ hours), it comes off really easily with a wipe or miscellar water. It's great for covering mistakes or simply as a stand-in so you don't have to project to the world that you have no clue what you're doing with eyeliner." — Anonymous 1
L'Oréal 8 Second Wonder Water treatment
"Yes, I actually saw this product reviewed on TikTok and had to try it. It is amazing stuff OMGOSH!!! I have already purchased my second bottle. I have a lot of hair and it gets tangled easily this stuff made it soft and manageable after the first use." — Jennifer Borchers
A set of effective extra soft toothbrushes
"I bought these for our eldest son who recently got braces. Other brushes were irritating his gums, and I happened to see these on TikTok, so I thought what could it hurt. My son loves them — cleans his teeth, and no irritated gums. Will definitely be buying more in the future. Highly recommended." — Stina
The Ordinary's Oil Control Serum
"My skin looks so much better compared to when I wasn’t using it. I saw people using this on TikTok and bought it, and it has been one of the best purchase I’ve ever done." — yenach0
A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it! Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." — Megan Kopicko
An Onset soap eyebrow kit
"Saw this on TikTok and after looking around where I live for some clear soap and coming up short I decided to try these out. They are a great value for the price. Super easy to use and give a great effect on the brows." — Linds
A hydrating intense-therapy lip balm complete with SPF 25
"So I have been a loyal Eos fan for quite some time but you constantly have to reapply and honestly my lips are still cracked. I found Jack Black balm from a TikTok video and it has been glorious. I keep reaching for it to reapply and I don't need it. It doesn't feel greasy on my lips but it is a bit sticky? Or waxy. Either way, I don't mind it at all, and it also smells pretty darn good." — Trisha
Coty Airspun loose face powder
"I bought this after seeing videos from TikTok that suggested to have this product added with your beauty routine. I like the smell and I love how makeup lasted longer. I didn't have to do retouch when I attended a barn wedding. When I got home after 12 hours, my make up was just about the same before I left." — Anna Kosteski
A set of durable matte hair clips designed for all hair types
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." — Amazon customer
An Eos shea butter shaving cream
: "I found this on TikTok and decided to try. I have sensitive skin and after using this I had no razor bumps! It’s weird because it doesn’t get sudsy and foamy like regular shaving cream, but this is much more moisturizing and smells great! Will definitely be using from now on." — Luis
Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High mascara
: "I bought this mascara after seeing it go viral on TikTok. This stuff is incredible. I've been using this mascara for two months, and it's still performing very well. I admit that I am not a fan of the packaging (it feels clunky, cheap, and plasticy), but it's the inside that counts, right? The formula builds well. The brush is the perfect length to grip and coat all of my lashes. It lengthens my short eyelashes after just one coat! I tested this against my more expensive mascaras, and it performed better than most!" — Gizelle Cade
A facial applicator brush
"I absolutely love these. I saw them on TikTok and ordered them right away. I've been using them for months now and they make applying masks so much easier. I get a much more even application than I did with my hands or with other brushes. Extremely easy to use, clean, and store. Love love love!" — Caterina
A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm
I swear by this to the point where if I can't find it in the morning on a summer run, I just won't go out, LOLOL. My boobs chafe SO BADLY under my sports bra bands, no matter what kind I'm wearing, but putting on a tiny bit of this before I leave works like a charm. Absolutely no more friction and no more going "OW OW OW" in the shower because my literal boob wounds
"This was a TikTok buy and it was worth it. Highly recommend it. It does the work. Long lasting and not sticky at all." — EBATL
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
"On the list of things TikTok made me buy ... You guys!!!! I don’t know why I waited so long to use one of these but here I am AMAZED!! I really recommend. True game-changer!" — Aliyah Lofton