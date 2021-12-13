By now, you’ve probably figured out TikTok’s power to get your attention, whether it’s finding viral videos of recipes, cleaning hacks, beauty trends or products that people around the world have tested and given their stamp of approval.
Since we’re approaching the end of 2021, now’s a good time to put together a list of the beauty products that went viral on TikTok and are actually worth trying out. Read on for a mix of makeup and skin care recommendations.
1
Milk Makeup's Hydro Grip Makeup Setting And Refreshing Spray
2
Tower 28's Iced Latte Lip Jelly Lip Duo
3
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
4
Aceology's The Original Ice Globe Facial Massage Tool Set
5
e.l.f. Cosmetics Poreless Putty Primer
6
Dior’s Backstage Rosy Glow Blush
7
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
8
Refy Brow Sculpt
9
Youthforia BYO Blush Oil
10
NYX Shine Loud Pro Pigment Lip Shine
11
Lashify Control Kit
12
Bolt Beauty Cleanse And Moisture Duo Home Jars
Bolt Beauty
