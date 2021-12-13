Refy Brow Sculpt

Brow trends may come and go, but good-looking brows are always in. Enter brow lamination in a handy, easy-to-use product. This thick pomade-looking brow gel by Refy, created by model Jess Hunt, will give you groomed brows in seconds. I have thick and unruly brows, and this is the only product that makes them stay in place all day. The packaging is quite unique, as it comes with a little two-sided brush in the cap. Completely coat the brows in the pomade, wait around 10 seconds, and then brush upwards (or sideways, depending on your personal preference) with the brush. You can then smooth out the brow with your finger to flatten it out.