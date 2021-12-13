Style & Beauty

TikTok-Famous Beauty Products From 2021 That Are Actually Worth It

The viral makeup and skin care that you need to try out.

By now, you’ve probably figured out TikTok’s power to get your attention, whether it’s finding viral videos of recipes, cleaning hacks, beauty trends or products that people around the world have tested and given their stamp of approval.

Since we’re approaching the end of 2021, now’s a good time to put together a list of the beauty products that went viral on TikTok and are actually worth trying out. Read on for a mix of makeup and skin care recommendations.

1
Milk Makeup's Hydro Grip Makeup Setting And Refreshing Spray
Sephora
Masks and makeup are not the best of friends, which is where this super-setting makeup spray comes in. With this one on, your makeup will not budge! The brand claims your makeup will stay in place for 12 hours. And while I haven’t tested it for that long, it’s really good. It’s a dual-phase formula that you have to shake well before use — the blue agave helps with grip and the green cannabis gives you a glow.

Get it from Sephora for $36.

Check it out on TikTok.
2
Tower 28's Iced Latte Lip Jelly Lip Duo
Sephora
Lip glosses are truly back in our lives, and thankfully there’s none of that sticky mess we had to endure in the '90s. Tower 28 is one of the brands that has gone viral on TikTok, particularly for their Gen Z-coveted lip gloss that claims to be "your lips but better" in a smooth, moisturizing formula. Apart from its glossy look, it feels very nourishing thanks to the oils it contains; apricot kernel, raspberry seed and rosehip. It’s also vegan, and the packaging is recyclable.

Get it from Sephora for $22.

Check it out on TikTok.
3
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
Amazon
The bristles of a mascara do the hard work, and the short but mighty bristles of the Sky High mascara really separate and lengthen my lashes. I only need one coat, and the difference is dramatic! I find this both lengthens and volumizes and stays put all day, with no clumps. I'd recommend the normal rather than the waterproof version, as the waterproof may be difficult to remove and you may tug on your eyes, which is not ideal.

Get it from Amazon for $8.98.

Check it out on TikTok.
4
Aceology's The Original Ice Globe Facial Massage Tool Set
Anthropologie
Ice globes went viral for two reasons: They sound amazing on ASMR videos, and they instantly de-puff the face and under-eye area. They're meant to help with headaches, too. They're easy to use, last forever, and everyone can use them. Simply refrigerate them for 10 minutes before use, but don’t freeze them as the glass may break. They're also a lot safer to use than ice cubes, which can cause broken capillaries and sensitivity. The brand mentions these ice globes will also stimulate the skin, which means they can create more glow and may minimize the appearance of pores temporarily.

Get it from Anthropologie for $64.

Check it out on TikTok.
5
e.l.f. Cosmetics Poreless Putty Primer
Ulta
Let us start by saying everyone has pores, and it’s completely normal! However, we understand the need to have as smooth a base as possible to apply your foundation and makeup. Enter a unique primer that blurs without leaving dry skin behind. They have other versions, too (blemish-prone or matte), but Poreless is the original that has gone viral for a good reason. When wearing a full face of makeup, this creamy primer is a must.

Get it from Ulta for $9.

Check it out on TikTok.
6
Dior’s Backstage Rosy Glow Blush
Dior
The Dior Backstage rosy glow blush in 001 went viral on TikTok after Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, mentioned it’s Kylie's favorite blush. The pigment changes according to your skin’s pH, so it’s a blush that everyone can wear and enjoy, suitable for all skin tones. It’s the perfect pink glow, not too bright, and the finish is a soft matte one. I recommend applying a little bit at first to see how the color will develop on your skin and then build it up if you want. It's regularly sold out on just about every website except for Dior's.

Get it from Dior for $37.

Check it out on TikTok.
7
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
Amazon
CeraVe may not be a new company — and if you are a longtime skin care lover, chances are you've already tried most of the affordable, skin-loving, ceramide-filled range. It’s not surprising it went viral on TikTok, especially considering how easy it is to get your hands on it. Fragrance-free and suitable for all skin types, the brand's moisturizing cream is great for both face and body for normal to dry skin.

Get it from Amazon for $16.08.

Check it out on TikTok.
8
Refy Brow Sculpt
Sephora
Brow trends may come and go, but good-looking brows are always in. Enter brow lamination in a handy, easy-to-use product. This thick pomade-looking brow gel by Refy, created by model Jess Hunt, will give you groomed brows in seconds. I have thick and unruly brows, and this is the only product that makes them stay in place all day. The packaging is quite unique, as it comes with a little two-sided brush in the cap. Completely coat the brows in the pomade, wait around 10 seconds, and then brush upwards (or sideways, depending on your personal preference) with the brush. You can then smooth out the brow with your finger to flatten it out.

Get it from Sephora for $24.

Check it out on TikTok.
9
Youthforia BYO Blush Oil
Amazon
You could say the Youthforia BYO blush oil is pure magic ― it starts out as a green, somewhat scary-looking oil, and turns pink once applied on the skin. At first it’s more of a pale pink but goes brighter as the time goes by. It leaves a nice glowing sheen. I love the fact it’s suitable for every skin tone, as it’s important to find products that are truly inclusive. Also, you can sleep with it on, as the ingredients are plant-based. The brand's products are made with fewer fossil fuels than traditional formulas, so they have a smaller carbon footprint and can be recycled via TerraCycle.

Get it from Amazon for $36.

Check it out on TikTok.
10
NYX Shine Loud Pro Pigment Lip Shine
Ulta
This is a two-step shiny liquid lipstick that not only lasts all day, but also wins in the mask test! I tested it for the whole day and it lasted through a workout, lunch and walking with a mask on. After a while you might need to re-apply the lip gloss, but that’s a small price to pay for how long-lasting it is. Contrary to most liquid lipsticks, this is very comfortable to wear and does not feel drying on the lips. You will need a good makeup remover (like an oil or balm) to remove it, though.

Get it from Ulta for $11.50.

Check it out on TikTok.
11
Lashify Control Kit
Lashify
At-home lash extensions that are easy, safe and last a minimum of four days? Sign us up! Once you get used to the brand's unique application (the lash goes under your lash line instead of over), Lashify is super easy and quick to use. There are hundreds of lashes and lengths to choose from. My personal preference is C12 and C14, which perfectly complement my natural lashes. Once you have the kit, you can buy more lashes (called "gossamer"), and occasionally you’ll need a top-up of the dual-sided bond and glass products. The result is very natural and full.

Get a kit from Lashify for $145.

Check it out on TikTok.
12
Bolt Beauty Cleanse And Moisture Duo Home Jars
Bolt Beauty
Skin care that looks good, does good and is also eco-friendly and zero-waste? Sign us up! The seaweed-based biodegradable capsules by British Bolt Beauty hold enough product for one use. You can use them at home or when traveling, in your gym bag or your handbag for emergencies. I particularly love Mad About Moisture, which is a hyaluronic acid serum, and Filthy Clean, a balm cleanser. They also offer refillable compostable pouches.

Get it from Bolt Beauty for $68.

Check it out on TikTok.
