31 TikTok Famous Beauty Products That Are Worth The Hype

Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer with a sponge on the end so you can swipe it under your eyes in seconds

It's available in 18 shades.



Promising review: "I personally like this product. Throughout high school (I recently graduated in June), I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the beat part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend to try this out .