Check Out These 22 Things If You're Jealous Of Everyone's TikTok Skin Care Routines

Popular items from this list:
- A bottle of Blume’s meltdown acne oil
- A bottle of CeraVe’s hydrating cleanser
- A facial ice roller you store in the freezer
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Cosrx snail mucin serum
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
has this and says, "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done wonders with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores.
Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores.
After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing
, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"Promising review
: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby
A bubble clay mask
Watch a TikTok of the foaming mask
bubble!Promising reviews:
"I've been seeing this mask all over YouTube and TikTok! I've only tried it one and it is the best!!!" — Jocelyn
"I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off.
It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not." — LizaB
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair face moisturizer to help hydrate your skin
Promising review:
"I fell for a TikTok star’s recommendation and I’m happy I did. This is the most I’ve ever spent on a moisturizer but I will never go back! This stuff is amazing. Keeps your skin hydrated. It’s thick but doesn’t feel like it once you put it on. Worth it!" — Mekayela
A set of dermaplaning razors so you can gently remove the peach fuzz on your cheeks
Promising reviews:
"I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." — Megan Kopicko
"Literally the best thing I've ever bought on Amazon! I've been doing dermaplaning for 10+ years and this is the first time in my life I actually didn't cut myself. The razors are incredibly sharp but smooth on the skin and to do my whole face took 10 times less time than before while using different brands.
I just regret I didn't find these sooner and I was torturing and cutting myself in the past with cheaper brands. Do not hesitate, you will be amazed as much as I am." — Veronica
Nyx's pore-filling stick
Check out a TikTok of the Nyx Pore Filler
in action. Promising review
: "This is a life-changing product for me. I have HUGE visible pores that really age my face, as well as incredibly acne-prone skin that makes me break out from just about every product. I've started to use Nyx Pore Filler on my face with some regularity, and it doesn't seem to cause any irritation or breakouts. It does an AMAZING job filling in and smoothing out my face texture. The difference to my skin consistency is astounding.
My skin looks so smooth when I use this product." — Jenny Penny
A firming eye cream with powerful, deep hydration
Promising review:
"I found this eye cream on Instagram through an influencer and also seeing videos on TikTok and thought you know what, let me give it a try. And I have to say it's a great product. It's extremely moisturizing and feels great on the skin. I've been using it for just a little bit now and I've seen slightly less indentations around my eyes.
So I'm excited to see after using it longer what my results are going to be! I say try it!" — Kindle Customer
A facial ice roller you store in the freezer
Reviewers also swear by this for migraines and cooling down on hot days, so it's multitalented. Promising review:
"Someone on TikTok said her (young-looking) grandmother used this — I love it to deal with what spring allergies do to my face (headaches/puffiness) without pulling the skin and without oils. It's cool and sculpting without being too fussy like the smaller jade roller that is so popular — which I also have but it gets less traction in this home. Enjoy!" — PinkRibbonGIrl
A skin-clearing salicylic acid treatment from Paula's Choice
Check out this TikToker's review here
. Promising review:
"I have always struggled with blackheads on my nose. It was something I was super self-conscious about, always. I tried pore strips, masks, scrubs, etc., and nothing ever worked for me. But after using this product, I saw results after 10 days! I have been using it for about a month-and-a-half, and now I can barely see the pores on my nose. The redness around my nose also went away." — Taylor
A bottle of Blume's meltdown acne oil
See why one TikToker is a fan here
!Blume
is a BIPOC-, woman-, and family-owned small biz based in Vancouver that makes cruelty-free, vegan, and environmentally-friendly skincare in snazzy packaging. Promising review:
"Been using Meltdown for two weeks straight and I'm happy to say that it has done wonders for my skin. It has brightened up my complexion and kept my skin moisturized during these cold winter months
. Don't skip out on this magic serum." — Linnea V.
A bottle of CeraVe's hydrating cleanser
Watch one TikToker test it out here
!Promising review:
"Got this after seeing a recommendation on TikTok. It's been a lifesaver for me. I have dry, red, sensitive, acne-prone skin. Most cleansers strip my skin, but not this one. It’s been helping keep my skin clear while not drying it for a few months now. If you have dry skin this is a must!" — L Ashburne
Or the multifaceted CeraVe cleanser with salicylic acid
Promising review:
"I've struggled with incredibly sensitive, acne-prone, textured skin for a lot of my adult life. I stumbled onto this cleanser via TikTok (I wish I was kidding) and bought this in conjunction with CeraVe's Moisturizing Cream
and, LET ME TELL YOU, these products have become holy grail skincare items for me. Prior to this, I was using homemade soap and an exfoliating mitt to wash my face, but my skin would quickly develop uneven texture in between exfoliations. This cleanser makes my skin smooth and it doesn't irritate it. My breakouts are already a lot smaller and I've noticed a huge difference in the overall appearance. This is a holy grail cleanser." — C. Hallgrimson
An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising reviews:
"I saw this on TikTok, and it works great so far." — MarMar Manuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me.
" — LuckLocust
A bottle of Tower 28's SunnyDays tinted sunscreen foundation
See why one TikToker likes it here
!Tower 28
is a small biz whose founder, Amy Liu, has struggled with eczema for years. The brand specializes in products for sensitive skin, and everything is also vegan and cruelty-free.Promising review:
"Needed a new tinted moisturizer and heard great things about this via TikTok. I got the shade PCH and blends in so nicely into my skin. I am pretty pale so PCH is perfect! Not orange! I have oily skin and this wears very nicely throughout the day with powder. No issues other than one of my concealers not working well with it but no big deal! It does cling to dry patches- for me it's around my nose. Overall definitely plan on repurchasing this when I'm done with it." — ericapzs
A Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
Check out a reviewer trying it on TikTok here
!
This is better than the commonly used blotting sheets
because it is reusable and you won't find a stash of used papers in the bottom of your purse after a weekend full of events.
When it's time to clean, just pop out the little ball, rinse, and air dry.Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes.
It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful.
" — Kelsey B.
A box of Mighty Patch blemish patches
Check these out on TikTok here
!
Mighty Patch was created in 2017 by Hero Cosmetics
, which is a woman-owned and Asian-owned company, founded by current CEO Ju Rhyu. Hero Cosmetics now creates cleansers, toners, pimple patches, and more.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde
says: "I've used this specific brand for years now and have found them to be the best at reducing the size and redness of breakouts! Whenever I notice a zit popping up, I put one of these one right before bed, and it stays put all night, even when I toss and turn a lot. By morning, it's much less noticeable and is practically nonexistent when I cover the zit with makeup. It's such a great practically zero-effort way to treat blemishes!"Promising review:
"I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now.
Will always have these in my house from now on!" — Kiara Galloway
A bottle of Peach & Lily's Glass Skin refining serum
See why one TikToker is a fan here
! Peach & Lily
is an Asian woman-owned business that makes Korean skincare products using natural, toxin-free ingredients. Promising review:
"I saw this serum all over my TikTok For You page, and I knew that I had to try it out, as their serum is so versatile and can cover and help so many kinds of skin concerns that I've been dealing with since my early teens. And now, ever since using it, I honestly swear by it. If you are considering trying the Peach & Lily collection products, I 100% recommend this serum repeatedly. My skin had never looked this great until I first tried it out. And my face looks so glowy, clear, and radiant
." — Natalie Y.
A tea tree and peppermint remedy soap with a plethora of uses
Learn more about the many uses of tea tree oil at Cleveland Clinic
.Promising reviews:
"Honest truth, I saw someone on TikTok post about this. So yeah, TikTok made me buy it! So glad! After a long day in the heat, there is something about this soap that leaves you feeling fresh and clean and cool. It’s not heavy, if that makes any sense. Minimal lathering, but definitely clean! Will continue to use this regularly! 10/10" — Antwenette Ragland
"I purchased Remedy Soap for my tween daughter who was struggling with horrible armpit and foot odor. I tried everything to help her control this — men's deodorant, alcohol, lemon under her armpits, tea bags in her shoes, washing her clothes in vinegar etc. I was literally at my wits end by the time I came across this product on Amazon. After reading hundreds of positive reviews, I bought the soap with the hope that it would help significantly reduce her foot and armpit odor. To my amazement, it eliminated her odor completely!! She went through a whole day at school, including PE, and came home smelling as fresh as she did when she left that morning. That has NEVER happened this entire school year!!
Needless to say, my husband and I are beyond pleased with our daughter's results. We now have the comfort of knowing that she won't have to continue suffering from the embarrassment of unnecessary body odor. I can't thank Honestie Naturals enough for this product. It has truly put a smile back on my family's faces." — Amazon Customer
Dr. Jart+'s Mini Cicapair Tiger Grass color-correcting treatment
Promising review:
"The hype is to be believed. I discovered this product from TikTok. I loved how she showed the application and the payoff, which is reduced redness. I have rosacea with a lot of redness around my nose and outside the corners of my mouth. This reduces the redness without having to use foundation.
" — DJJJJ
An illuminating moisturizer
Promising review:
"Didn’t need this but bought this due to watching a TikTok. Pleasantly surprised by the magical erasing powers. This product has magic dust. Gives you a great glow with the thinnest layer." — Kim Wilmot
A bottle of fan-favorite Bio-Oil
Check out a reviewer's before-and-after TikTok here
!Promising review:
"Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I use the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference.
It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." — Yasmin Rodriguez
Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 cleansing balm
Juno & Co.
is a small business focused on moving away from the traditional beauty market to sustainable and simplified formulas. Promising review:
"I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily).
With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" — Deetje Frederick
Jack Black lip balm
Promising review:
"So I have been a loyal Eos fan for quite some time but you constantly have to reapply and honestly my lips are still cracked. I found Jack Black balm from a TikTok video and it has been glorious.
I keep reaching for it to reapply and I don't need it. It doesn't feel greasy on my lips but it is a bit sticky? Or waxy. Either way, I don't mind it at all, and it also smells pretty darn good." — Trisha