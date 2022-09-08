The Best TikTok-Approved Affordable Beauty Products At Walmart

Walmart Affordable beauty dupes from Walmart.

It’s the age-old dilemma: you’ve found the holy grail of makeup products, but the price tag puts the item out of reach. Rather than shell out big bucks for the designer name, however, you can try a more affordable iteration. These days, drugstore brands have stepped up their game, creating products and developing formulas to rival the best-in-class beauty at a fraction of the cost.

One of the most entertaining places to find cheaper versions of your favorite high-end products is TikTok, where reviewers are on the prowl for all things affordable beauty. Ahead, we’ve listed some creators’ most popular picks (all of them available at Walmart, an emporium of low prices). Scroll on for the best of TikTok’s wallet-friendly beauty finds — some are even better than their luxury counterparts.

Advertisement