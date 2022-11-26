44 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype And On Sale This Black Friday

We’re wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner for 28% off with a MAJOR fan following
2
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 53% off
3
A heated eye massager for 30% off (plus an additional 15% off!) with a ton of bells and whistles
4
Stephanie Hope/BuzzFeed
A portable car vacuum for 65% off so the next time you explore the great outdoors or enjoy a particularly messy snack you don't have to coexist with the evidence of until the next time you do a deep car clean. With this easy peasy gadget, you can scoop it all up and leave your interiors looking brand spanking new.
5
A Renpho percussion massager for 60% off
6
A pair of fan-favorite high-waisted workout leggings for 30% off
7
A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic for 56% off
8
A dual hair dryer and brush for 37% off
9
A roll up tool organizer for 30% off to make your life SO much easier
10
A TikTok-famous rotating digital alarm clock for 44% off
11
Amazon
A Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for up to 32% off
12
Amazon
Olaplex No. 3 hair perfector for 20% off
13
Amazon
The newest version of the glare-free Kindle Paperwhite for 32% off
14
Amazoon
A plush blanket for 20% off reviewers swear by as the ultimate Barefoot Dreams dupe
15
A cold brew coffee maker for 20% off that's gloriously easy to use
16
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 40% off
17
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter for 33% off
18
Aerie
A pair of high-waisted crossover leggings for 44% off that TikTok caused to sell out once,
19
A popular exfoliant foot peel for 36% off reviewers swear by for calluses
20
A set of "floating" kitchen knives for 38% off (plus $5 off!) in an acrylic case
21
A pair of waterproof, anti-slip fuzzy memory foam slippers for up to 39% off
22
A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker for 30% off that magics any frozen fruit into ice cream
23
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
24
A pair of drawstring lounge pants for 30% off
25
A set of exfoliating gloves for 38% off
26
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
An Orolay jacket, aka *the* Amazon coat for 44% off
27
A waterproof touchscreen shower phone holder for 20% off
28
Amazon
A rechargeable hand warmer for 24% off
29
A pack of the internet-beloved Mighty Patch Pimple Spot Treatment for 20% off
30
A mini projector for 31% off to transform your living room into a theater
31
A six-piece (!!) set of high-performance matte lipsticks for 20% off
32
An affordable sunrise alarm clock for 45% off
33
Amazon
Cleaning putty for 44% off that may actually make cleaning fun
34
Emma Lord ./ BuzzFeed
Youthforia BYO Blush Oil for 20% off, which is a TikTok fave because it's designed to react to the pH levels of your skin
35
Amazon
Stasher bags for up to 25% off
36
Stakt
A Stakt fitness mat for 20% off about to change your whole fitness game
37
An egg bite maker for 20% off so you can flex on Starbucks and Costco
38
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off
39
A leakproof, cult-fave Comotomo baby bottle for 43% off designed to mimic breastfeeding
40
A set of silicone stove-counter gap covers for 40% off
41
A progress-tracking jump rope for 50% off
42
Rachel Dube / BuzzFeed
A smart-toaster for 29% off that'll make you feel like you're living in the year 3000
43
A portable laptop power bank for 38% off to truly change the game for remote workers
44
A keyless fingerprint doorknob for 44% off