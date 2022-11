44 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype And On Sale This Black Friday

A smart-toaster for 29% off that'll make you feel like you're living in the year 3000

There's also a countdown clock that will alert you when your toast is almost ready! I actually got to try this toaster and shared it with my parents who were in desperate need for a new toaster. Every time I'm at their house, I end up using it because it's so great. The touchscreen is super easy to use. You select what color brown you want you toast, and in no time, it's ready to go. I love how their are so many different options because all breads do not toast equally!!"What's not to *love* about a functional appliance? It's meant to perfectly heat each individual item, thanks to the fact that it adjusts to their shape. When I used to use my old toaster, I would have to play around with the temperature *and* keep an eye on it the entire time." Read her full review of the Revolution Cooking Smart-Toaster here I've had some really cheap toasters in my time and have always been disappointed with the uneven toasting because one of the elements within the toaster burnt out, etc.There's three settings (warm, fresh, frozen) options for toasting so you're food is always cooked to perfection! The animated circle around on display when cooking lets you know know how far along your food is to being done. An audible sound plays when it's done so you don't have to keep watching it. When you're not using the toaster, the time displays. Where I have it in my kitchen, it's nice to have the time on that side of the room without having to turn around and look at my oven. The aesthetics are very nice and complimentary since all my appliances are stainless steel.!" — ADR



Get it from Amazon for $249 (originally $349).