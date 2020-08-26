Kevin Mayer, the chief executive of TikTok, announced on Wednesday that he is resigning, just over 100 days after the former Disney executive joined the world’s largest short video app in mid-May.

The news came just days came on the heel of TikTok’s move to sue the U.S. government over its forthcoming ban.

Beck Starr via Getty Images TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has quit the world’s largest short video app after less than four months on the job.

“We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision. We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well,” said a TikTok spokesperson in a statement to TechCrunch.

The New York Times reported earlier that Mayer announced his decision in a note to employees as TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, came under pressure from the Trump administration over its links to China.

Here’s the memo Kevin Mayer sent to staff announcing his resignation as TikTok CEO after Trump threatened to ban the app. pic.twitter.com/BGYUV2MLFQ — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) August 27, 2020

