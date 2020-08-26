Kevin Mayer, the chief executive of TikTok, announced on Wednesday that he is resigning, just over 100 days after the former Disney executive joined the world’s largest short video app in mid-May.
The news came just days came on the heel of TikTok’s move to sue the U.S. government over its forthcoming ban.
“We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision. We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well,” said a TikTok spokesperson in a statement to TechCrunch.
The New York Times reported earlier that Mayer announced his decision in a note to employees as TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, came under pressure from the Trump administration over its links to China.