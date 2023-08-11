“Bought these as I needed some slippers just for the house. I have bought all kinds from $100 name brand to $3 walmart ones. Got these after a lot of research and damn did it prove me right. After 3 minutes I got addicted. The slippers are sooo nice and soft like walking on clouds. It gets good traction at slippery waterpark floors. The slippers dont chafe my feet when I don’t wear socks. To wash them I hit them with the hose or take them in the shower with me and clean them. They have only ONE big DOWNFALL and that’s that I NEVER want to take them off. Oh god I find myself wearing them everywhere. The grocery store BAM SLIPPERS, go out to dinner BAM SLIPPERS, take out the trash BAM SLIPPERS, headed to the park for a picnic BAM SLIPPERS, I think you get the idea here. I got them and let my girlfriend attempt to waddle around in them and she got hooked. Got her a pair. My friend and I went swimming and he didn’t want to burn his feet sooooo let’s say it together now ... BAM SLIPPERS. Now he got a pair with his girlfriend. In conclusion these slippers are the best and so comfortable. Although be weary, you can get yourself and others hooked on these slippers pretty easily. Buy at your own risk.” — Bryan Rodriguez

“I wanted some house slippers that could provide me some relief when bustling around the house doing chores, and especially standing for long periods of time in the kitchen preparing meals. I had gotten fuzzy ‘comfy’ slippers before, but they have no support, the fabric gets grimy, and aren’t a good investment. But when I bought these. Oh Lord. My arches sang to the heavens. My heels cried tears of joy. The balls of my feet started applauding and have not stopped since. Seriously, these are stupid comfortable. I can stand for hours with no pain. They don’t lose their integrity over time and mold to whatever your foot shape is, like a memory foam mattress. I will agree with the other reviews that the color is a bit off. I ended up getting the olive green and it turned out to be more of a booger color. I honestly can’t be mad though, I’d wear them to the ends of the earth and into battle no matter how gross the color is. I will also agree with the other comments recommending the sizing shift. Stop wondering when your feet are going to be happy around the house again. The solution is right here. Just buy them.” — Emily

“I really was skeptical of the hype but you will not go wrong with these slippers. They are ultra cushy. They’re made of some kind of foam material, so it’s not fuzzy plush, but cushiony plush. You’ll feel like you’re walking on a rubber floor. I have arthritis so I need slippers that have cushion and support and these are the dreamiest ever.” — Oogie

“I have been looking for a soft pair of ‘slippers’ for a long time. I suffer from Plantar Fasciitis and bone spurs on my heels. I was told I could no longer go bare foot. These are by far the best slippers/slides I have found! They are very comfortable to wear all day if you can. I would recommend that you get a size larger. I wear a size 10 and I ordered a 10.5-11 women’s and they fit perfectly! I highly recommend these slides!” — Maryellen Polan