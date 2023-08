A Black + Decker Dustbuster

A classic Dustbuster came at the suggestion of one TikToker who said they are great to have around in the dorm because they are lightweight, don't take up too much space and came in handy for cleaning. This Black + Decker model has strong and consistent suction power and promises to lift away and trap dust and debris, while the slim nozzle is great for fitting into tight spaces at different angles and the built-in crevice tool allows for greater cleaning versatility.