Amazon An electric hot pot, a storage ottoman and a Black + Decker Dustbuster.

First-time college students and dorm dwellers may not entirely know what to expect of their new living quarters. Thankfully for soon-to-be pupils who want to feel at least a little prepared, TikTok’s deep knowledge of helpful products and clever life hacks extends to college and dorm living in particular.

The app is filled with the firsthand experiences and advice of seasoned college students who have this whole dorm room situation nailed down, and they seem to have come to consensus about these viral products that can absolutely improve your living space.

Whether you’re newly college-bound or coming up on your senior year, you might find an absolute essential in this array of TikTok-favorite goods. The list includes everything from a mold-resistant shower caddy to a flame-illusion oil diffuser that fights off musty dorm room odors.