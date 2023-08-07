ShoppingcollegeTikTokBack To School

An<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Electric-Upgraded-Non-Stick-Temperature-Included/dp/B07MSDMT1G?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64cad8cde4b044bf98f95976%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" electric hot pot" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64cad8cde4b044bf98f95976" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Electric-Upgraded-Non-Stick-Temperature-Included/dp/B07MSDMT1G?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64cad8cde4b044bf98f95976%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> electric hot pot</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/HomePop-Velvet-Storage-Ottoman-Removable/dp/B00YLB2EEE?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64cad8cde4b044bf98f95976%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="storage ottoman" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64cad8cde4b044bf98f95976" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/HomePop-Velvet-Storage-Ottoman-Removable/dp/B00YLB2EEE?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64cad8cde4b044bf98f95976%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">storage ottoman</a> and a Black + Decker <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Black-Decker-HNVC215B10-Vacuum-White/dp/B07KG2X2GZ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64cad8cde4b044bf98f95976%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dustbuster" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64cad8cde4b044bf98f95976" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Black-Decker-HNVC215B10-Vacuum-White/dp/B07KG2X2GZ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64cad8cde4b044bf98f95976%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Dustbuster</a>.
An electric hot pot, a storage ottoman and a Black + Decker Dustbuster.

First-time college students and dorm dwellers may not entirely know what to expect of their new living quarters. Thankfully for soon-to-be pupils who want to feel at least a little prepared, TikTok’s deep knowledge of helpful products and clever life hacks extends to college and dorm living in particular.

The app is filled with the firsthand experiences and advice of seasoned college students who have this whole dorm room situation nailed down, and they seem to have come to consensus about these viral products that can absolutely improve your living space.

Whether you’re newly college-bound or coming up on your senior year, you might find an absolute essential in this array of TikTok-favorite goods. The list includes everything from a mold-resistant shower caddy to a flame-illusion oil diffuser that fights off musty dorm room odors.

1
Target
A steel cash box
When you don't want your sensitive documents, cash and other valuables lying around, TikTok suggests investing in a safe or lockable cash box for your dorm, like this one by Honeywell. It's affordable, made entirely of steel and features a removable interior tray as well as slots for depositing bills and coins.
$16.49 at Target
2
Amazon
A flame-illusion oil diffuser
According to the college students of TikTok, dorm rooms can get pretty smelly and most facilities understandably don't allow the burning of candles. Popular alternatives include wax melts, reed diffusers and this oil diffuser in particular that gives the illusion of real flames as it runs. It offers four operation modes, two brightness modes and an automatic shut-off function for safety. The lightly fragranced mist can also provide a humidifying function to combat dry dorm air.
$32.99 at Amazon
3
Target
A rolling utility cart
The storage possibilities are endless with this three-tiered metal utility cart, a style that has been circulating around TikTok as a portable catchall for storing appliances, books, decor and other odds and ends. It's made from a rust-resistant and powder-coated steel frame, comes on 360-degree locking caster wheels and comes available in white, black or gray.
$40 at Target
4
Amazon
A spacious mini fridge
Unlike some mini fridges that hold just a few bottles of water, this 3.1-cubic foot refrigerator features a cavernous interior and separate freezer space to hold all of your snacks and drinks. Plus, the retro design adds a stylish flair to your space. You can grab this in three vintage-inspired colors like mint and candy apple red.
$189.99 at Best Buy
5
Amazon
A desk hutch
This slim profile desk hutch, which was designed with dorm rooms in mind, creates tons of additional shelving space for books, schoolwork and mementos from home. Also available in white, it's constructed of sturdy particle board and measures 28.7 inches tall and 37 inches long.
$109.63 at Amazon
6
Walmart
A Black + Decker Dustbuster
A classic Dustbuster came at the suggestion of one TikToker who said they are great to have around in the dorm because they are lightweight, don't take up too much space and came in handy for cleaning. This Black + Decker model has strong and consistent suction power and promises to lift away and trap dust and debris, while the slim nozzle is great for fitting into tight spaces at different angles and the built-in crevice tool allows for greater cleaning versatility.
$37.39 at Amazon$37.39 at Wayfair
7
Amazon
A storage ottoman
Both functional and stylish, this round upholstered ottoman lifts open to reveal an interior storage space. Capable of holding up to 250 pounds, it comes in 17 colors and different fabric finishes like velvet or woven.
$89.99+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A collapsible and portable fan
The ongoing consensus on TikTok is that dorm rooms can be stuffy places, and having a fan (or three) is an absolute must — particularly this electric four-speed fan that takes into consideration limited spaces and offers some much-needed versatility. Use it either on a desk top or as a standing fan when you extend it to its full height using the telescoping base that rotates 120 degrees. When not in use, the fan collapses small for seamless storage and portability.
$42.99+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
An electric hot pot
Designed specifically with dorm living in mind, this non-stick electric hot pot has been outfitted with several safety features such as over-heating- and dry boil-protection as well as a temperature control function that prevents contents from getting too hot. It can help you prepare simple dishes or boil hot water without needing a stove or grill top, and comes with a silicone turner spatula and an egg rack. (It may be a good idea to check your specific dorm policies before cooking with this electric hot pot.)
$45.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A gel memory foam mattress topper with straps
TikTok's hack for transforming an unsupportive and uncomfortable dorm room mattress into something a little more sleep-able is a mattress topper like this gel memory-infused option fitted with a breathable bamboo cover. Some students complain that toppers have a habit of sliding off the mattress, so opt for one with elastic straps to keep it in place.
$63.99+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A surge-protected outlet tower
This four-sided charging station can be a lifesaver for rooms that have scarce or oddly located outlets. It features a 10-foot extension cord plus eight traditional plugs and four USB ports, each one surge-protected so that all your lamps, appliances and devices can be plugged in and charged up safely.
$27.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A hanging mesh shower caddy
Mesh caddies have become the shower organizer of choice for many college students on TikTok because they reportedly dry faster, are easier to clean and don't harbor as much mold as traditional plastic options. This large-handled caddy is a favorite and offers tons of organizational space thanks to its eight outer pockets and a large interior compartment that's separated by a divider.
$13.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A wall-mounted shoe rack
Yet another helpful storage solution is this trio of wall-mounted shoe racks that can be securely placed on walls, cabinets or the back of doors. No power tools are required since each of these racks, which can hold up to six pairs of shoes, use an included adhesive backing.
$26.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A detachable nightstand table
For upper bunks with no access to nightstands, this detachable "bed shelfie" can come in handy. Using a no-drill clamp system, the table securely fastens to bed rails and can hold up to 35 pounds. It also has thoughtfully designed divots along the edge that can accommodate charging cords and other wires.
$35.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
Damage-free Command hooks
Command hooks certainly earned their fame long before TikTok, but many college students on the app are saying how handy they are for creating hanging space and securing smaller shelves and wall decor. This particular pack includes seven utility hooks capable of holding up to five pounds each and 12 damage-free adhesive strips.
$14.35 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A wall-mounted organizer shelf
The space-saving design of this wall-mounted organizer can keep your essentials within reach without requiring any form of drilling or damaging installation. It features two 7.8-inch shelves for housing remotes, phones or glasses and five hooks along the bottom.
$15.99 at Amazon
17
Pottery Barn
A wall-mounted headboard with USB ports
If you want to create the illusion that you're slumbering on a normal bed frame, turn to this wall-mounted headboard that features an elegant tufted design and a USB and three-prong plug to make powering your devices easy. This headboard stays in place using included Velcro double-sided adhesive strips. Grab this headboard in three sizes and tons of colors and weaves.
$199+ at Pottery Barn
