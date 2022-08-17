TikTokers Recommend Their Favorite Products For College Students

After a few months away from the classroom, it’s natural to feel a little apprehensive about heading back to school. This uneasiness is particularly prevalent if you’re going to a new school or making a big life transition, like heading off to college. While stocking up on school supplies can’t nix all your nerves, feeling prepared will set you up for success all year long.

With over 13 billion views, #backtoschool TikTok is popping off. That’s why, to help you and your family get ready for the upcoming scholastic season, we spoke to some of our favorite digital creators and college alumni about their academic must-haves. From planners to notebooks to a portable fans, these are surprisingly timeless items you’ll use until the last day of school, and then some.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.