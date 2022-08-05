HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

In our current era of high-tech cooling, the market is filled with innovative fan designs that allow us to propel air with microscopic precision. You might recall the viral sensation that is the portable neck fan — a blade-less, wireless contraption that has over 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and rests on your shoulders to deliver a steady wave of cool air while your hands remain completely free.

Next in line to the frigid throne: the CoolClip fan. This more versatile version of a portable fan features a wide angle top vent, three wind speed settings, USB recharging and a near-silent motor. It can also be worn different ways: around the neck with the included adjustable lanyard, propped up on a surface or clipped to the waist of your pants so it can blow air under your clothing –– a perfect solution to those sweaty summer days when your shirt won’t stop clinging to your back.