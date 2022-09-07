TikTok's 'Corn Kid' Gets Sweet New Gig For His Love Of The 'Lump With Knobs'

He can’t imagine a more beautiful thing.

Tariq, a.k.a. TikTok’s “Corn Kid,” has swept the nation with his adorable love for the sweet yellow vegetable that “has the juice” over the past month.

The 7-year-old, whose viral Recess Therapy video turned into an infectious TikTok hit by The Gregory Brothers, is now getting an honor that will be a-maize-ing for his résumé.

Corn Kid has been named the South Dakota Corn-Bassador, according to the state’s tourism account, and happily welcomed him to The World’s Only Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota.

He's got the juice! 🌽 Congratulations to Tariq, our favorite Cornfluencer for becoming the South Dakota Corn-Bassador! #itscorn #cornkid #recesstherapy pic.twitter.com/gkQtiKylc6 — South Dakota Tourism (@southdakota) September 3, 2022

The century-old palace is a building donned with different hues of corn each year and murals are created at the site by nailing corn to the walls, according to its website. The site estimates that it sees 500,000 visitors a year.

The state’s Republican Gov. Kristi Noem proclaimed Sept. 3 “Corn-Bassador Tariq Day” and joked that the boy’s love for corn “contains more than a kernel of truth and has reached ears” worldwide.