Or one with a removable cutting board top

For easy cleaning and extra versatility, this model offers a removable cutting board that you can take and use off of the block. The four bottom containers each come with snap-on lids that you can stack on top of each other and are able to go in the fridge and freezer.: "Can I say how awesome this is when prepping for taco night? Ah-mazing! I can shred lettuce, onions, and tomatoes into their own containers at the same time and set the containers out for the family to choose what they want. It's great for shredded cheese when cooking Italian meals. Best of all, when the sides/cheeses don't get emptied, throw the lid on it and put it in the fridge for leftovers. Since it's bamboo I would not use it for any raw meats. I did however seal it with beeswax. So far so good. Six stars for me." — Ntwrk_Admin