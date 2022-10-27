Shopping
41 TikTok-Favorite Fashion Products You'll Wear This Fall

The temperature may be cooling down, but your wardrobe is about to heat up with all these great fall pieces.
Abby Kass
1
www.amazon.com
A two-piece lounge set that's about to be your go-to outfit this fall (and beyond)
See it in action on TikTok here.

Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." — H. Brien
$49.99+ at Amazon
2
Forever 21
A quilted zip-up jacket that looks eerily similar to a very popular Free People one, but this one is about a third of the price
See it in action on TikTok here.

Reviewers do mention that it's oversized, so you may want to size down if you want a closer fit.

Promising review: "This is a literal dupe to the Free People jacket that’s $200. The material is amazing. It is thicker and heavier than I expected, but I totally love that! I loved it so much I bought it in three colors! The dark gray, brown, and the dusty pink. The online pictures don’t do justice for the colors. They are much more vibrant in person! The fit is oversized and perfect!!" — Ashley M
$49.99 at Forever 21
3
www.amazon.com
A strapless mesh bustier — people will probably be shocked when you tell them you scored it on Amazon
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok of another girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely, and I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier for over twice the price." — Elizabeth
$19.99+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A Hanes pullover sweatshirt that has reviewers R-A-V-I-N-G about how comfortable it is
Promising review: "I saw a TikTok that said these sweatshirts were a great deal and comfy plus amazing price. I bought three. They, in fact, are great! They’re thin, which is nice for transitioning from summer into fall. Arms are roomy, and it’s the perfect length." — Meghan H
$18 at Amazon
5
Klassy Network
A one shoulder brami dress (bra + cami) which means this is the only thing you have to put on
See it in action on TikTok here.

Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business known for their Brami (bra + cami) tops and dresses, as well as loungewear, glasses, and scrunchies. Founder Natalie Rogers recently teased a new long-sleeved style for fall that drops September 30!

Promising review: "I love the quality of the dress! Although I've only tried it on (with no shapewear at that, and it still looked stunning), I can not wait to wear it out and show it off out in the town!" — Catalina B.
$68 at Klassy Network
6
www.amazon.com
A corduroy button down you can wear buttoned up on its own or open with a tank underneath
See it in action on TikTok here.

Promising review: "I love this shirt! It's slightly longer than I expected but makes a great oversized button up — the material is amazing. I get compliments every time I wear it out. If you want an oversized look, I would order your normal size; if you want a normal look, I would order a size down." — Courtney
$34.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A faux-shearling moto jacket here to solve the dilemma of what to wear when you wanna feel stylish but it's chilly outside
See it in action on TikTok here.

Promising review: "This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive. It is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot. Seriously, I wore it in 60-degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in -5-degree weather, yes that’s right, and I was comfortable. I wore it in my house, and I didn’t overheat. There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten. It’s thick and spongey like real shearling. It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this." — Huesitos
$65.99 at Amazon
8
Old Navy
An open-back bodysuit, or in other words, the perfect base layer
See one TikTok-er style the similar scoop-back style of this bodysuit (that's now sold out) four different ways for fall here.

Promising review: "The most comfortable bodysuit EVER! I've tried so many bodysuits from different brands, but this is by far the softest! The cross back is so cute. I know the other PowerSoft bodysuit went viral...this one is next! True to size as well!" — anonymous
$54.99 at Old Navy
9
www.amazon.com
A detachable shirt collar to help solve your fashion conundrum of how to get the layered look without actually have to wear multiple shirts
Promising review: "Must-have life hack! I saw someone get this off of TikTok, and I totally loved it. It does exactly what you’d want it to do. The shirt can unbutton if you need it to, it’s super easy to put on. I love that it gives the illusion I have a collared shirt under without the hassle of wearing an actual collared shirt!!" — Danny
$8.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A quilted puffer jacket reviewers confirm is the perfect weight for temps in the 60s to 40s
See it in action on TikTok here.

Reviewers do say it runs big, so size down if you want a closer fit!

Promising review: "I wore this during a trip to NYC. Temps ranged from the mid 40s to mid 50s, and this kept me warm, was comfy, and was cute with all of my outfits. And the best part: It has ample pocket space, so I didn't have to carry a clutch!" — Kandace
$64.99 at Amazon
11
Kate Spade
A Kate Spade Boxxy crossbody in the most gorgeous combo of colors that look even better together
Promising review: "I saw this bag on TikTok, and within seconds, I was on the website checking out. It is phenomenal! I got the Dark Merlot Multi colorway, and it's perfect for fall.The braided hand carry strap is such a nice detail, and the puffiness of the bag is unmatched! Keep it up, Kate Spade! 😍" — E
$498 at Kate Spade
12
www.amazon.com
A crewneck sweater that's oversized enough to wear with leggings because in fall
Promising review: "I got influenced by someone on TikTok for this sweater. It wasn’t really in my budget, but I bought it anyway and already know it will be my favorite sweater for the rest of the year. It’s heavy!!! Feels expensive. I will buy another color on payday." — nkmoyer1
$39.99 at Amazon
13
Poneyback
A Ponyback hat specifically designed with a magnetic back opening that gives you the flexibility to wear your hair in a high ponytail
Ponyback is a woman-owned small business that was started by Stacey Keller, who was frustrated with the different hat options in the market, so she decided to create her own. This style is made from cotton and works for all hair types.

Promising review: "I am in freaking love with this hat. All my friends tell me how amazing it looks on me. I have been wanting a nice ball cap, but since I normally have my hair up, I couldn’t find one that worked till this came along on my TikTok, and I knew I had to get it. And I was so happy I waited till it was in stock again. I just love this hat. I wasn’t sure about the size but just went for a small/medium size since I thought that would fit, and it’s just perfect when my hair is up. I am so happy." — Naysa H
$49 at Ponyback
14
www.amazon.com
A pair or cameo cargo pants giving y2k style vibes with a modern twist
Promising review: "For people coming from TikTok, get them!!! They are so cute and comfortable, but they are a bit long and not tight on the waist. You can tighten it around the waist and ankles, so we’re good. " — C
$26.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A faux leather double circle belt that will instantly dress up any outfit
Promising review: "TikTok spends all my money! This belt is great and super stylish! Another one of those TikTok made me buy it, and I’m not mad!" — Ashley DeHoff
$11.04 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A long blazer to easily dress up any outfit and make you feel as sophisticated as all those influencers you see on TikTok
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this. And I don’t regret it at all. I’ll buy all the colors. It fits great." — Marissa
$69.90 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A sherpa-lined shacket reviewers (and TikTokers, alike) love for its fit, warmth and style
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and I was hesitant at first, but I bought it. I’m really small, so I bought the medium to be oversized, and it’s great. I could def fit smaller sizes, and it still be big, so if you want the sleeves smaller, I’d size down. So comfortable and cute especially with bodycon dresses." — Bela Maria
in 13 colors).
$25.76 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A pair of faux leather straight-leg pants very similar to some of the other styles that have gone viral
See them in action on TikTok here.

Promising review: "Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" — Amazon customer
$34.99+ at Amazon
19
Lululemon
A Lululemon scuba half-zip hoodie made with a naturally breathable cotton-blend fleece fabric
Promising review: "TikTok wasn't joking when they were hyping this up. I've wanted a scuba for years, and a cropped version PLUS a half zip was too good to pass up. I am so excited to wear this! It's so soft, cute, and baggy, which I am a fan of. I love me a comfy hoodie in the cold winter months. So excited to put this to use!" — macefaceee
$118 at Lululemon
20
www.amazon.com
An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest, destined to be the star of your wardrobe
See one TikToker (hilariously) admit TikTok made them buy it here, and see it in action (and a few styling ideas) here.

Promising review: "I love this vest! It gives me a total vintage look. The sweater itself is already oversized, but I wanted a looser fit, so I went a size bigger, and I am happy with how it fits. Shipping did take long, but it was very clear at the time of purchase the expected arrival date, so that wasn’t a surprise. I'm really thinking of getting more colors!!" — Fani Giwa
$29.99 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A Carhartt beanie so on trend you're going to want to wear it every single day and night
Promising review: "I saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! I needed a cozy guy for the winter. It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options. I got the black one." — Yamit
$16.99 at Amazon
22
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that are not only super stylish, but also super comfortable
After two years of only wearing jeans a handful of times, I knew it was time to invest in a great pair. I had heard SO much about these jeans on TikTok and decided to see what the hype was all about. And let me tell you, they are SO worth it. I ended up getting the curve style (because it has two extra inches and fit my waist better), and I love how these jeans look. They're a classic style you can really wear with anything. I've had them for a couple of months now, and I wear them at least three times a week. I always reach for them when I'm not sure what I want to wear because I know they'll look good with every top in my closet. I've already gone back to get a second pair in black. That's how good these are. These do sell out fast, so don't delay if you want to add these to your closet.

Promising review: "THIS IS YOUR SIGN TO PURCHASE THESE!! I'm obsessed with these jeans. I'm about to get all the colors. They fit SO WELL. I am 5'4 and got the regulars. They are the perfect length to wear with heels. If you are more a sneaker person, get the short length. I am so proud of Abercrombie. I remember them being so 'cool' in high school, but because I was a curvy teen, I could never fit into their jeans. Who ever is behind the fit science of these jeans I salute you. Great job! " — Abercrombie customer
$99 at Abercrombie
23
www.amazon.com
An open-front coat you can scoop up~in a beautiful yellow or brown to match the falling leaves
See it in action on TikTok here.

Promising review: "I love it! It's very comfortable, super cute, and I am planning on buying it again but in a different color." — Lesly
$54.99 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A high-waisted palazzo trouser ideal for when you just don't feel like wearing a dress
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I had to try them out. I am short, so I was expecting them to be long, but they are very long. I am just gonna get them tailored. I am buying more though because they are absolutely beautiful! I've gotten so many compliments on them!" — Bretta Little
$23.79+ at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A pair of Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boots TikTok caused to sell out last year,
See it in action on TikTok here.

Promising review: "Love, love, love this boot. So comfy. Like kisses on my feet. And the low cut I can wear with my skinny jeans without having to tuck them in." — Janine Thomas
$139.99 at Amazon
26
Sun Milk Shop / Etsy
A sweatshirt with, dare I say, three of the most important things in life embroidered on it
Sun Milk Shop is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based small business creating embroidered sweatshirts and beautifully illustrated plant stickers and cards.

Promising review: "I absolutely love my sweater. I found her on TikTok and immediately ordered. I would definitely order again. " — Jess A
$35 at Etsy
27
www.amazon.com
A bodysuit capable of being one of the best base layers you have in your closet
Promising review: "I saw everyone talking about this bodysuit on TikTok. So glad I purchased. Such AMAZING quality. True to fit, can size up if need be. I am getting one in every color!" — Alicia Gavin
$25.99 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A pair of drawstring lounge pants one reviewer confirms look nice enough that you can wear them to work
Promising review: "I was so excited to find this brand on a TikTok video (LOL) that claimed to be a Lululemon dupe, and they totally are! Purchased two different pairs, and will definitely be buying more. Great quality for the price!" — Jalyn
$32 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A ruffled, flowy backless dress perfect for that fall wedding you've got on your calendar
Promising reviews: "I bought this because of TikTok. It's gorgeous. It is a very cute dress." —Andi

"This dress is so pretty. It is comfortable and so feminine. I liked the dress so much that I bought it in several other colors. It is the perfect for fall and winter. The dress is made of a chiffon material, and it is not see-through. I just love it. The only thing that I might suggest is a good plunge bra if you are top heavy like me." — Holly Steele
$38.99 at Amazon
30
Madewell
A pair of Madewell wide-leg crop jeans one reviewer called their "favorite pair of jeans EVER"
See them in action on TikTok here.

Promising review: "These are hands down my favorite pair of jeans EVER! I don’t even like Perfect Vintage Jeans regularly (have tried curvy and non-curvy, and it’s not for me), but the wide leg crop style is by far the best style! If you are in between sizes, definitely size down. They have some give, but not in a way where if you wear them for an hour they look all loose and weird looking — just in a way where they are comfortable and can be worn all day! I have them in this color and the white color because I am sooo obsessed." — MAKAELA
$138 at Madewell
31
www.amazon.com
A pair of overalls I'm pretty sure are an overall great purchase because you can wear them now and later on in the season
Promising review: "I saw this outfit on TikTok and thought there was no way I could pull these overalls off as well as she could in her 'Hobbit'-esque aesthetic. THESE LOOK AMAZING ON EVERYONE!!! The overalls are super flowy and comfortable! I'm 5'10" so if there are any tall girls wondering if this will fit the answer is YES! it does crop a bit above your ankles, but I think it looks super cute. The pockets are functional, too!" — Emma
$16.14 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A pair of vintage-inspired aviators to add a bit of flair to your everyday look
See them in action on TikTok here!

Promising review: "I love these sunglasses. The fit is perfect. I love the shape. My favorite part is the color of the lens. It has an orange tint. It takes away the glare of the sun and other lights without darkening everything. I love them for driving. Order these, you will not regret it." — Joycelyn
$12.98 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
An asymmetrical ruched satin skirt that looks so much more expensive than the price
Reviewers do say it runs small, so order one size up.

Check out why this TikTok-er is raving about it here.

Promising review: "This skirt is super cute. I feel so sexy and will be able to dress it up or down. I’m so excited to wear it on my cruise!" — Courtney Queen
$29.99 at Amazon
34
Free People
A FP Movement fleece jacket combining both comfort and style into one cozy jacket
See it in action on TikTok here.

Promising review: "I have so many good things to say about this jacket! I have it in black and wear it almost every day! It has a perfect oversized fit that is just cropped enough to where it’s not too short. I was afraid that the softness would go away when I washed it, but it did not! Seriously in love with this and want it in every color!!" — bella kline
$148 at Free People
35
www.amazon.com
A V-neck ruffle dress reviewers have worn for graduations, anniversary dinners, weddings and more
Promising review: "So I’m really hesitant to buy any clothing on Amazon. I typically don’t. But I saw this dress on TikTok, and I was like 'that dress is stunning', so I added it to my cart debating with myself if I want it or not. I took a leap, and I’m happy I did. I went with a medium, which was another thing I was scared about doing. Turns out the medium works amazingly! I have room to move, it’s not tight at all, and I’m in love with it. I’ll have to safety-pin it or make a small stitch to it to stop my bra and chest from showing so much, but other than that, it’s really a beautiful dress! It is shorter on the sides so be warned about that." — Nicole P
$39.99 at Amazon
36
Abby Kass / BuzzFeed
A Princess Diana embroidered sweatshirt showing her in her *iconic* revenge dress
Viable NYC is a woman-owned small business based in New York! Plus, 10% of proceeds from this sweatshirt go to suicide prevention and awareness.

When I came across this sweatshirt while scrolling TikTok, I just knew I HAD to own it. I've loved Princess Diana for years now, and this look is unmatched. And ever since this sweatshirt arrived, I basically haven't taken it off my body. It is so perfect. It's soft and comfortable and yet so chic. I paired it with my faux-leather shorts to show a more dressed-up look. If you're a fan of Diana, you NEED this sweatshirt. Or check out the other designs in the shop, because there are so many other great styles.
$53 at Etsy
37
Everlane
Everlane way-high jeans worth the investment because a good pair of black denim is essential
See them in action on TikTok here.

After seeing some hype about this on TikTok and a recommendation from a friend, I decided I needed to try them, and oh, do I love them. They have the perfect level of stretch where there's still structure to the jean, but they're so comfortable to wear. And the solid black color make them look on the fancier side. I know that I'll be wearing these a ton this fall, and I cannot wait.

Promising review: "I’m obsessed!!! I have been looking for a black pant that is nice enough to wear to slightly more together events because it’s so hard to find pairs that don’t already have rips in them. These are structured but have a slight stretch. The black wash is very true black, and it’s GORGEOUS. I will say it does run just very slightly smaller simply because they are black pants, but I didn’t size up, and they fit reaaalllyyyy well, still comfortable because of the slight stretch." — Halesbales
$98 at Everlane
38
www.amazon.com
A puff-sleeve maxi dress with an elastic bodice and puff sleeves that can be worn in two different ways
FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can test it out before committing if you’re a Prime member!

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and fell in love with the dress! This dress is very cottage core and fits well. The dress also has a slip under, so that it isn’t too sheer, and the sizing is correct for the most part (depending on your bust as the top half of the dress is made of 'stretchy' material). I would definitely recommend this dress! Buy it if you’re thinking about it." — Jin
$35.99 at Amazon
39
www.amazon.com
A cropped vest actually designed with draw strings on the bottom
Promising review: "I saw a girl on TikTok with this, and I have been looking for a cute brown vest. It's great. It’s on the more cropped side because I purchased a smaller size wanting it that way. I get so many complements on it!" — Johanna B
$24.99 at Amazon
40
www.amazon.com
A pair of steel-toed slip-on Dr. Martens boots that is basically a fall investment
See them in action on TikTok here.

Promising review: "Super cute and durable. They look adorable with any outfit; dress them up with pants or down with jeans. Overall, they fit true to size. They can become a little uncomfortable after a long day of wearing them, but they are durable with a thick sole and hold up to rain. I have always loved Dr. Martens, and these live up to their good quality and staple pieces." — christa kraftician
$102.80+ at Amazon
41
L.L. Bean
And an iconic L.L. Bean Boat and Tote TikTok is going wild for because you can customize it with any phrase you want
See it in action on TikTok here. And if you need a couple of ideas to help you decide what to embroider on it, check out this TikTok here. Just a note that L.L. Bean won't embroider other brand names or profanity, but you could take it to a local embroidery shop to get whatever you want put on it!

Promising review: "L.L. Bean makes the most well-made, durable, utilitarian, smart looking tote on the market. I would highly recommend that L.L. Bean change the name from 'boat tote' to 'universal tote.' This name would suit it better because it can be used as a book bag for school, a purse, additional storage, groceries, overnight bag, tools, gardening, and finally as a boat tote. Oh, it makes a perfect hostess gift! Fill and give." — Florida
$39.95+ at L.L. Bean
