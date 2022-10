Abercrombie '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that are not only super stylish, but also super comfortable

After two years of only wearing jeans a handful of times, I knew it was time to invest in a great pair. I had heard SO much about these jeans on TikTok and decided to see what the hype was all about. And let me tell you, they are SO worth it. I ended up getting the curve style (because it has two extra inches and fit my waist better), and I love how these jeans look.I always reach for them when I'm not sure what I want to wear because I know they'll look good with every top in my closet. I've already gone back to get a second pair in black. That's how good these are. These do sell out fast, so don't delay if you want to add these to your closet."THIS IS YOUR SIGN TO PURCHASE THESE!! I'm obsessed with these jeans. I'm about to get all the colors. They fit SO WELL. I am 5'4 and got the regulars. They are the perfect length to wear with heels. If you are more a sneaker person, get the short length. I am so proud of Abercrombie. I remember them being so 'cool' in high school, but because I was a curvy teen, I could never fit into their jeans. Who ever is behind the fit science of these jeans I salute you. Great job! " — Abercrombie customer