Abby Kass / BuzzFeed

A Princess Diana embroidered sweatshirt showing her in her *iconic* revenge dress

Viable NYC is a woman-owned small business based in New York! Plus, 10% of proceeds from this sweatshirt go to suicide prevention and awareness.



When I came across this sweatshirt while scrolling TikTok, I just knew I HAD to own it. I've loved Princess Diana for years now, and this look is unmatched. And ever since this sweatshirt arrived, I basically haven't taken it off my body. It is so perfect. It's soft and comfortable and yet so chic. I paired it with my faux-leather shorts to show a more dressed-up look. If you're a fan of Diana, you NEED this sweatshirt. Or check out the other designs in the shop, because there are so many other great styles.

