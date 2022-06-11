Shopping

TikTok-Famous Beauty Products You Can Actually Get At Walmart

You don’t need to spend big bucks to get the makeup influencers rave about.

One of the best things about TikTok is realizing you don’t have to buy high-end beauty products to get the look you’ve always wanted. Drugstore brands are almost just as good as high-end products these days.

But combing through TikTok to find these products can be a bit of work, so we’ve got you covered. We went through the latest TikTok videos and found the best products you can buy on a budget.

1
Walmart
Shiny lips with staying power
“I am literally so impressed with Maybelline right now,” starts @Mikaylanogueira in her TikTok about the Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink. Nogueira initially questioned this lipgloss's claim to be full of pigment, be shiny and transfer-proof, but her video goes on to prove it's legit. Try it yourself!
$8.98 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Hydrating foundation that's perfect for dry skin
“I finally found a foundation that works for my skin,” said @skinbyhelen, who has more than 38,000 followers. That foundation? Covergirl’s Clean Fresh Skin Milk, a vegan formula that provides a healthy glow while simultaneously nourishing the skin. Skinbyhelen said the aloe extract and coconut milk in this product are great for her dry skin.
$8.06 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Highlighter for under $6
@EllieZeiler set off a trend of using the NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil in Milk as a highlighter, or perhaps it's been a trend for years before TikTok. There is some controversy as to whether Milk or Cottage Cheese is a better color to use as a highlighter for people with lighter skin -- but everyone agrees it is a great highlighter. The Yogurt color is a great option for those with darker skin.
$5.47 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A professional blow-out at home
The Revlon Blow Dryer Brush is by no means new. In fact, I’ve been using it and loving it years before I saw it on TikTok. This viral blowdryer brush will give you volume and curl without having to manage both a blow dryer and a brush. It’s great for those less coordinated like me. Use this @audreyvictoria_ TikTok to learn a great technique for using this brush.
$40 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Highly pigmented and long-lasting blush
@Carlyjomakeup said she can’t remember the last time she bought a Revlon product, only to be blown away by Revlon Powder Blush. She is wearing this pigmented blush in her TikTok and explains she has been wearing it for over six hours at this point, and let me tell you -- it still looks great! All you need for this blush, she said, is to dip your brush in one time and you’ll have enough color for BOTH cheeks.
$8.27 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Liner for lips that pop
A lip liner that glides on and is priced around $5? @Sadiebass16 raves about such a liner, Rimmel London’s Lasting Finish 1000 Kisses Lip Liner. In her video, she applies the liner, which goes on smoothly without smudging, and explains a technique to create big beautiful lips. Her commenters also note how much they love this liner.
$5.15 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Makeup that lasts all day
@JanelleMariss goes over drugstore products that work just as well, if not better than high-end products in her TikTok. One of those products includes e.l.f Power Grip Primer, which she claims is better than the Milk Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer. It also comes at a much lower price point than the Milk-brand primer.
$10 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A concealer that makes dark circles disappear
In this TikTok, @glamzilla compares her under eyes with and without L’Oreal Paris True Match Crayon Concealer. After adding the yellow crayon concealer on one side, then applying foundation on both sides of her face, she said, “I definitely see a difference.” Viewers can see the dramatic difference from using this yellow color correcting crayon, too.
$8.97 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Two products for the price of one
In another Milk-brand product comparison, @rocio.roses compares the Milk-brand Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick with Flower Beauty’s Gel Crush Lip and Cheek product. These blush sticks glide on identically and the color payoff is no different. The Flower Beauty product is also about half the price of the Milk product, so it’s safe to say they're the winner.
$10.43 at Walmart
