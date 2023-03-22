Popular items from this list include:
• A Revlon hot air brush that quickly dries and styles hair to give voluminous, salon-worthy blowouts.
• The Youthforia BYO blush oil which is a pH-adjusting blush that seamlessly blends into skin and is made with hydrating ingredients.
• A uniquely textured putty makeup primer that fills in pores, reduces the appearance of texture and keeps makeup lasting all day long.
A makeup and sunscreen-dissolving cleansing balm
Promising review:
"I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily).
With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" — Deetje Frederick
A pair of Korean exfoliating gloves
Promising review:
"I'll be honest; I thought this would be another thing I saw on Amazon via TikTok that was way overhyped. I have crazy dry skin, and despite using lotions, oils, and gentle body washes, I'm an ashy mess. This thing is incredible. I don't think I've ever been this exfoliated in my life!
Not a single flake or scaly patch in sight. 1,000/10." — Ruth Bromberg
An 8-second smoothing treatment for hair
Apply this directly to wet hair, avoiding the roots, massage it in for eight seconds, then rinse. Effort required=practically zero. You can use one dose for fine- to medium-textured hair, two to three doses for thick- to curly-textured hair, and add one more dose if you have long hair.Promising reviews:
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one, I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle a lot with breakage, unmanageability, and moisture.
When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing, and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen.
Thank you so much!! " — Theressa Hailey
"I have never had a hair product make such a fast and wonderful impact on my hair EVER! I have naturally good hair. Long and shiny.....until I went to Madison Reed and had most of it completely damaged beyond belief. My silky strands felt like hay. They were breaking. I was masking, conditioning, oiling, air drying, not brushing it, and still, it was a total tragedy. I turned to the TikTok gods and found this. ONE USE OF EIGHT SECONDS completely restored my hair to its soft shine down to the ends!
If I did not use this myself, I would never have believed it. Thank god it is so reasonable in price. If you are anything like me — your hair is your crown, and when changes happen to it, it is devastating until you find a way to make it work. This stuff is a miracle product. I love it!" —Sonia
A leave-In curl conditioning spray
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.
And it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts.Promising review:
"This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and me. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems!
And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my Subscribe & Save every month!
" —Tamira McLelland
A skin-repairing snail mucin essence
Promising review
: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby
A 3-pack of dermaplaining facial razors
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it.Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." — Megan Kopicko
Cirepil blue wax beads that melt into a smooth gel texture
Promising review:
"Best wax ever. I saw this on someone TikTok and as a first timer I was easily impressed on how easy this was to spread and remove." — L
A brightening and refining serum
Peach & Lily
is an Asian woman-owned small business that makes Korean skincare products using natural, toxin-free ingredients. Promising review:
"I saw this serum all over my TikTok For You page, and I knew that I had to try it out, as their serum is so versatile and can cover and help so many kinds of skin concerns that I've been dealing with since my early teens. And now, ever since using it, I honestly swear by it. If you are considering trying the Peach & Lily collection products, I 100% recommend this serum repeatedly. My skin had never looked this great until I first tried it out. And my face looks so glowy, clear, and radiant
." — Natalie Y.
A winged eyeliner stamp
Available in three sizes.
Promising reviews:
"This eyeliner is so easy to use and makes a perfect winged eyeliner look every time! I saw it on TikTok, and I'm glad I tried; it saved me so much time rather than trying to make a winged one myself.
" — Linds
"Let me start by saying this isn't my first cat eye rodeo. I've tried the taping method, normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! Well, this gem arrived, and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise, I put the left cat eye on first, and it was perfect. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES, LET ALONE THE TWO MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO!
There were no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean, crisp line. I can now do a cat eye EVERY day and look/feel like a badass. Everyone can think I spend hours doing my makeup in the morning." — LadyMeow
An intensely hydrating shea butter balm with SPF
Promising review:
"So I have been a loyal Eos fan for quite some time but you constantly have to reapply and honestly my lips are still cracked. I found Jack Black balm from a TikTok video and it has been glorious.
I keep reaching for it to reapply and I don't need it. It doesn't feel greasy on my lips but it is a bit sticky? Or waxy. Either way, I don't mind it at all, and it also smells pretty darn good." —Trisha
A shea butter shaving cream
Promising review
: "I found this on TikTok and decided to try. I have sensitive skin and after using this I had no razor bumps! It’s weird because it doesn’t get sudsy and foamy like regular shaving cream, but this is much more moisturizing and smells great! Will definitely be using from now on." — Luis
A carbonated bubble clay mask
Promising review:
"I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off.
It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not." — L. Shea
An effective foot file
Promising reviews:
"I heard about this from either BuzzFeed or TikTok and thought I might try it. I don’t have terrible feet, just wanted something a little more effective than a pumice stone. I soaked my feet for 10 minutes and gave this a shot, and it did not disappoint! I had no idea it could get so much dry skin and callus off, and my feet have not looked like this since I was a teen (I am in my 30s). This will eliminate the need to go get a pedicure regularly and save me a ton of money. Don’t hesitate, just buy it." — KR
"AMAZING!!! Seriously beyond impressed with this product.
I've never had dry or cracked heels until recently, and I've tried everything I could find to get rid of them. This is all you need!!! I literally opened the box and did this in less than a minute! I'll never use anything else! Even better than professional pedicures!!!
" —Kyla Jackson
A blackhead and whitehead scrub stick
Promising reviews:
"Must-have. I use this a couple of times a week. I have terrible blackheads and this manages to scrub 90% of them away and the rest are barely noticeable. Will keep buying." — Princess Jasmin
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A skin smoothing putty primer
Promising reviews:
"Trust me, believe the hype with this primer! I have used a lot of different brands of primers especially the higher end ones and this one seems to take the cake over all of them. It goes on smooth and it's easy to apply. It covers your pores and makes your face matte for really easy foundation application." — Courtney
"I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference
. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" — Leslie Mattingly
A de-puffing and softening eye cream
Promising reviews:
"I just started to notice fine lines appearing under my eyes, so I ordered this eye cream on a whim, and it is SO WORTH IT!
Major game-changer. I noticed a huge difference not only in fine lines but also in under-eye darkness and puffiness
in only one week! Highly recommend this product to anyone and everyone, I have extremely oily skin, and I put this all the way around my eye and haven't had any breakouts, not to mention my skin is super smooth, which makes makeup application a dream
. 10/10 product, will purchase again!" — Katherine E Brings
"I’m 26, so I wanted an eye cream for preemptive measures. I had seen this one on TikTok, and it had amazing reviews so I figured I’d test out. I have now religiously used it every night for about a year or so.
It is easy to dispense, you only need a small amount, and it keeps my under eyes so smooth. I love it and have bought four of them so far. Definitely recommend." —Taylor Mulligan
Tower 28's SunnyDays tinted sunscreen foundation
Tower 28
is a small business whose founder, Amy Liu, has struggled with eczema for years. The brand specializes in products for sensitive skin, and everything is also vegan and cruelty-free. Available in 12 shades.Promising review:
"I’ve been looking for a tinted sunscreen for so long and have been through so many brands. After reading an article about this product, I went ahead and purchased. This is what I’ve tirelessly been looking for! Covers just enough, makes me dewy, and provided SPF 30 protection. I will be a lifetime consumer!" — KWally21
A Revlon air brush to achieve salon-worthy blowouts
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures
— reviewers with 2a through 4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time.Promising review:
"PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this one TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!!
It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." — Sydney
A set of eight plush makeup headbands
Promising review:
"I never knew I needed these until TikTok, but I'm so glad I bought them! They're cute, comfortable, easy to clean, and don't slip off my head easily." — Daniella
A dense flat top foundation brush
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok. I. LOVE. IT! It gives a flawless finish with little product.
I have a compact foundation that comes with its own applicator sponge. I almost threw it out because I didn’t like the coverage. I tried this brush with it, and it’s perfect! It also comes in a plastic case, which is great because I travel a lot with my work and my other brushes get damaged sometimes." —Thayel M. Caison
A pH-adjusting glimmer stick for lips
Promising review
: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up.
The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is
." — Kristina Bumbelow
An eyebrow soap kit
If you're looking for more definition, this goes on before your go-to pigmented pencil or gel for a sleek and fuller look! This kit comes with two packs of soap and four wands.Promising reviews: "
Saw this on TikTok, and after looking around where I live for some clear soap and coming up short, I decided to try these out. They are a great value for the price. Super easy to use and give a great effect on the brows." — Linds
"I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia BH, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke.
I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product.
Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it." — Bailey M, Deacon
A 10-in-1 leave in spray for hair
This formula contains cannabis sativa seed oil, which works like a charm to moisturize and high
drate without the weight. Plus, it's cruelty-free and vegan! Mane Club is an indie beauty brand based in New York.Promising review:
"I absolutely love these hair products. Since using them, my hair has practically been restored to it's natural curls! This has been super helpful in that it protects hair from heat damage while also easily detangling — two big things for me. I love it and won't ever be going back to anything else!" —Katie P
A hyaluronic acid hydrating lip gloss
Available in 22 shades.
Promising reviews:
"I keep going back to buy more colors. This is THEE gloss. You can throw it on alone, and it has enough pigment to look great even without lip liner. I’ve never had a gloss wear this well without being sticky. I have some fine lip lines, and it doesn’t bleed. Bonus that as it wears off, it leaves a nice bit of color without any weirdness, and my lips just feel moisturized. Excellent price point that makes it fun to keep trying more colors. I just ordered my fourth and love them all. I can’t remember the last time I was this excited about a beauty product." — Natalia
A pH-adjusting blush oil
It's also made with skincare ingredients so just in case you sleep in it, you'll still wake up with good skin! It's suitable for all skin types, fragrance-free, vegan, and cruelty-free. Available in four shades.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small biz that aims to make makeup that's so good for your skin you can sleep in it. The founder, Fiona Co Chan, even tested the blush by sleeping in it for two months! They are passionate about being environmentally-friendly and not using fossil fuels or gross toxins in their products.Promising reviews:
"I don’t wear makeup to work but I still wanted something that made me look alive in the morning and this is it!! I just apply this oil blush with my fingers or a brush and it’s blended within seconds!
This gives me a natural flush that lasts a full work day and it’s become my favorite for a natural, everyday look. I have been taking this with me everywhere and has replaced all my powder and cream blushes. I know I will keep repurchasing this product for years. Highly recommend!" — Elena P.
A strengthening cuticle and nail oil
Promising reviews:
"It's a miracle! I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything.
A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey, and I wanted to make sure it was worth it, so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy Solar Oil.
Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out, and my nails were getting stronger every day
. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!
" — Diana
"Found it on TikTok, and I’m so pleased with the results
. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And best of all, not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra
A lightweight and dark circle-reducing concealer
Available in 18 shades.
Promising reviews:
"I swear by this neutralizer! It covers my dark circles incredibly well (and instantly!), and the coverage is still light and never cakey. I love that it dries and sets very fast as well. This will not crease if you are applying it properly on the area. I have tried EVERY under eye-circle product that exists, and this is now my one and only. I can never find it anywhere except for Amazon, and I'm happy that they offer it." — Jasmine
"I bought this after seeing a TikTok, and I am very glad I did.
I am NOT a makeup expert — but this product allows anyone at any level to successfully conceal under eyes." — Jennifer
A collagen and protein hair treatment
Promising reviews:
"I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for The first time yesterday, and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look.
Its sooo soft, shiny, bouncy, and nourished. My bleached rats nest now looks and feels like virgin hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. And you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product." — Eline
"I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that it wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product; it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful.
I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire
A full-coverage powder foundation
Available in 18 shades.
Promising review:
"I have purchased this three times in the color Sienna, and it is perfect! Totally worth all the hype on TikTok.
This is a very emollient powder that sticks to the skin. I prep with sunscreen then use this. The fragrance dissipates quickly. I noticed the actual powder is bouncy to the touch. Have not used the pelican or sponge it comes with. I like to use a powder brush. It gives me full coverage, and I look flawless all day. I also don’t need to blot. And I am very oily. Will certainly continue to repurchase. This is the best powder I have tried since Mac Studio Fix
." — Maria Webba
A beach waver curling iron
Promising reviews:
"Found a bunch of TikToks with tips on how to use
this particular crimper, and I love it. Heats up quickly and easy to use." — Katelin Schroeder
"Where has this been all my life! I’m in love! I have long, fine hair that doesn’t hold curls very well. It tends to be very straight, and I always have it back in a pony or up in a messy bun because it has no volume. This wave iron gives it tons of body and volume. It’s like magic!" —Tonya Fleming
A velvet lip tint
Available in 24 shades.
Promising reviews:
"I know you have seen this on TikTok and wondering if they are worth the hype. They are, so just order them. I have so many colors from this brand; they are so easy to apply. Get them." — Milly
"OMG, the velvet perfection. This product applies like an opaque cream velvet lipstick — buttery smooth, not at all drying, and pigmented. The doe-foot is pointed for precision around your cupid's bow and holds enough product for full lips in one swipe. Looks great without any blotting. Transfer-proof & mask approved!
Great for a long-wear look, as the stain is lasting. I like to wear this product as opaque velvet lipstick in the morning, and by the end of the day, it's a beautiful natural rosy stain that I can apply balm over for a natural no-makeup glam baddie look. I use shea butter-based balm
but haven't tested if other balms smudge or move the stain. Stain is mostly removable with regular cleansing balm and completely removable with a gentle lip scrub. Seriously impressed with this product and amazing price point for under $10. This is the PERFECT lip product, IMHO." — Kenzie Scout
A scalp massaging shampoo brush
This just happens to be fan favorite among BuzzFeed Shopping writers — including myself. I have one of these shower companions, and while I don't use it every time I get sudsy, I usually run it through my hair after a few days of back-to-back dry shampooing. It really gets in there to clear up any buildup while also feeling like a nice little scalp massage.Promising review
: "Saw this on a Must Haves from Amazon on a TikTok video. I originally got it as a prank gift, but I ended up using it, and now, I use it all the time in the shower. The silicone bristles are phenomenal and help detangle my hair. This is perfect for those who have long nails and accidentally scratch their scalp when they shampoo. My scalp feels cleaner, and my hair has grown longer due to the circulation on my head." — Patricia Giron