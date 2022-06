24 TikTok-Approved Styles You’ll Need For Your Next Vacation

An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest capable of making everything you pair it with look straight out of a designer lookbook

See one TikToker (hilariously) admit TikTok made them buy it here , and see it in action (and a few styling ideas) here . It's available in sizes S–L and 17 colors."I love this vest! It gives me a total vintage look. The sweater itself is already oversized, but I wanted a looser fit, so I went a size bigger, and I am happy with how it fits. Shipping did take long, but it was very clear at the time of purchase the expected arrival date, so that wasn’t a surprise. I'm really thinking of getting more colors!!" — Fani Giwa