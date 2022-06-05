24 TikTok-Approved Styles You’ll Need For Your Next Vacation

Popular items from this list
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
A customizable tie-back monokini perfect for the person who's ready to fully subscribe to vacay vibes only
It's available in sizes S–XL and 33 colors.
Promising review:
"I saw this bathing suit on a girl's TikTok and it was so cute on her. I didn’t think it would look the same on me but it did! I highly recommend this bathing suit for everyone!" — Mikala Kirk
A crop top and split-leg pants set I've seen just about everywhere on social media and in-person
It's available in sizes XS–XL and in 15 colors.
Promising review:
"Okay, so TikTok definitely made me buy this! I haven’t worn it out yet, but it is so cute and comfy! Also, you can totally wear a bra with it, which I was surprised by! I can’t wait to wear it out." — Lena
A sheer and flowy cover-up set with matching crop top (and built-in bottoms!)
It's available in sizes XS–3XL and 26 colors.
Promising review:
"Viral outfit. I ordered this outfit for a last-minute Zoom bday party I ended up planning and it was a HIT! I ended up posting my outfit on TikTok and my video ended up getting 12,000 (and counting) views. Haha super comfy, my only issue was because I'm shorter, the train kept dragging but I'm sure if you wear heels (I didn't, I had slides 😂) this shouldn't be an issue. I've never felt more confident!" — Nix Cee
A cushy pair of slides you'll be patting yourself on the back for
They are available in sizes 4–12 and 15 colors.
Promising review:
"Thanks TikTok. Super cute, super comfy, super cute on....even got approval of my daughters! Great price." — April
A puff-sleeve maxi dress with a comfy elastic bodice
It's available in XS–XL and in 23 colors.
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and fell in love with the dress! This dress is very cottage core and fits well. The dress also has a slip under, so that it isn’t too sheer, and the sizing is correct for the most part (depending on your bust as the top half of the dress is made of 'stretchy' material). I would definitely recommend this dress! Buy it if you’re thinking about it." — Jin
A high-cut colorblock two-piece as divine as one you might find in an '80s James Bond movie
It's available in sizes S–XL and in 20 colors.
Promising review:
"I love how bright the suit is it makes me feel so tan! I also like the fit of the suit, it's high-waisted but not too tight. The backside is a little cheeky but nothing crazy. I also love how the straps are adjustable. I feel confident and I love myself in the suit." — Cindy Lundeberg
A ribbed two-piece workout set available in a bunch of colors you can buy for beachside yoga or... you know... trips to the grocery store
It's available in sizes S–XL and in 11 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"I love this outfit! I saw it on TikTok and thought I’d give it a try. Great quality for a great price! It's cute, comfy, and totally worth it!" — Chelsea Kupitz
A chunky-heeled designer dupe you'll make room for in your suitcase
They're available in sizes 4–10.5 and 10 colors.
Promising review:
"I’ve been wanting the Versace ones but obviously can’t afford them. I saw a TikToker share these so I snatched them up immediately. I’m in love!!! I’m a 5.5 in heels so I got the 5 and they fit perfectly. They are pretty comfy too which is nice. I’m thinking about getting them in different colors now." — Courtney Van Court
A triangle top and high-waisted bottom so classic and sophisticated, you might not mind answering emails from the beach
It's available in sizes XL–4XL and eight colors.
Promising review:
"Most amazing swimsuit I have ever gotten. I feel so amazing and it is so comfortable. Got because of TikTok and was NOT disappointed" — Amazon customer
A JW Pei pouch bag you'll want to swing around as you strut down some cobblestone streets in Europe
JW Pei is an Asian- and family-owned brand of minimalist accessories made with sustainable and vegan materials. The bag is available in 14 colors.Promising review:
"I'm OBSESSED with this bag. The color is absolutely gorgeous! I was very surprised to see it come in such a lovely box and dust bag. The quality is fantastic!" — Aleasha
A smocked maxi available in a bunch of cute patterns
It's available in sizes XS–XL and in 11 patterns.
Promising review:
"Such a cute and comfy dress! It has a fun flow to the bottom of it and the ties for straps add an extra dose of fabulous." — Kelsey Krucker
An adorable cutout dress, aka the type of style that will get you to book vacation ASAP
It's available in sizes S–XL and 16 colors.
Promising review: "
I got this dress because I saw it all over TikTok. It’s so cute!!! If you’re like me and flat chested, it will still look so cute on you. Perfect length — perfect everything! BUY THIS DRESS" — Vanessa
A set of hair claw clips for anyone who, as soon as the temps start to rise, wishes their hair to be up and off their face and neck
Promising review:
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." — Jessica
A pleated tennis skirt you can wear both on and off the court
It's available in sizes 0–12 and in 42 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"I LOVE this skirt. I found it off a review on TikTok. The skirt fit like a glove, with room to stretch (not tight or ill fitting). I’m really happy with this product because it’s hard to find a product that accommodates my size and comes in good quality. If you were hesitant, I would suggest checking your measurements. I might buy more colors!" — Nick
A strapless bustier you'll probably consider buying in every color
It's available sizes 00–14 and 19 colors.
Promising review:
"I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another midsized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThing for over twice the price." — Elizabeth
Platform Converse high tops that reviewers loyal to the original style are opting for instead
They're available in sizes 5–12 and in six colors.
Promising review:
"These classic high top Chucks fit as expected and have a funky platform. I'm very pleased. The platform isn’t Spice Girl height, just a little something extra. These are great shoes. For some reason, I didn’t realize the color way is black on white vs the traditional red/ blue on white. It may make them even more versatile, though. They're cute with denim shorts, jeans, rompers, and sundresses. You need these shoes!" —VFL865
A pair of drawstring lounge pants perfectly packable and great for long-haul flights
They're available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors.
Promising review:
"I was so excited to find this brand on a TikTok video (LOL) that claimed to be a Lululemon dupe, and they totally are! Purchased two different pairs, and will definitely be buying more. Great quality for the price!" — Jalyn
An asymmetrical ruched satin skirt iconic for tropical climates
It's available in sizes L–4X and 10 colors.
Promising review:
"The overall quality is phenomenal! It's beautiful I also bought in brown for my vacation to Mexico the only downside is I am an XL and it wouldn't even zip halfway up, so I folded the skirt inward where the zipper stops and because it's scrunched on the side you can't tell and looks great. I feel if I would have sized up the skirt would be too big?" — Jenavie
A pair of top-selling golden hoop earrings if you're anything like me and like to seasonally re-up on jewelry
Reviewers mention that these feel light and won't weigh your lobes down!Promising review
: "OMG I’m obsessed with these earrings. They’re so pretty and lightweight. I never usually order earrings off Amazon but decided to get some since I saw them on TikTok. They’re great quality and I usually can’t wear fake jewelry since it makes my ears itch like crazy. This one didn’t do that at all. Another problem I have is earrings being super uncomfortable to sleep in but this one doesn’t do that either. I’m going to literally get every single size they have since I love it so much. Highlyyy recommend." — Ziyana Iyer
A detachable shirt collar to add some serious pizzazz to your OOTD
Promising review
: "Must-have life hack! I saw someone get this off of TikTok, and I totally loved it. It does exactly what you’d want it to do. The shirt can unbutton if you need it to, it’s super easy to put on. I love that it gives the illusion I have a collared shirt under without the hassle of wearing an actual collared shirt!!" —Danny
An essential sports and yoga tank with a padded bra ready for working out or brunching out
It's available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors.
Promising review:
"Yes, I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and yes, this is as great as I thought it would be!! Suuuper comfortable and now my to-go bra! I bought three right off the bat after reading other great reviews. I have worn all of them alone while working out and as a bra for every day." — Sarah S
Some ridiculously stylish retro-inspired sunglasses you can buy for vacay and wear beyond
They are available in 33 colors.
Promising review:
"I had originally seen these pair of glasses on TikTok and was very eager to buy them and let me tell you, they did NOT disappoint. They are very sturdy, fashionable, and look like a high-end pair of glasses." — Alejandra Larios
An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest capable of making everything you pair it with look straight out of a designer lookbook
See one TikToker (hilariously) admit TikTok made them buy it here
, and see it in action (and a few styling ideas) here
. It's available in sizes S–L and 17 colors.Promising review:
"I love this vest! It gives me a total vintage look. The sweater itself is already oversized, but I wanted a looser fit, so I went a size bigger, and I am happy with how it fits. Shipping did take long, but it was very clear at the time of purchase the expected arrival date, so that wasn’t a surprise. I'm really thinking of getting more colors!!" — Fani Giwa
And a pair of camo cargo pants to live out your fantasy of looking like you belong in a 2000s music video
They are available in men's sizes 27-44 and in 46 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"For people coming from TikTok, get them!!! They are so cute and comfortable, but they are a bit long and not tight on the waist. You can tighten it around the waist and ankles, so we’re good. 😌" — C