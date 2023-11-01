30 TikTok-Famous Products To Help Give Your Home A Makeover

Popular items from this list:
- A Go Hang It! picture-hanging and leveling kit specifically designed to make hanging frames and wall art a breeze
- A set of amber soap dispensers because nothing screams luxury like sleek nonlabeled soap dispensers
- A fabric defuzzer that works so well that it has saved reviewers from completely replacing their furniture
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement
1
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste you can use to clean basically anything in your home
2
A create-your-own countertop kit ideal if you dreamed of adding granite surfaces...until you looked at your bank account
3
A fabric defuzzer that works so well that it has saved reviewers from completely replacing their furniture
Advertisement
4
Prismatic window film perfect for anyone who wants a little more privacy without having to sacrifice natural light
5
A Bissell multi-purpose portable cleaner guaranteed to gross you out because of all the dirt and gunk it will pull up
6
Some under-cabinet lights that will help illuminate your kitchen and make it look and feel brighter
Advertisement
7
Or a battery-operated motion sensor light reviewers have stuck under cabinets, in dark closets and even under their beds
8
Grandma's Secret spot remover that works on oil, grease, grass, ink, blood, and even pen stains
9
Some 3D textured wall panels you can stick on any wall to instantly give it depth and add a modern look
Advertisement
10
A Govee smart floor standing lamp you can control with your phone
11
A Go Hang It! picture-hanging and leveling kit specifically designed to make hanging frames and wall art a breeze
12
A plush foam bed frame you simply slide onto a box frame to transform it into a platform bed
Advertisement
13
A peel-and-stick faux-gel tile backsplash to give your kitchen the upgrade it needs
14
A mold and mildew removal gel to easily remove the gross buildup in the corners of your shower
15
A floating hidden bookshelf for that pile of books you've been telling yourself you're going to read
Advertisement
16
A FURemover rubber broom that works to remove pet and human hair from deep in your carpet
17
A marble self-adhesive film to make every surface look 100 times fancier
18
A set of NoNo Brackets, which are actually curtain rod brackets specifically designed to be mounted to your existing blinds
Advertisement
19
A set of amber soap dispensers because nothing screams luxury like sleek nonlabeled soap dispensers
20
A Rubbermaid power scrubbing brush designed with stiff bristles to scrub built-up gunk
21
A pack of Elephant Trax Labels you can apply to storage bins to help you keep track of what's inside
Advertisement
22
Garage magnets meant to make your current garage door look like a fancy-schmancy carriage door
23
A stain- and odor-eliminating spray that provides a quick one-two punch to remove spots AND smells
24
A flat outlet plug to help you eliminate the clutter and eyesores in the mess of cords around your plugs
Advertisement
25
A set of two adhesive shower shelves reviewers confirm are super sturdy and can hold a surprising amount of weight
26
A touchless stationary vacuum here to revolutionize the way you sweep
27
A cable cord-concealing box that will take that big jumble of wires behind your TV and conceal them
Advertisement
28
An Erase-A-Hole putty to ensure you can get your security deposit back even if you decided to fully embrace the gallery wall trend
29
A soft runner capable of adding some life and comfort to your kitchen
30
And a transforming office perfect for anyone who lives in a tiny apartment or home
Advertisement