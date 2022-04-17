28 TikTok-Famous Fashion Products That Are Worth The Hype

Popular items on this list
A cropped tank that comes in a rainbow of color options
"Love it! It fits perfectly and is exactly what I was looking for. I was skeptical of ordering clothes off Amazon but decided to, and I’m glad I did. I saw this in a TikTok." — Meredith McDonaldGet it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in sizes XS-L and in 25 colors).
A puff-sleeve maxi dress with an elastic bodice for a super romantic look that you'll reach for every chance you get
"I saw this on TikTok and fell in love with the dress! This dress is very cottage core and fits well. The dress also has a slip under, so that it isn’t too sheer, and the sizing is correct for the most part (depending on your bust as the top half of the dress is made of “stretchy” material). I would definitely recommend this dress! Buy it if you’re thinking about it." — JinGet it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in XS-XL and in 15 colors).
A pair of high-waisted crossover leggings that already sold out once thanks to TikTok, so you might want to ~run~ to grab a pair before it happens again
"BETTER THAN LULU'S! I saw these on TikTok and waited almost two months for them to be back in stock, but they were so worth it. They’re buttery soft and the criss-cross design makes me look like an hourglass! They looked small at first but stretched just fine." — LakeGet it from Aerie for $31.46 (originally $44.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL, long, short, and in five colors and patterns).
A sherpa-lined shacket loved by reviewers and TikTokers alike for its fit, warmth and style
"I saw this on TikTok, and I was hesitant at first, but I bought it. I’m really small, so I bought the medium to be oversized, and it’s great. I could def fit smaller sizes, and it still be big, so if you want the sleeves smaller, I’d size down. So comfortable and cute especially with bodycon dresses." — Bela MariaGet it from Amazon for $25.76 (available in men's sizes S-3X and in 14 colors).
A long ribbed slipdress made to be super lightweight and comfortable
"THIS DRESS RIGHT HERE!!! I saw it and was like 'ehh idk, I like it, but where would I wear it?'. Then I saw it on TikTok, and I was like, 'Okay maybe I need it'. THEN I saw a girl with my same shape wearing it and styling, and I HAD TO GET IT! This dress is so comfy. I love it! I haven’t worn it out just yet, but I recommend tying the side as it is pretty long. Go ahead and buy this dress, baby." — EmberGet it from Nordstrom for $78 (available in sizes XXS-4X and in eight colors).
A pair of fuzzy slippers with open toes to keep your feet cozy throughout the day without overheating
"I purchased these after seeing a TikTok video, and let me just say, they came as pictured. I like that they are fluffy and have a rubber bottom for sturdiness. I would buy again in other colors!' — FeliciaGet them from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes S-XL and in 11 colors and patterns).
An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest, destined to be the star of your wardrobe
"I love this vest! It gives me a total vintage look. The sweater itself is already oversized, but I wanted a looser fit, so I went a size bigger, and I am happy with how it fits. Shipping did take long, but it was very clear at the time of purchase the expected arrival date, so that wasn’t a surprise. I'm really thinking of getting more colors!!" — Fani GiwaGet it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in women's sizes S–L and in 20 colors).
A cropped vest with drawstrings on the bottom so you can adjust the fit and level of crop
"I saw a girl on TikTok with this, and I have been looking for a cute brown vest. Shipping took a little longer than normal, but other than that great. It’s on the more cropped side because I purchased a smaller size wanting it that way. I get so many complements on it!" — Johanna BGet it from Amazon for $29.97 (available in sizes XS-L and in nine colors).
A smiley face pearl necklace for when you (and your outfit) need a little pick-me-up
"I really love this necklace. I found out about this through a TikTok, and I’m so glad I got it. Everything looks so high quality, and it comes with a cute note on the inside. I love how big the pearls are and the smiley face is so pretty. Highly recommend." — Taya AskewGet it from Amazon for $18.99 (also available in two other styles).
A strapless mesh bustier people will be shocked to learn you scored on Amazon
"Wowww, I loove this corp top. It's one of my favorite and fits perfectly. It gives me a classy and sexy look. I would really recommend for this upcoming summer look." — ErikaGet it from Amazon for $30.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in five colors).
A high-neck sports bra that delivers on comfort and style
Plus, many nonbinary people find this bra to be a great binder
"I saw someone talking about this bra on TikTok, and it absolutely lived up to the hype. It's insanely soft and well-made. I was between sizes, so I ordered the smaller of the two for a more supportive, compressive fit, and it is PERFECT." — Julia D.Get it from Girlfriend Collective for $46 (available in sizes XXS-6XL and in six colors).
A set of claw clips that give you an easy and chic way to get your hair out of your face during the day
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." — JessicaGet a four-pack from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 19 different color sets).
A pleated tennis skirt so you can ace the trends of 2022 without depleting your bank account
"I LOVE this skirt. I found it off a review on TikTok. The skirt fit like a glove, with room to stretch (not tight or ill fitting). I’m really happy with this product because it’s hard to find a product that accommodates my size and comes in good quality. If you were hesitant, I would suggest checking your measurements. I might buy more colors!" — NickGet it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in sizes 0-12 and in 42 colors and patterns).
A ribbed workout set made with 13% Spandex that will quickly become a favorite
"I love this outfit! I saw it on TikTok and thought I’d give it a try. Great quality for a great price! It's cute, comfy, and totally worth it!" — Chelsea KupitzGet it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes S-XL and in 13 colors and patterns).
A satin cowl neck midi dress about to be your go-to option for every formal event you have
"I saw this dress in a TikTok, and I thought I would try it out considering the reasonable cost. I was shocked at how comfortable it is. The material feels expensive and is smooth on your skin. You could wear a bra with it, but the cowl neckline allows you to go without. Overall, it's an amazing dress!" — A, LuGet it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS-XL and in 20 colors and patterns).
Abercrombie '90s ultra high rise straight jeans that are here to be your new favorite pair of pants
"THIS IS YOUR SIGN TO PURCHASE THESE!! I'm obsessed with these jeans. I'm about to get all the colors. They fit SO WELL. I am 5'4 and got the regulars. They are the perfect length to wear with heels. If you are more a sneaker person, get the short length. I am so proud of Abercrombie. I remember them being so 'cool' in high school, but because I was a curvy teen, I could never fit into their jeans. Who ever is behind the fit science of these jeans I salute you. Great job! " — Abercrombie customerGet it from Abercrombie & Fitch for $99 (available in sizes 23–37, extra short, short, regular, long, and extra-long, 16 washes and in a curve style).
A detachable shirt collar to help you get the layered look without actually have to wear multiple shirts
: "Must-have life hack! I saw someone get this off of TikTok, and I totally loved it. It does exactly what you’d want it to do. The shirt can unbutton if you need it to, it’s super easy to put on. I love that it gives the illusion I have a collared shirt under without the hassle of wearing an actual collared shirt!!" — DannyGet it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors and in round and pointed collars).
A pair of camo cargo pants giving Y2K style vibes with a modern twist
"For people coming from TikTok, get them!!! They are so cute and comfortable, but they are a bit long and not tight on the waist. You can tighten it around the waist and ankles, so we’re good. 😌" — CGet them from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in men's sizes 27-44 and in 45 colors and patterns).
A fitted sports and yoga tank with a padded bra you totally can wear to work out and keep it on after
"Yes, I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and yes, this is as great as I thought it would be!! Suuuper comfortable and now my to-go bra! I bought three right off the bat after reading other great reviews. I have worn all of them alone while working out and as a bra for every day." — Sarah SGet it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes S-XXL and 23 colors).
Levi's ribcage ankle jeans, featuring a super high waist, button fly and straight leg style
: "I came from TikTok, and I love these. They fit perfectly. Mine do have some stretch too, which is nice. Because I’m tall, they were more capri on me but I don’t mind. My butt looks amazing too. Get them!" — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $19.96+ (available in women's sizes 24–42 and 10 colors).
Or a pair of pull-on Levi's jeans if you're looking for a comfier jean that doesn't skimp on style
: "These jeggings are great! They’re super cute, soft, and fit really well. I didn’t realize they were going to be 'waist cinching' or whatever (didn’t read the description as I just saw them on TikTok and ordered), so they are right and kind of difficult to get on, but once I got them on they were snug and actually really comfortable! Probably going to order another pair!" — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 2–28, three inseams and 10 colors).
A pair of hoop earrings about to be your favorite accessory
: "OMG I’m obsessed with these earrings. They’re so pretty and lightweight. I never usually order earrings off Amazon but decided to get some since I saw them on TikTok. They’re great quality and I usually can’t wear fake jewelry since it makes my ears itch like crazy. This one didn’t do that at all. Another problem I have is earrings being super uncomfortable to sleep in but this one doesn’t do that either. I’m going to literally get every single size they have since I love it so much. Highlyyy recommend." — Ziyana IyerGet it from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in four sizes and three colors).
A pair of patterned high-waist leggings with more than 25,000 five-star ratings
"I love these! Oddly, I saw these on TikTok as a Lululemon dupe, and honestly, they are so worth the price! I only paid $28 for such quality leggings. They are thick, high-waisted, and fit amazing! I'm planning on buying more." — Michelle HalesGet them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 26 patterns).
A pair of retro-inspired sunglasses giving off some big "I'm the main character" vibes
"I had originally seen these pair of glasses on TikTok and was very eager to buy them and let me tell you, they did NOT disappoint. They are very sturdy, fashionable, and look like a high-end pair of glasses." — Alejandra LariosGet it from Amazon for $12.95 (available in 32 colors and packs).
A Lululemon scuba half-zip hoodie made with a naturally breathable cotton-blend fleece fabric to keep you warm without overheating
: "TikTok wasn't joking when they were hyping this up. I've wanted a scuba for years and a cropped version PLUS a half zip was too good to pass up. I am so excited to wear this! It's so soft, cute, and baggy, which I am a fan of. I love me a comfy hoodie in the cold winter months. So excited to put this to use!" — macefaceeeGet it from Lululemon for $118 (available in sizes XS-XXL and in eight colors).
A Carhartt beanie so on-trend you're going to want to wear this all year long
"I saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! I needed a cozy guy for the winter. It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options. I got the black one." — Yamit Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in one size and 30).
A pair of high-waisted lightweight quick-dry running shorts
: "Buy these right now! I saw these on TikTok as a dupe for a pair of Lululemon shorts. I would say the feel of these is more similar to Nike shorts than Lulu but the cut is great and the liner keeps them out of your nooks and crannies when working out. I have already ordered another pair! Sizing is the same as it would be with Nike shorts as well, but I prefer these to the traditional Nike shorts." — Amazon CustomerGet it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 19 colors).
A crop top and shorts workout set that's super trendy, but also stays in place and is squat-proof
"This is one thing TikTok made me buy. I love this set so much! I was so surprised on how thick the material was. I want to buy every color. Love it. It is definitely squat proof. Overall, I will definitely be buying more of this workout set!" — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S-L and in 13 colors).