28 TikTok-Famous Fashion Products That Are Worth The Hype

A long ribbed slipdress made to be super lightweight and comfortable

"THIS DRESS RIGHT HERE!!! I saw it and was like 'ehh idk, I like it, but where would I wear it?'. Then I saw it on TikTok, and I was like, 'Okay maybe I need it'. THEN I saw a girl with my same shape wearing it and styling, and I HAD TO GET IT! This dress is so comfy. I love it! I haven’t worn it out just yet, but I recommend tying the side as it is pretty long. Go ahead and buy this dress, baby." — Ember