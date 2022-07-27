Shopping

These Walmart Fashion Finds Are TikTok-Approved

TikTok made us buy these surprisingly of-the-moment dresses, bags, and shoes from Walmart.

We found the coolest stuff at Walmart with the help of TikTok.
Walmart
We found the coolest stuff at Walmart with the help of TikTok.

One of the best things about TikTok is its ability to highlight and celebrate the totally mundane, whether it’s a hot pink gel that somehow cleans everything or a makeup routine for going to the gym.

In particular, the app and the creators that use it have a way of making a simple run to Walmart feel like a treasure hunt. The truth is, Walmart isn’t just about rollbacks on grills and Pioneer Woman swag — thanks to a slew of affordable, finger-on-the-pulse fashion brands, there’re plenty of stylish clothing, accessories and home goods up for grabs at any given moment.

We hit TikTok to find the coolest goods that savvy users have uncovered at Walmart and were pleasantly surprised with what they turned up. Whether you’re on the hunt for an avant basic micro-purse, a $24 take on the Instagram-famous “mushroom lamp,” or some trendy plastic aviator sunglasses, you’ll find some serious bang for your buck in the roundup ahead.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Aviator-style plastic shades
Whether it’s thanks to the re-animated “Top Gun” franchise or the sounds of Kate Bush wafting from Bluetooth speakers everywhere, the aviator-style sunglasses of the 1980s are trending again. From the classic Ray-Ban version to a dance-party ready pair with golden lenses, you have many options when it comes to this oversized style — and this under-$30 pair from Walmart comes highly rated by reviewers and TikTok-ers alike.
$27 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Chunky fisherman sandals
The former “dad”-style shoe has reached new style heights this summer, and this highly affordable iteration will allow you to dip your toes into the trend for less than $25.
$24 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A printed summer wedding guest dress
If dressing for that summer wedding has got you stymied, allow us to point you in the direction of Walmart’s surprisingly stylish in-house fashion brand Scoop. This floaty halter dress is available in five appealing prints. With a 4.6-star rating out of 34 reviews, it’s a no-brainer for a formal warm-weather occasion.
$24 at Walmart (originally $40)
4
Walmart
The Instagram-famous mushroom lamp
The ’70s-inspired mushroom lamp is all over social media, but Walmart’s glossy glass version might be the most affordable one we’ve seen. Opt for the classic tonal white version or the moody tortoiseshell take for nostalgic tabletop vibes.
$24 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A crochet baguette
This boho baguette is actually selling out as we speak (act fast, fans of the chic beige colorway! ), and reviewers can’t get enough of the just-right, high-end vibes of the medium-sized crocheted purse. “Looks like a dupe for the higher end brand,” remarked a reviewer named Donna.
$18.98 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Avant basic crossbody bag
Whether you opt for the colorful “avant basic” swirl or a more slick cherry-red finish, this teeny-weeny crossbody bag is a cheerful accessory that won't take up too much space in your outfit.
$14.98 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Cheery platform sandals
With a 4.3-star rating, these romantic platforms sandals are a best-kept secret no longer.
$28 at Walmart
8
Walmart
An influencer-style bag
If the appealing half-moon shape of this handbag looks a little familiar, it’s because you may have seen similar silhouettes sported by a number of stylish social-media influencers over the years. “It’s gorgeous. Beautiful color,” wrote a reviewer named Romano. Note that it’s quite petite, but it makes up for its diminutive size in sheer curb appeal.
$15.50 at Walmart (originally $32)
9
Walmart
A set of four iced-out tumblers
Whether your water is still or sparkling, you can add even more sparkle with this crystallized, ice-effect plastic tumbler. With a high-capacity 26-ounce size, it will accommodate the beverage of your choice in high Hollywood style.
$19.98 at Walmart
10
Walmart
A gingham micro-purse
Another tiny tote from Walmart’s stylish inventory, this arm candy provides a pop of pattern at a very low price.
$14.98 at Walmart
A scalloped, one-piece swimsuit with a cutout midriff design

26 Stylish Swimsuits From Target You Should Buy For Your Upcoming Vacation

Popular in the Community

FashionwalmartTikTok

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Couples Reveal Their ‘Aha’ Moments In Couples Counseling

Style & Beauty

Here’s Why Your Face Is Puffy In The Morning And What To Do About It

Food & Drink

Ice Cream For Dogs Exists, And Vets Love These 8 Brands

Travel

8 Ways To Make Flight Cancellations Less Frustrating

Parenting

Help! My Kid Is Really Scared Of Getting Shots

Home & Living

This New Ryan Gosling Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Home & Living

Are Your Text Messages Ever Really Deleted?

Parenting

Why Queer Parents Are Rushing To Complete Second-Parent Adoptions Right Now

Wellness

How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Shopping

How To Get Hailey Bieber's Trending Glazed Donut Nails

Food & Drink

The Choco Taco Has Been Discontinued. In Other News, The World Ended.

Travel

8 Tips For Getting Hotel Perks Without Paying A Ton

Work/Life

The Most Constructive Way To Tell Someone They Messed Up

Shopping

These Useful Kitchen Products Will Make Cohabitation A Little Easier

Home & Living

A Soapy Romance Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

It's High Time You Got A Cooler That'll Actually Stay Cold

Wellness

Constantly Looking At Old Pictures Of Your Body? Read This Advice.

Shopping

5 Easy Cookbooks For The Type Of Cook Who Can Barely Fry An Egg

Shopping

26 Stylish Swimsuits From Target You Should Buy For Your Upcoming Vacation

Shopping

Highly-Rated Callus Removers That'll Save Your Gnarly Summer Feet

Food & Drink

Cooking Food From My Homeland Pulled Me Out Of A Deep Depression

Shopping

22 Comfy And Work-Friendly Things For Anyone Going Back Into The Office

Shopping

7 Eco-Friendly Swaps I Tried And Loved

Shopping

23 Items That'll Totally Expand The Amount Of Space You Have In Your Home

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

The BA.5 Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now

Shopping

The Best Binoculars For Bird Watching, According To Birders

Work/Life

5 Signs Your Boss Is Deeply Insecure

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In August

Style & Beauty

Want Clear Skin This Summer? Make These Updates To Your Routine.

Relationships

The First Thing To Do If You're Stuck In A Rut With Your Partner

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In August

Food & Drink

How To Make A Better Aperol Spritz (And The Mistakes Everyone Makes)

Wellness

Here's How Quickly You Can Get Reinfected With COVID After Being Sick

Shopping

26 Cleaning Products Under $15 That'll Bring A Tear To Any Clean Freak's Eye

Relationships

8 Things Happy Couples (Almost) Never Do

Travel

16 Of The Wildest Items TSA Spotted In People's Luggage

Home & Living

7 iPhone Photo Editing Tips And Tricks You May Not Realize You Can Do

Wellness

Can The Newest COVID Variants Spread More Easily Outdoors?

Style & Beauty

Why You Should Never Pluck Gray Hairs (It’s Not For The Reason You Think)