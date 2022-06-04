25 TikTok Fitness Products Reviewers Are Raving About

Popular products from this list
A compact rolling desk bike pretty much guaranteed to keep even the most restless among us on task, and help you sneak in extra workouts during Zoom meetings.
A truly multitalented set of cooling towels you can ease to beat the heat.
A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm you can apply between your thighs or under your bra to avoid all that skin irritation in ~hot spots~ you get from being active.
An adjustable weighted fitness hoop so you can crank up your favorite workout bops playlist and break a sweat recess-style
It's available in five colors. Reviewers swear by this not just for strengthening their core, but relieving back aches from sitting in one place too long (Big WFH Mood, y'all).
Promising review:
"Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light." — Richard Enriquez
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make excellent AirPod dupes
They are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible. These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
A set of resistance bands so you can tailor your booty and leg workouts to your exact level of resistance and strength
These come with a light, medium, and heavy resistance band to work abs, glutes, thighs, and calves. (Plus it comes with a booklet to get you started!)
Promising review:
"I was pleasantly surprised. I actually saw this product recommended on TikTok and I had to try them. I absolutely love them. They're very durable. Comfortable and the level of stretch is perfect. I wasn't expecting a storage bag or workout booklet. Would definitely recommend!!" — Josie Chavez
A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic"
Reviewers love this bottle not just for the chic frosted, minimalist look, but because it's super lightweight, leakproof, and motivational re: keeping yourself fully watered.
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
A pair of high-waisted quick-dry running shorts so lightweight that you might have to look down to make sure they're still on
I bought these shorts because I'm in love with the similar ones you can get at Old Navy, but they sell out so fast. Turns out I love these even more! I love the huge range of colors you can buy these in (at other places they often sell out too quickly to get to pick!), love that the high-waistedness of them meets about where my running crop top ends so I don't have to get bonkers with sunscreen, and love love loooooove the side pocket for my keys or face mask. I only have them in purple so far, but I'm excited to try other colors!
They are available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 19 colors.Promising review:
"Buy these right now! I saw these on TikTok as a dupe for a pair of Lululemon shorts. I would say the feel of these is more similar to Nike shorts than Lulu but the cut is great and the liner keeps them out of your nooks and crannies when working out. I have already ordered another pair! Sizing is the same as it would be with Nike shorts as well, but I prefer these to the traditional Nike shorts." — Amazon customer
Plus a pair of fluttery running shorts to keep you breezy and chill
They're available in women's sizes S–XXL and 28 colors).
Promising review:
"I ordered these cause I saw them on TikTok. I am 5’10 and 140 pounds. I ordered an extra large and they are perfect! They cover everything and are not too short. I highly recommend them especially for the price!" — MagnoliaBliss
Or a pair of compressive printed bike shorts that stay the heck put during workouts
They're available in women's sizes XS–XXL and in 17 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"I came across these on TikTok and had to give them a shot since I’ve always wanted to try biker shorts. I have to tell you, they do not disappoint! I’m 5’, on the curvier side and they fit so great. They’re thick material, comfy, and fit just as I expected. :)" — Faith Fernandez
A pair of adjustable Bala Bangles
These bangles are chic, minimalist weights you can wear on your wrists or ankles to help get an extra boost out of a workout or a walk around the neighborhood by adding resistance to your muscles. Check out a TikTok of the Bala Bangles
in action! Promising review:
"It's like free and easy exercise! I wear them almost all day long and in less than two weeks see a noticeable difference in my upper arms. I haven't tried them on my ankles but don't feel the need to. I have the charcoal color which blends best with winter workout gear but will probably get a lighter color come spring. Such a great product." — A.R.E.
A wirefree, medium-impact crisscrossing strap sports bra for anyone who wants to live that Lululemon life without that Lululemon budget
Hi hi, that's me above because I read all the reviews about these being an excellent dupe and I personally *love* this bra, particularly for indoor workouts and for running outside in the summer heat. I feel super secure without feeling constricted, and the straps are super comfy in the back. I've owned mine for over a year now and it's held up magnificently!
It's available in women's sizes XS–XL and 36 colors.Promising review:
"So I saw these on TikTok and decided to buy one. I LOVE THEM! I think I ordered every color available in my size. I'm a huge Lululemon snob and these are an EXACT dupe. I work out almost 7 days a week on average and these are perfect. I do bootcamp style classes and my girls stay put lol, you know what i mean! I waited to review until I have washed them several times and they have held up great!!! Only thing is I wish the padding was stitched in or left out. It's a pain to wash." — AM
Plus another Lulu dupe — a longline sports bra that's comfy, and supportive
It's available in women's sizes XS–XL and 15 colors.
Promising review:
"I never, never, never leave reviews on products, but with this one, it's well well worth it and I haven't even worked out in it yet! I'm a 36DD (I ordered a large for reference), so finding a good, supportive sports bra can be a bit difficult to find. I found this one the way a Gen Z'er does: TikTok. And the so-called 'Lulu Dupe' is absolutely deserving of the praise it gets! This sports bra can even double as a tank top if you're running from the gym to get coffee or to home, so it's absolutely perfect! It's such a cute top and I can't wait to see how well it supports my workouts! I bought it in dusty blue and I'll be back for more of the colors!" — Robert
A progress-tracking jump rope
It's not only durable and designed for ease of use, but keeps track of how long you've been jumping and how many jumps you've gotten in to give you an accurate assessment of your workout at the end, whether you're bopping along for ten quick minutes during your lunch break or going for a full sweat sesh.
Promising review:
"It should come as no surprise in 2021 that I bought this thanks to a TikTok influencer, and honestly, I'm glad I did. I wanted a way to exercise that was both fun and did not include going into a gym (where literally no ones wears a mask), and a jump rope seemed the perfect solution. I love the counter — that was the draw — but it also counts your calories and the amount of time that you've spent jumping to track your progress. I will say jumping rope is not as easy as I remember as a child, but I'm excited to continue using this product and get better and better at it. Definitely worth the purchase." — Nicole Osti
A four-pocket FlipBelt destined to become any runner's best friend
It's designed to hold items like your phone, keys, and ID without bouncing or budging, and it's also reflective if you're the kind of monster who runs early in the morning or late at night. And it's also machine washable and dryable! It's available in XXS–XXL and 11 colors.
Check out a TikTok of the FlipBelt
in action! Promising review:
"Love love love my FlipBelt. I cannot stand arm bands so for the past year, I have been running while holding my phone (I know, awful). I was running with my coworker and she suggested I get a running belt. Having run a couple of half marathons in the past, I have used running belts but they tend to bounce around and just be an annoyance. I happened to stumble on the FlipBelt on Amazon and had to give it a try. It fits my iPhone 7 that has an OtterBox on it, and did not budge once during my six-mile run. At the four-mile mark, I even tried adjusting it because I thought there's no way this thing is staying in place so well, and it was still in the exact same spot as when I started my run. I also noticed I was able to run faster than usual and I think it's because I was concentrating on holding my phone with its massive case on it. If you're in between sizes, I suggest going a size down. Can't wait to wear this for my upcoming half-marathons in the fall!" — kel07
A pair of absurdly comfortable, delightfully funky mesh sneakers that reviewers swear by for everything from walking to standing during long shifts to running
It's available in women's sizes 5.5–10.5 and 17 styles.
Promising review:
"SOOOOO COMFORTABLE. I bought these because I saw a video posted on TikTok. Never did I imagine that they would be this comfortable. I have received so many compliments on these sneakers, and I'm actually looking to purchase another pair in lime green." — awesome game
A U-shaped neckline workout set reviewers love for a unique cut *and* for its performance, praising it for being squat-proof and compressive without being stifling
It's available in women's sizes XS–L and 15 colors.
Promising review
: "LOVE IT. Material is thick and squat proof. This is one of those 'TikTok made me buy it' purchases 😂. I’m so glad I did. Received tons of compliments. Get it, sister. You will not be disappointed." — Amazon customer
Plus a compressive two-piece track suit you can get in so many cute colors
It's available in women's sizes S–XL and 13 colors.
Promising review:
"Love this outfit! Saw it on TikTok and thought I’d give it a try. Great quality for a great price!" — Chelsea Kupitz*Another* promising review:
"This two-piece set is incredible!! I was skeptical of getting both pieces together and how they’d fit, but I cannot rave about this product more. I’m a size 12 and the large is perfect for me. The compression is spot on while also giving you room to feel comfortable. The color is BEAUTIFUL... It’s the perfect oatmeal shade and I’ve gotten so many compliments. I like to take cycling classes and this set was perfect to few times I’ve worn it so far. I’d also recommend for upper body day strength training, Pilates, and yoga. If I could give this 10 stars I would!!" — Hoan Ngo
A truly multitalented set of cooling towels you can ease to beat the heat
All you have to do is wet these and they get chilly, perfect for draping on your head, neck, or other overheated areas. Once the chill runs out you can wet them again to get it back! It's available in 12 color combos.
Promising review
: "I saw these recommended on a TikTok for disabled people whom can't regulate their temperature in the heat, and omg, was it worth buying them. You just add cold water and it's like an ice pack without the burning of the ice. They worked great for cooling my arm after the Covid shot! Excited to use them all summer!" — Muirgen Neal
An acupressure mat and pillow set to help relax tension and relieve stress after a workout
The mat and pillow are equipped with over 7,000 (!!) acupressure points, which help release tight muscles. It's a little bit jarring when you first lay on them, but you should feel results within 10 to 30 minutes of laying on the mat.
Promising review:
"Honestly a friend sent me a TikTok video on this item. I was like for 20 bucks I'll try it, and oh my god, I have lower back problems and 20 minutes lying on this spiking mat helped relieve pressure. I work remotely and am sitting down for 8 to 10 hours a day, so tension builds up and this totally worked. So many ways to try using the mat." — Arlington Ink
A cropped workout tank with a padded built-in bra so versatile you'll want to pair it with everything in your closet
TBH, this crossed my radar because of Stephanie Buttermore
, a popular YouTuber who shares stories of her gym routines on Instagram.
It's available in women's sizes S–XXL and 19 colors.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and was hesitant cause I’m used to buying, like, cheap $5 crop tops, but thank you to whoever on TikTok posted these because I’m gonna end up buying backups and every color. They’re so cute but still laid back and can be used from day to day going out or working out. They make the girls look great too without having to wear a bra underneath. A little pricey but so worth it." — Amy
A forever classic Hanes sweatshirt perfect for cold weather workouts or getting to and from the gym
It's available in sizes S–5XL and 17 colors.
Promising review
: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: ITS AWESOME. The material is so soft and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first and i’ll 100% be ordering other colors." — abby
A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm
I swear by this to the point where if I can't find it in the morning of a run, I just won't go out, LOLOL. My boobs chafe SO BADLY under my sports bra bands, no matter what kind I'm wearing, but putting on a tiny bit of this before I leave works like a charm. Absolutely no more friction and no more going "OW OW OW" in the shower because my literal boob wounds
were stinging.Promising review:
"This was a TikTok buy and it was worth it. Highly recommend it. It does the work. Long lasting and not sticky at all." — EBATL
A pair of "TikTok made me do it" textured leggings that gained their viral fame for a reason
They're available in women's sizes XS–4X and in 47 colors and styles.Promising review:
"As a millennial mom, I’m halfway on the TikTok bandwagon without shame. So when I saw these leggings come up again and again, I decided to trust the sea of people who rave about these leggings and purchased them. I usually buy my athletic wear at lesser prices but occasionally have spent this same amount for something I really liked. And TikTok did not let me down! These leggings are very soft and comfortable to wear and for my nearly 5'9" curvy frame. What I really like is the material pattern stretches over the curvy parts of me really nicely without looking like it’s obviously stretching beyond looking good. These leggings make me feel great, don’t ride down below my waist and belly when I’m doing actual exercise. I started off with black and now want a couple of different colors to add to my athletic wardrobe." — Brianna Storch
A compact rolling desk bike pretty much guaranteed to keep even the most restless among us on task
This desk bike is also height adjustable so you can get your perfect fit with the tray, and has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track your mileage, RPM, and other stats. Promising review:
"I saw this in TikTok and bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before. The tabletop part is a little loose but that might be from me leaning on it too much. It wasn’t originally like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. This is 10 out of 10 recommended for someone who's looking to move more!!" — Amazon customer
A pair of drawstring lounge pants so perfect for low-impact workouts, errand running, and weekend vibing
They're available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors.
Promising review:
"I was so excited to find this brand on a TikTok video (LOL) that claimed to be a Lululemon dupe, and they totally are! Purchased two different pairs, and will definitely be buying more. Great quality for the price!" — Jalyn
A Bosu Balance Trainer you can use both to work on balance and to give your core and leg workouts a lil' extra challenge and burn
Check out a TikTok of the Bosu Balance Trainer
in action! Promising review
: "Even though I do workouts at a gym with my coach, I wanted to have a Bosu ball to use at home for additional core work (I'm a competitive cyclist and a strong core is absolutely essential to performing well in my races). I already knew that a Bosu ball is a GREAT tool since my coach has been having me use one for the past two years. This home version is absolutely perfect: it was carefully packaged and inflated very easily. It feels just as sturdy as the one I've been using in the gym. I took it into my home gym immediately and used it for a core workout. :-) I can already tell it'll stand up to years of use. If you've never used a Bosu ball, it's a must-have addition for anyone who wants to do some serious core work." — Joyeuse
A pair of wireless sleep and workout headphones reviewers swear by for yoga, pilates, and meditation
Promising review
: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." — Thunder Muffin