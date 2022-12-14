shoppingBeautyTikTokGift Guideskitchen appliances

50 Of The Most Giftable TikTok Products Of 2022

These gifts are going to make you the present-giving champ this year.
Emma Lord
A<a href="https://www.amazon.com/OTPEIR-Personal-Blender-Portable-Battery/dp/B09WR2SBGN?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6393d228e4b015bb573b7549%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" personal battery-operated blender" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6393d228e4b015bb573b7549" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/OTPEIR-Personal-Blender-Portable-Battery/dp/B09WR2SBGN?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6393d228e4b015bb573b7549%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> personal battery-operated blender</a>, a portable <a href="https://www.amazon.com/UBOTIE-Bluetooth-Keyboards-Typewriter-Pink-Colorful/dp/B08L8285N1?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6393d228e4b015bb573b7549%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bluetooth keyboard" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6393d228e4b015bb573b7549" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/UBOTIE-Bluetooth-Keyboards-Typewriter-Pink-Colorful/dp/B08L8285N1?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6393d228e4b015bb573b7549%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Bluetooth keyboard</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/RENPHO-Massager-Bluetooth-Rechargeable-Sleeping/dp/B09KLLGCYY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6393d228e4b015bb573b7549%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Renpho heated eye massager" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6393d228e4b015bb573b7549" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/RENPHO-Massager-Bluetooth-Rechargeable-Sleeping/dp/B09KLLGCYY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6393d228e4b015bb573b7549%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Renpho heated eye massager</a> and a pair of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Womens-Slippers-Indoor-Outdoor-Breathable/dp/B097RBWBTW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6393d228e4b015bb573b7549%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="fluffy memory foam slippers." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6393d228e4b015bb573b7549" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Womens-Slippers-Indoor-Outdoor-Breathable/dp/B097RBWBTW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6393d228e4b015bb573b7549%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">fluffy memory foam slippers.</a>
Amazon
A personal battery-operated blender, a portable Bluetooth keyboard, Renpho heated eye massager and a pair of fluffy memory foam slippers.

Popular items from this list include:

A 3-in-1 wireless charging station for various Apple gadgets that folds into multiple setups to accommodate your space.

• A rechargeable electric lighter that safely lights candles, gas burners and more without an open flame.

• A countertop soft serve maker that transforms frozen fruit of your choice into homemade creamy sorbet.

Shop early and check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the holiday.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A revolutionary new card game to help you open up to your loved ones
We're Not Really Strangers is a US-based small business specializing in purpose-driven, relationship building card games to help foster human connection. You can check out the family edition, the couples edition, and the friendship edition for more specific options.

Promising review: "If you want a stronger bond with someone please play this game with them. You will get to know them on another level. I love how there’s levels to how deep you want to get with one another. Mostly every question is really interesting and can bring out one hell of a conversation, laughter, or even tears." — Khoa Tran
$16 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic
Promising review: "You don't understand TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better. It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his XBOX microphone. This is a must have product." — Zane A. Undercoffer
$39 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A bartender-beloved book for beginner- to intermediate-level cocktail enthusiasts
Promising review: "This book has easily become one of my favorites. Great base knowledge and would recommend to anyone seeking to further educate themselves on spirits and cocktails. Even the first few pages is full of useful information. Purchase this for yourself or even as a gift. I cannot say enough good things about this book." — Adriana
$20.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A waterproof shower phone holder
Promising review: "This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable. The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white color so it would match my shower." — Brittney Steele
$16.99+ at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game
Promising review: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must get!When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" — andrea kelli gorman
$12.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! " — Katlyn D Arnold
$29.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A Renpho percussion massager
Promising review: "This machine has been such a relief for me. I have arthritis in my back as well as some other issues. I sit at a desk all day and do not move much during the day. Fifteen minutes of this machine and the pain is gone and I feel so much better. I have been doing this 3-5 times a week and notice such a difference. When I do have pain by the end of the 15 minutes I do not feel anymore pain. I should have ordered this a long time ago. I also love that it comes with different ends so when i have a tight muscle there are smaller ends to reach that muscle." — Leanns Reviews
$99.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
An oh-so-satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" — Nlbrimberry
$22.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A pair of memory foam slippers
Available in men's sizes 7-13, women's sizes 9-15, and 15 styles.

Promising review: "Bought these for my boyfriend. He’s 6’ 4” and wears a 13.5. The sizing was perfect and he loves how soft and comfortable they are. He especially loves the hard sole. He can take the trash out without having to switch out shoes. A winner!!" — Angela Smith
$9.99+ at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker
Promising review: "Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover, the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for. Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" — Soul Breaker
$99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A roll up tool organizer
Promising review: "My husband absolutely loves this! The bag has so much room for tools yet will roll up and fit under his truck seat. No big bulky tool box needed, this carry bag is perfect!!" — Amazon customer
$35 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A cult-favorite portable blender
Promising review: "Yes, I did it. I bought the TikTok blender and don't regret it one bit. I can create any smoothie I want, from healthy to dessert shakes for the kids. So easy to use, charge and clean. It's a must buy!!!" — Debby from Warren
$39.98 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A plush blanket reviewers swear by as a perfect Barefoot Dreams dupe
Available in 12 styles and two sizes.

Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
$29.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A breakfast sandwich maker that simultaneously cooks each layer
Promising review: "I am actually excited for my weekday breakfast now. These homemade McMuffins are so good! My favorite version uses sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and precooked bacon (from Costco). So many options, so easy! My kindergartener and my teenager both love it. I may have to buy another one for our family. It's also easy to clean with a quick wipe-down." — Joolie
$29.98 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A pair of wireless sleep headphones
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try them. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin


$15.99 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A guided journal that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
$7 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A self-stirring mug
Promising review: "I'm a huge fan of coffee and I need it in daily life. Absolutely loving this new cup! Easy and quick to mix your coffee and milk, pretty handy! Cleaning the cup couldn't be easier with the self stirring function, just put a little dab of soap, fill the mug half way with water, turn it on and let it do its own thing." — Lina
$30.99 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A heated eye massager
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily." — Amazon customer
$69.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A countertop pizza maker
Promising review: "Nice, even heat for excellent pizza crust. It is not another overly bulky or heavy kitchen gadget — it's fairly compact, stores easily, and has many uses! Having fun trying new items." — Diana Y
$48 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A truly iconic tortilla blanket
Promising review: "I never write reviews but thought I should after buying this funny tortilla blanket! Very surprised. It's a lightweight blanket that's still very fluffy and super cozy. I think it's perfect. Washed it and still super soft. No pilling but I washed and dried it alone. It's holding up well, both in feel and in shape. The trim is sewed on well, so no problem there either. This is the BEST purchase I have ever made. I’m recommending this to everyone I know!" — Amazon customer
$32.99 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A portable laptop power bank
Promising review: "Bought for travel. On one day where I needed to use the phone more, I realized that my phone was low on power but was able to connect it to the power bank. It charged very quickly and I was able to keep going without disruption. Quite a relief! It, of course, has just a bit of a heft to it, as expected with a battery like this, but nothing too bad. It’s compact enough to be easily portable (I tucked it into a pocket of my tote)." — MAB
$99.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A set of six squish-able fidget toys
Promising review: "Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." — Amazon customer
$10.69 at Amazon
23
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
A pair of glowing light saber chopsticks
Promising review: "The chopsticks are very durable, and the glow is bright. They're a bit bigger that I expected — but very pleased nonetheless with the product because it serves the purpose and is entertaining for kids, right up to adult Star Wars nerds. It also made the perfect gift for my fellow Star Wars nerds. I've been too busy playing with them rather than using them to eat food — but hopefully that will eventually happen before the batteries need changing." — Anthony
$14 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A helpful bag magnet
Bagnet is a woman-owned small business that specializes in magnetic bag holders and handbags.
Promising review: "This is the best bag holder ever! I was completely blown away, the magnet is SO strong. Works in so many places, in restrooms (try the hinges if the door isn't metal), at restaurants (on tables, chairs, even under the table), at the gym to hold my water bottle and keys so they don't end up on the floor. But my absolute favorite place to use it is on my car! I can attach it to the side of my car while I unlock it without having my hands full and leaving me vulnerable. If you have ever felt nervous trying to fumble with all your stuff while trying to unlock your doors in a dark parking lot, you need this! My only regret is that I didn't know about it sooner. I am going to get one for everyone in my life for Christmas. Any person who carries a bag should have one (or two). Seriously, it's life changing." — robert rodriguez
$22 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
An oversized turtleneck sweater
Available in women's sizes XS–XL and in 36 colors and styles.

Promising review: "I saw this sweater ALL OVER TikTok, and it is worth the hype. Feels like such good quality. I will get a lot of wear out of it this winter!" —The Raleigh Life
$42.99 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A mini waffle maker that can prepare more than just waffles
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and its great!" — Ken
$10 at Amazon
27
Amazon
A one-step lip stain mask
Promising review: "I kept seeing Wonder Blading Lip videos on my TikTok. Went to Sephora and couldn’t believe they didn’t have it. Wound up buying it on Amazon and loving it!" — PM

Promising review: "I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it! I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12 hour stay power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off! If you like lip stain? Get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." — Brandy
$22 at Amazon
28
Amazon
The newest version of the glare-free Kindle Paperwhite
Promising review: "I LOVE Kindles, and this one is no exception. The warm light is in the pictures as yellow, but it also goes the other way to an ice blue! And the touch response is miles better than the older kindle, a tap is almost instantly registered. If you are on the fence — just try it! You have my permission and recommendation!" — ErikJuun
$109 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A wireless portable charger
Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
$34.99 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
$42 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
An egg bite maker
Promising review: "I bought this in hopes to make egg bites similar to Starbucks and I have not been disappointed. I chose this one after reading reviews on the smaller four-bite size. I have used it multiple times and have had excellent results each time. I followed the recipe in the booklet and used a tip from another reviewer that suggested to triple the cottage cheese amount. It’s very easy to use and clean." — April124
$49.99 at Amazon
32
Amazon
A slim magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.

Promising review: "There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" — Amazon customer
$39.99 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A pair of waterproof, anti-slip fuzzy memory foam slippers
Available in women's sizes 5–10 and 12 colors.

Promising review: "These slippers are amazing! Discovered them on TikTok and went back and forth about ordering them but wow, they are so comfortable. I have barely taken them off since receiving them. They are so fluffy and stay on my feet surprisingly well when walking around the house. Can’t wait until more colors are in stock to get another pair." — MSumm
$23.99 at Amazon
34
Amazon
A pancake batter dispenser and mixer
Promising review: "My 8-year-old is a huge fan of making pancakes. He saw this on TikTok and just had to have it. We absolutely love this product!! Easy to clean and use. I love that it’s an all-in-one. No more messy bowls, and he can squeeze out the perfect amount for his pancakes." — Amazon customer
$14.99 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
An at-home slushy-making cup
Promising review: "I’m an absolute sucker for slushies. Why? Heck if I know. I saw this cup on TikTok, and bought it though I was very skeptical. However, it works!! I’ve made at least a dozen already, if not more." — C. Warrick
$19.99 at Amazon
36
Amazon
A cult-favorite and nourishing lip sleeping mask
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with buying products I see on TikTok, I was a little hesitant about this one due to the price. My lips get easily chapped, but never crack. I put it on, within seconds they felt like my usual lip balm does after apply it all day! I’m in love!" — Emma White
$24 at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
A universally-adored Carhartt beanie
Available in 25 colors.

Promising review: "Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options." — MHF
$19.99 at Amazon
38
www.amazon.com
A countertop soft serve maker that turns frozen fruit into sorbet
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
$49.99 at Amazon
39
Amazon
A cooling satin pillowcase that is friction-free on skin and hair
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. Available in two sizes and in 11 styles.

Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person!" — Amazon customer
$19 at Amazon
40
www.amazon.com
A time-saving veggie chopper
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." — Amazon customer
$34.99 at Amazon
41
www.amazon.com
A cold brew coffee maker
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12-24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" — Carmen E.
$27.99 at Amazon
42
Amazon
An acupressure mat and pillow set
Promising review: "Honestly a friend sent me a TikTok video on this item. I was like for 20 bucks I'll try it, and oh my god, I have lower back problems and 20 minutes lying on this spiking mat helped relieve pressure. I work remotely and am sitting down for 8 to 10 hours a day, so tension builds up and this totally worked. So many ways to try using the mat." — Arlington Ink
$52 at Amazon
43
Amazon
A heatless hair curling rod
Emikeni is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools. This rod is designed to work with all hair types, with tutorials included on their site!
Promising review: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in. Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!" — Katie Porter
$27.99 at Amazon
44
Amazon
A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard
Promising review: "I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." — dee
$35.99 at Amazon
45
www.amazon.com
A 15-in-1 mobile work station, equipped with USB ports, a dry erase board and more
Worky is a small business that specializes in products to improve remote working experiences.

Promising review: "I've had my Worky for three months now and have loved it. I love that everything is in one place and then I can close it up and work disappears. The compartments are great for tucking away piles of paperwork, the multiple charging outlets are convenient and the LED lights are helpful on Zoom calls when lighting in the room are not ideal. Everything in one place, simple and convenient. Just the way I like it." — Amy
$134.97 at Amazon
46
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A rechargeable and flame-free electric lighter
Promising review: "Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite3012
$13.99 at Amazon
47
www.amazon.com
A handheld milk frother
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise
$16.99 at Amazon
48
www.amazon.com
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
Available in women's sizes XS–XL and 12 colors.

Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
$28.99+ at Amazon
49
Amazon
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey to instantly elevate every dish
Promising review: "Saw someone try this on TikTok and knew I needed it. It’s so good and sweet and spicy. I love it on fried chicken and even pepperoni pizza. It’s delicious." —Tricia
$13.49 at Amazon
50
www.amazon.com
A sleek time-marked water bottle to encourage hydration
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
$24.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A terrycloth skin care headband

TikTok Viral Stocking Stuffers That Are $25 And Under

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

What To Do If You Think You’re Being Tracked By An Unknown AirTag

Wellness

Women Describe The ‘Extreme’ Physical Pain Of Endometriosis

Home & Living

This Buzzy Royal Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix

Style & Beauty

These Iconic Women Serve The Best Style In The Biz, And They’re All Over 40

Wellness

Is There A Best Time Of Day For Therapy? Here’s What Therapists Say.

Food & Drink

2022’s Best And Worst TikTok Food Trends, From Butter Boards To NyQuil Chicken

Work/Life

6 Things Christmas Tree Sellers Need You To Know

Wellness

Antisemitism Is On The Rise. Here's What You Can Do About It.

Parenting

How To Manage Parenting When You Have ADHD

Shopping

We Asked The 'Wednesday' Makeup Artist EVERYTHING

Shopping

30 Cool-Looking Gifts That'll Light Up Pretty Much Anyone's Eyes

Home & Living

A 2013 Thriller Is Trending On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

25 TikTok-Viral Stocking Stuffers For Under $25

Shopping

Chefs Share The Non-Perishable Food Gifts That Your Friends Might Actually Like

Shopping

17 Splurge-Worthy Gifts For The Skincare-Obsessed

Shopping

29 Gifts For Kids That'll Win You Favorite Aunt Or Uncle Status

Shopping

13 Comfy Slippers From Zappos That Make Perfect Gifts

Shopping

These Unique Anthropologie Gifts Are All Under $30

Shopping

10 Gifts From Black-Owned Beauty Brands That You Can Buy At Target

Shopping

41 Of The Best Gifts Under $10 To Give This Year

Shopping

Amazon Home Decor Gifts That Look Extremely High-End

Shopping

Need A Gift? Check Out The 26 Most Popular Products Our Readers Loved In 2022

Style & Beauty

The Chicest Ways To Wear Tights This Winter, According To Stylists

Shopping

Under-$50 Crowd-Pleasing Gifts That Almost Anyone Will Love

Wellness

11 Holiday Items That Are Secretly Dangerous For Pets

Travel

These 6 Tricks Will Help You Cope With Anxiety While Flying

Shopping

This Year, Give The Gift Of Power (For Your Device, That Is)

Relationships

The 7 Most Common Issues Parents Of Adult Children Bring Up In Therapy

Shopping

This French Pharmacy Staple Is The Perfect Unexpected Stocking Stuffer

Shopping

39 Tech And Gadget Gifts They’ll Start Using The Day They Open Them

Shopping

These Amazon White Elephant Gifts Are Terrible In The Best Way

Parenting

What It’s Really Like To Parent When You Have ADHD

Wellness

7 Holiday Tasks That Are Secretly Depleting You

Food & Drink

How To Keep Perishable Groceries Fresh For As Long As Humanly Possible

Shopping

If The Dyson Airwrap Is Too Expensive, The Shark Flexstyle Might Be The Perfect Gift

Shopping

16 Thoughtful Personalized Gifts You Can Buy On Amazon

Parenting

12 Kids' TV Shows That Experts Let Their Own Children Watch

Parenting

Nannies Are Entitled To A Year-End Bonus. Here’s How Much You Should Give

Work/Life

This Is What Happens To Your Brain When You're In Meetings All Day

Shopping

30 Perfectly Thoughtful Gifts That All Cost Less Than $30