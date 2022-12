A guided journal that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by

"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of.I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal.You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm