Popular items from this list include:
• A 3-in-1 wireless charging station for various Apple gadgets that folds into multiple setups to accommodate your space.
• A rechargeable electric lighter that safely lights candles, gas burners and more without an open flame.
• A countertop soft serve maker that transforms frozen fruit of your choice into homemade creamy sorbet.
Shop early and check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the holiday.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A revolutionary new card game to help you open up to your loved ones
2
A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic
3
A bartender-beloved book for beginner- to intermediate-level cocktail enthusiasts
4
A waterproof shower phone holder
5
A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game
6
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
7
A Renpho percussion massager
8
An oh-so-satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle
9
A pair of memory foam slippers
10
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker
11
A roll up tool organizer
12
A cult-favorite portable blender
13
A plush blanket reviewers swear by as a perfect Barefoot Dreams dupe
14
A breakfast sandwich maker that simultaneously cooks each layer
15
A pair of wireless sleep headphones
16
A guided journal that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by
17
A self-stirring mug
18
A heated eye massager
19
A countertop pizza maker
20
A truly iconic tortilla blanket
21
A portable laptop power bank
22
A set of six squish-able fidget toys
23
A pair of glowing light saber chopsticks
24
A helpful bag magnet
25
An oversized turtleneck sweater
26
A mini waffle maker that can prepare more than just waffles
27
A one-step lip stain mask
28
The newest version of the glare-free Kindle Paperwhite
29
A wireless portable charger
30
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
31
An egg bite maker
32
A slim magnetic stove shelf
33
A pair of waterproof, anti-slip fuzzy memory foam slippers
34
A pancake batter dispenser and mixer
35
An at-home slushy-making cup
36
A cult-favorite and nourishing lip sleeping mask
37
A universally-adored Carhartt beanie
38
A countertop soft serve maker that turns frozen fruit into sorbet
39
A cooling satin pillowcase that is friction-free on skin and hair
40
A time-saving veggie chopper
41
A cold brew coffee maker
42
An acupressure mat and pillow set
43
A heatless hair curling rod
44
A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard
45
A 15-in-1 mobile work station, equipped with USB ports, a dry erase board and more
46
A rechargeable and flame-free electric lighter
47
A handheld milk frother
48
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
49
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey to instantly elevate every dish
50
A sleek time-marked water bottle to encourage hydration