TikTokers Divide The Internet With Bizarre Hack That Mixes McDonald’s Desserts

Burger King’s might be known as the place where you can “have it your way” ― but two women on TikTok have brought that approach over to the famous home of the golden arches.

Last week, Janelle Flom and Kate Heintzelman, who post to TikTok as Janelle and Kate, released a video showcasing a peculiar trick for how to create a decadent dessert concoction using McDonald’s menu items. And people had strong feelings about it.

In the clip, two women ― it’s not quite clear who they are ― construct the DIY mashup using six vanilla ice cream cones, three cookies and a side of chocolate sauce, all from McDonald’s.

“Moms share McDonalds secret! 🍪🍦 #mcdonalds #mcdonaldshacks #momsoftiktok,” the video’s caption reads.

Sitting in the car, they begin mashing all the ingredients together with spoons in a Tupperware container.

“It does get a little messy... but it’s worth it,” the women warn in the clip, as shards of cone go flying everywhere.

They toss in the chocolate sauce and whip out a bottle of sprinkles to add to the combination, calling it “a party” as they taste the dessert.

Just when you thought the mix couldn’t get any more outlandish, the women begin dunking french fries into the fusion treat, praising the “sweet and salty mixture.”

The video has received more than 10,000 comments, with some TikTok users applauding the offbeat creation.

“WOAHHH why haven’t more people thought of this,” one commenter said.

Another wrote: “Not gonna lie. This sounds super good lol.”

Other people weren’t so impressed with the combo.

“It just kept getting more chaotic 😅,” someone declared.

Another said, “You lost me at the French fries. 🍟”

“I’d be on the toilet for a week 😅,” one person joked.

“Is anyone else more shocked that they found at McDonald’s with an ice cream machine that employees actually used?!?” someone else wrote.

Flom and Heintzelman have achieved social media notoriety before, including with videos about questionable household tips. It’s also worth noting that they’ve been accused of spreading misleading claims about human trafficking. (For what it’s worth, the McDonald’s ice-cream-and-cookies recipe at least looks more appetizing than their SpaghettiOs pie.)