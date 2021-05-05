TikToker Imagines Moira Rose As His GPS Voice And It’s Simply The Best

A TikTok user has bestowed upon the internet a “Schitt’s Creek” impression that is performed with all the vigor of a wartime radio operator.

Over the weekend, Michael Judson Berry, an actor, writer and “overall Goofball” (per his Twitter bio) posted a hilarious video to TikTok that imagines what it would be like if Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) voiced GPS.

Not only does Berry nail the character’s baffling transatlantic accent, choppy syntax and love for antiquated language, but he also delivers a few navigational lines that feel authentically Moira.

“No, no, I said ‘right,’ not ‘straight,’” an exasperated Berry as Moira says at one point in the video when the driver misses a turn. “Why must you be such a churlish ninnyhammer? Now we must reboot. Do you feel my directions are but trifle humbuggery? I’m not doing this for my health, you know. Ugh, the cheek!”

He also throws in an impression of Moira incorrectly singing “Danny Boy” (as the character once did in the beloved CBC comedy) for good measure.

Berry told HuffPost via Twitter that he was inspired to make the video after a tweet about Moira voicing GPS went viral in late April.

It might be something like this... pic.twitter.com/70GNJvIgaj — Michael Judson Berry (@MJudson1Berry) May 1, 2021

Berry said that shortly after the above tweet was posted, people began “tagging me in the comments and sending it to me.”

Berry is known on TikTok and Instagram for a series he does called “QuaranTeaTime,” in which he impersonates Moira doing a social media show during lockdown.

“My friends and I are SC fans,” Berry explained of his impression, which he said just started as an inside joke. “And I would do all characters, and I just consistently heard that my Moira was pretty good.”

He added:

“I never really practiced [my impression]. I’ve just always had an ear for voices.”

Berry says that doing “QuaranTeaTime” has helped him be less of a disgruntled pelican during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve gotten to connect with lots of really wonderful people from all over the world,” he said. “And [I love] all of the fabulous new words I’ve learned, like floccinaucinihilipilification.”