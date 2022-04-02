29 TikTok Organization Products Reviewers Are Raving About

Popular items from this list
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A car tissue holder that's actually quite versatile

"I love this so much! I saw a TikTok of a girl who put disposable masks in it and had to get one. And it’s still useful when the pandemic is over to hold napkins. If you have a cream headliner it blends in super well. The zipper makes it look more expensive than it was. Honestly, it’s the the best 'upgrade' I’ve done to my car." — Laura KingGet it from Amazon for $13.99.
A self-adhesive paper towel roll holder you can install on the the wall or bottom of a cabinet to free up counter space

Love this paper towel holder. I didn’t realize how much I would love this until my husband put it up! Yes, I found it on TikTok. Love that it frees up counter space.
You will not be sorry you bought this item!" — Melanie TarjickGet it from Amazon for $12.89.
A cable cord-concealing box

: "I bought it because I saw a woman on TikTok showcase something similar like this on her page (on how to keep a home tidy) and I was like I HAD to buy! It’s wonderful! I have ALWAYS hated seeing all the clutter of cords stick out from cord extenders and having this makes my small place look cleaner and organized! I would recommend this for anyone!" — Chidi Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two sizes and colors).
A dishwasher magnet

"I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." — D. WashingtonGet it from Amazon for $7.49 (available in five styles).
A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically for larger chargers

"Better than any strip! Saw this on TikTok and it’s everything. Love the auto night-light feature. So versatile and compact. Worth every penny. Will be ordering more." — KellyGet it from Amazon for $19.97.
A set of two traceless adhesive shelves that don't require any drilling

"I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" — Sara B Get it from Amazon for $34.59 (available in two colors).
A mini car trash can you can slide into a drink holder or backseat pockets

: "Fits perfect in the cup holder on the side of my door which is where I tend to hoard the most trash. If it ever gets dirty it washes easily. The lid comes on and off, easily making it easy to just dump it every time I'm at the gas station. I saw this on TikTok and it turned out to be a great impulse buy." — Jacqueline Todd Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).
A large capacity rotating makeup organizer

"Just another thing TikTok made me buy! The quality of the plastic is really great and I love that you can move the shelves as you see fit." — ReaganGet it from Amazon for $34.99.
A backseat hook perfect for purses and groceries

"I saw this product on a 'TikTok amazing finds.' And given that my purse always seems to tip over in the back seat, emptying all the contents all over the floor, I thought I would give it a try. It comes with two, so I put one on each side of the seats, and it works so well. I love this product. It’s strong and well made not cheap. I’m glad I bought it and I would recommend it for sure." — PCGet a set of two from Amazon for $7.95 (available in two colors).
A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder for an absurdly cute storage option for keys

"So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." — D. Carter Get it from Amazon for $8.62.
A stackable two-drawer organizer reviewers love

"TikTok made me do it. If you're a clean freak and love to organize, I would definitely recommend this product. Easy to assemble and aesthetically pleasing. I use this to store my Scrub Daddy sponges
and microfiber cleaning cloths. Not necessary but definitely worth it!" — SierraGet a set of two from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three sizes).
A slim organizer tray for your cutlery

: "TikTok has done it again and made me spend money on unnecessary things. However, it was definitely worth it! I love the durability and space it saved me. Compared to larger and bulkier flatware organizers. Hands down, good purchase!" — SierraGet it from Amazon for $11.99.
Plus a two-tier knife organizer that holds up to nine knives

"I saw this product on TikTok and had to get it! It eliminated our knife block and helped clear up our countertops. It fits perfectly in our drawer next to the smaller Joseph Joseph silverware holder. Absolutely love it." — TWald88Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in four colors).
A toothbrush holder and dispenser you can mount right on the wall like an organizational champ

"I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. Would definitely recommend for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, cotton swabs, or flossers." — Sariyah JGet it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three colors).
A popular pan shelf to instantly organize all those cabinets

"Totally bought these because of TikTok but I love them! They are exactly what I never knew I needed. Very easy to set up and help keep my cabinets organized
so I can always find what I am looking for right away without having to take everything out of my cabinet to get to it." — Joni ThomasGet it from Amazon for $19.87.
A 24-pocket over-the-door hanging sleeve
This is so versatile that reviewers use it beyond bedroom closets for pantry and cleaning storage, too!
"TikTok told me to use this for storing travel mugs, and it was SO right. I hang this on the inside of my pantry door for all of my travel mugs, Starbucks tumblers, etc, and it works perfectly. Freed up a ton of shelf space and makes everything easy to see and access. I'm sure it would work great for shoes too, but I'm never looking back on this one, especially for the price." — Sarah EllisonGet it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in three colors).
A 21-piece set of drawer organizers

"TikTok made me buy this in my journey for a more organized home. I bought them not knowing exactly where I’d use them, but as I cleaned my home I found numerous uses for them and could not be happier to have them available. They are somewhat stackable for storage when not being used, but the mostly straight side allows for maximum storage and no dead space between the trays. I will be buying this set again!" — Nicole MusslerGet it from Amazon for $25.99 (clip the "$2 off" coupon on the product page).
A rolling storage cart and organizer that comes with 12 semi-transparent drawers

"I absolutely LOVE this cart! Saw it on TikTok and I purchased the same one. It has made me so much more organized than before. Everything is right where I need it." — TrishGet it from Amazon for $76.
A set of stackable trays in pretty pastels and geometric designs

"I fell into the TikTok things you need hole on Amazon — and well I am NOT mad at this purchase! I love how it looks! Super cute and holds all my items I need it to!" — FeliciaGet it from Amazon for $7.99 (for a set of four).
A freestanding water bottle holder for easier access

"I got this after being influenced by others on TikTok and am so glad that I did. These worked great to organize and store all my tumblers. It even fit my 30-ounce cups, although they don't sit all the way down into the opening it still stores them. I could use one more of these in this cabinet to store the rest of my coozies and cups. I love the color, and these are made from thick, sturdy material that won't warp or break over time. So happy with this purchase!" — HeatherGet it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in two sizes and three colors).
A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener and an acrylic knife stand.
"I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." — Emily S. Get it from Amazon for $50.99 (clip the "$15 off" coupon).
A set of fridge organizers

: "My daughter wanted to organize the fridge after watching a series of TikTok videos! These were exactly what she wanted! Download TikTok for your kids and maybe they will want to help organize, too!" — Sarah C. Get a set of eight bins for $25.99.
Plus a sleek egg organizer, because organization is no yolking matter

"Thank you, TikTok. I never new that I needed this in my life. I love that is it clear, that it holds more than 12, and it is easy to clean. Looks a lot better than the grocery one in the fridge." — Ashley ThomasGet it from Amazon for $13.99.
A set of chic airtight glass canisters with bamboo lids
Psst: These come with black round labels you can write on, but a lot of reviewers got minimalist spice labels
like these that you can get on Amazon for $18.95

: "I actually saw someone on TikTok that had them and I had to get them. I love them." — jessica ybarraGet a set of 10 from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three sizes).
A five-shelf hanging closet organizer to streamline your closet

"WOW, TikTok for the win again — this saved me SO MUCH space for organizing my leggings and jeans." — ESmith1090Get it from Amazon for $14.47 (available in nine colors and two sizes).
A set of adjustable desk shelves to organize your professional knickknacks and make your WFH space feel put together

"I was running out of space for my books and this was a perfect fix!! Easy to use and fit perfectly on top of my bookshelf. Saw this on TikTok and would definitely recommend!" — Barbara ZurowskiGet them from Amazon for $26.99 (available in four colors).
A sturdy hanger stacker to neatly store the hangers you aren't using

"My 'TikTok made my buy it.' Not sure why I didn’t buy it a long time ago! Has definitely helped with organizing." — AshleyGet it from Amazon for $24.47.
A pair of airtight cereal dispensers perfect for de-cluttering your pantry space
A lot of people use this to safely store pet food, too!
"TikTok made me buy it. It's so cute in my house, I love it." — ronnie bowen*Another* promising review:
"We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to de-clutter, and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenleGet it from Amazon for $41.22.
A multilevel jewelry stand so you can actually see all of those beautiful accessories you have hiding in your vanity right now

"Great for product photography to show your jewelry. I saw this on TikTok." — JBagAnother promising review:
"I wanted to get rid of an old jewelry box I had and get something more sophisticated and grown up. I had a hard time finding something that would be big enough for all my pieces, fit on my dresser, and look good. This does all these!!! My long necklaces fit on the tallest, back hanger and all my bracelets fit on the other two. The few rings and earrings I own display well on the bottom tray. It's a beautiful piece and I'm so happy I bought this!!" — Sarah BaileyGet it from Amazon for $22 (also available in gold and various other styles).