36 TikTok-Beloved Pieces To Refresh Your Wardrobe In 2023

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
Popular items from this list include:
- A set of Free People dupe crop tops with a large fanbase.
- A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers reviewers swear by for perfect Lululemon Align Jogger dupes — these pants are an excellent option bot for exercise and errand-running.
- A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie, because if you know, you know — when it comes to coziness, warmth, and aesthetic, this beanie has no competition.
A set of Free People dupe crop tops
Available in sizes XS–XXL and dozens of styles, including two-packs.
Promising review
: "I have seen these all over TikTok as a Free People dupe
! I’m so glad I ordered these! I can wear these without a bra and I think they are awesome for the price point.
I just wear these as tops I don’t wear these to workout. I’m happy with my purchase and I’ll be ordering more. They are all the hype! Hope this review helped!" — Customer
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 16 colors.
Promising review
: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color.
I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit.
I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie
Available in 34 colors.
Promising review:
"Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options." — MHF
A tie-waist deep V-neck dress
Promising review
: "So, I’m really hesitant to buy any clothing on Amazon. I typically don’t. But I saw this dress on a curvy person from TikTok, and I was like, 'That dress is stunning on them,' so I added it to my cart. I took a leap, and I’m happy I did. I have room to move, it’s not tight at all, and I’m in love with it.
I’ll have to safety-pin it or make a small stitch to it to stop my bra and chest from showing so much, but other than that, it’s really a beautiful dress! It is shorter on the sides, so be warned about that." —Nicole P.
A pair of opaque thermal tights
Available in sizes S–XL, six colors, and in two-packs with various color combos.
Promising review:
"I saw someone on TikTok talk about these so I bought them. I am so happy I did, they're very warm and stretch. It fit me perfectly. I can’t wait to get skirts so I can wear them." — ErenAnother promising review
: "The warmest tights ever. I have several pair of fleece tights, but these are by far the warmest.
I live in Kansas, so it is common for us to have 20mph north winds during the winter. A 40-degree day can feel like 20 degrees and a 20-degree day can feel like 0 or below. I usually wear skirts or dresses to work so I need something warm on my legs. These tights paired with a skirt and boots are warmer than a pair of pants.
They are also very soft and comfortable and fit great. I have a hard time finding tights to fit properly because of my long legs. A lot of tights are either too short and sag in the crouch area or come all the way up to my neck, but these don't do either. I just ordered another pair and will most likely order a third pair in another color." — Cindy Henley
A forever classic Hanes sweatshirt TikTokers especially love
Available in sizes S–5XL and 17 colors.
Promising review
: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." — abby
A pair of Target's internet-famous "sweatpants for work"
A longline sports bra
Available in sizes XS–XL and 21 colors.
Promising review:
"I saw these tanks all over TikTok for being the Lulu Align dupe. I decided to purchase one and absolutely love it. The fit and style is exactly the same
. I will say the material is not as soft and is more like a bathing suit material but overall it’s a great purchase!" — M
An oversized half-zip pullover
Available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors.
Promising review
: "I bought this from a TikTok trend! I bought my normal size and it still is a bit oversized but works perfect for me! I initially had a Lululemon one like this but returned and kept this Amazon buy
!" — Dakota D
A ribbed workout jumpsuit
Available in sizes S–L and five colors.
Promising review
: "Absolutely one of my fav purchases from Amazon, thanks to TikTok. It literally snatched me up, it gives what it’s supposed to be giving. I’m going to buy more in other colors I love it that much.
It’s tight and structured to fit your body. I got my regular size. It’s not see through at all. Very good material. Definitely buy!!!" — Kaylie Ohneck
A pair of ridiculously comfortable pull-on Levi's jeans
Available in sizes 2–28, three inseams, and eight colors.
Promising review
: "These jeggings are great! They’re super cute, soft, and fit really well.
I didn’t realize they were going to be 'waist cinching' or whatever (didn’t read the description as I just saw them on TikTok and ordered), so they are right and kind of difficult to get on, but once I got them on, they were snug and actually really comfortable! Probably going to order another pair!" — Amazon customer
A heated jacket with a battery pack
Check out a TikTok of the heated jacket
in action. Available in sizes S–XXL and four colors and men's sizes S–3XL and three colors.Promising review:
"I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect.
It’s very very well-made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." — Ezra Adair
A pair of splurgeworthy, internet-famous sheer rip-resistant tights
Check out a TikTok of the Sheertex tights in action
(wherein a reviewer puts a pineapple *and* their dog's paws up to the ripping test). Available in sizes XS–3X.Promising review:
"This is the first time that I have bought from this company. I was very impressed with how the nylons are holding up. Usually, I end up snagging and getting runs all the time. They are super soft and very comfortable. I love the way they look and feel.
I’m very thankful for finding the site and finally being able to get nylons that work for me!" — TERESE E.
A sweetheart neckline sweater with a unique square cut
Check out a TikTok of the sweetheart neckline sweater
in action. Available in sizes S–XL and 19 colors.Promising review
: "Looks similar to the Abercrombie bodysuit but much cheaper and with a variety of colors. Highly recommend. Got so many compliments. Fits true to size." — CDO
A classic vegan leather JW Pei purse
See it in action on TikTok here
.
JW Pei is an Asian family–owned, California-based brand established in 2018 that specializes in high quality vegan-leather products. Promising review:
"This bag is so stylish! The quality is amazing!!! The packaging it came in was super nice, too! It fits my phone, card wallet, and a few other small items! I love how the strap is adjustable, too! I also love that they provide you with a dust bag. I will most likely purchase another bag soon!" — Genie
A well-structured long blazer
Available in sizes XXS–5X and eight colors.
Promising review
: "TikTok made me buy this. And I don’t regret it at all. I’ll buy all the colors. I’m 5’9 and 185 Ibs. and bought a medium. Fits great." — Marissa
A uniquely textured ribbed lounge set
Check out a TikTok of the ribbed set.
Available in sizes S–XL and 36 colors and styles.Promising review:
"So worth it! I love these and getting my friends to get them. Very comfortable and can be dressed up and down." — greg gold
A pair of faux-leather straight-leg pants
Check out a TikTok of the pants
in action. Available in sizes XXS–XL and in 32 colors.Promising review:
"Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" — Amazon customer
A beloved corduroy button-down shacket
Check out a TikTok of the corduroy shacket
. Available in sizes S–XXL and 41 styles.Promising review:
"I love this shirt! It's slightly longer than I expected but makes a great oversized button-up — the material is amazing. I get compliments every time I wear it out.
If you want an oversized look, I would order your normal size; if you want a normal look, I would order a size down." — Courtney
A split-hem mini skirt perfect
Check out a TikTok of the split hem skirt
in action. Available in sizes XXS–4X and 38 styles.Promising review
: "This skirt came exactly as I would have hoped! Great stretch, which helped because I have a bigger butt and tiny waist, but still thick enough material where it was not see-through could wear without tights, etc. Super cute with the slit, and I'm glad I bought it." — Jordyn Brown
A lightweight quilted jacket reviewers swear is a Free People dupe
Check out a TikTok of the quilted jacket
in action. Available in sizes S–XXL and 19 colors.Promising review
: "I normally get medium in jackets. i ordered medium here. Nice, comfy, and a bit oversized. SO COMFORTABLE. I get asked about it all the time. Never take it off!" — Aron Wolfson
A pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"Great Aerie dupe. Love these! Wish they did not go viral on TikTok, as they are now hard to find." — Jamie Zins
A backless sweater dress
Check out a TikTok of the dress
in action. Available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors.Promising review:
"I bought this to wear to a winter wedding and it was absolutely gorgeous. I felt so beautiful in this dress. I got so many compliments." — jessica11
A pair of lightweight chunky hoop earrings
Available in four sizes and three colors.
Promising review
: "OMG I’m obsessed with these earrings. They’re so pretty and lightweight. I never usually order earrings off Amazon but decided to get some since I saw them on TikTok.
They’re great quality and I usually can’t wear fake jewelry since it makes my ears itch like crazy. This one didn’t do that at all. Another problem I have is earrings being super uncomfortable to sleep in but this one doesn’t do that either. I’m going to literally get every single size they have since I love it so much. Highlyyy recommend
." — Ziyana Iyer
A high-ponytail running cap with UPF 50 protection
Check out a TikTok of the Vimhue running hats
in action. Vimhue
is an Arizona-based, woman-owned small business that specializes in uniquely engineered running hats. Promising review
: "Love this hat so much! I already ordered another one in a different color for myself and one for a friend! I live in Texas near the Gulf and it’s summer — really humid and really hot
. I walk 3 to 4 miles outside most days and I’d been wishing for a hat that allowed for a high ponytail so I could keep my hair off my neck to not get as hot/sweaty. Decided to google it and found this and was thrilled! The X straps are easy to adjust and it fits great and is breathable. And it’s super cute
!" — mlp06h
A pair of faux-leather leggings
Psst — some reviewers recommend sizing up! Check out a TikTok of the leggings
. Available in sizes S–XXL and in four colors.Promising review:
"IN LOVE!!! They aren't cheap looking at all!!! I originally bought them for a cosplay, but ended up wearing them for fashion purposes, and they're a hit!!!!!! Super comfy and stretchy around the waist!!!" — Rebecca J
A satin cowl neck midi dress
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 22 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"This dress is super gorgeous and totally worth the money! TikTok made me buy it and it was on sale, so even better. The fabric is also really good quality." — Melanie
An investmentworthy Hackwith Design House shirt
Each shirt can be worn as a V-neck, off-the-shoulder, boatneck, V-back, and an open jacket. Available in sizes XS–4X and in five colors.
Hackwith Design House is a woman-owned, Minnesota-based small business established in 2013 that specializes in size-inclusive seasonal collections and swimwear. Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart says about this top:
"I have this shirt and I love it. All credit for its discovery goes to TikToker @jennifer.bianca
who I happened to stumble across on my FYP. It checks all my boxes: black, comfortable, versatile, and durable
. My initial worry was that I wouldn't feel secure in it (I have a 38DDD chest and most wrap tops/dresses I've tried haven't stayed where they're supposed to), but I haven't had an issue with this! I've worn it tied in the front giving me a square neck (like the middle picture) and tied in the back giving me a V-neck up front (just like the photo on the right) — both were super comfortable, and I didn't have to adjust myself at all.
As someone whose weight fluctuates, I also appreciate that this piece can handle pounds gained and lost. The fabric is medium weight, so I'll be wearing it season to season, and there's just enough elasticity in the arms that if you roll up your sleeves, they won't fall back down. All that is to say trust that I will be buying additional colors!"
An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest
Check out a TikTok of the houndstooth sweater vest
. Available in sizes S–L and nine colors.Promising review:
"Love this! Well worth the price! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. Was surprised at the quality of this item.... It’s very soft and thick, which isn’t wasn’t what I expected at all. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" — Amazon customer
A vintage-inspired bustier
Available in sizes 00–14 and in 18 colors.
Promising review:
"I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another midsized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it!
Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." — Elizabeth
A vibrant patterned button-down
Available in sizes XS–3X and 23 colors.
Promising review
: "This shirt doesn't have a lot of stretch, so I'd advise you to size up. The shirt is very vibrant and colorful and looks just like the picture. I saw it on TikTok, which made me want to get it." — Keia
An oh-so-chic adjustable mini belted pack
Available in 26 styles.
Promising review
: "TikTok told me this was a dupe for Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." — Jolie
A pair of high-waisted palazzo trousers
Available in sizes XS—3X, short sizes and 33 colors.
Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok, and I had to try them out. I am short, so I was expecting them to be long, but they are very long. I am just gonna get them tailored. I am buying more, though, because they are absolutely beautiful! I've gotten so many compliments on them!
" — Bretta Little
A twist cutout dress
Check out a TikTok of the cutout dress
. Available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors.Promising review:
"This dress is so pretty! Fit is TTS, and the quality is great. Material is soft and comfortable. Looks exactly as pictured. I think the cutout shows just the right amount of skin." — luluprime
A detachable shirt collar
Available in three colors and in round and pointed collars.
Promising review
: "Must-have life hack! I saw someone get this off of TikTok, and I totally loved it. It does exactly what you’d want it to do. The shirt can unbutton if you need it to, it’s super easy to put on. I love that it gives the illusion I have a collared shirt under without the hassle of wearing an actual collared shirt!!" — Danny
A pair of steel-toed slip-on Dr. Martens boots
Check out a TikTok of the Dr. Martens boots
. Available in sizes 5–11.Promising review:
"Super cute and durable. They look adorable with any outfit; dress them up with pants or down with jeans. Overall, they fit true to size.
They can become a little uncomfortable after a long day of wearing them, but they are durable with a thick sole and hold up to rain. I have always loved Dr. Martens, and these live up to their good quality and staple pieces
." — christa kraftician