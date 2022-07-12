Shopping

18 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype *And* On Sale This Prime Day

“TikTok made me buy it” rings especially true on Prime Day.
Emma Lord

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner for 30% off that has a *MAJOR* fan following of parents and pet owners
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!

Promising review: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" —Carlos
$86.99 (originally $123.59)
2
amazon.com
A pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off
Check out a TikTok of the Crest 3D Whitestrips in action.

Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth — the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5
$29.99 (originally $49.99)
3
amazon.com
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 44% off
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
$22.08+ (originally $39.99)
4
Amazon
A Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for up to 55% off
Check out a TikTok of the Waterpik in action.

Promising review: "I LOVE this Waterpik. I should have bought one years ago! I've always had trouble remembering to floss and even when I would consistently floss for weeks, my bleeding never stopped. Probably because I was doing it wrong, IDK. My bleeding stopped within a month of using this device and my gums are the healthy shade of pink you see on TV. (Ridiculous, I know but c'mon! How cool.) I use this once a day, every day, and sometimes twice. It is a little noisy but who cares. Nobody complains. Not even my kids who love to come in while I'm drying my hair to yell at me about how loud the hair dryer is haha. Do this for your health! And please remember to drain the line after every use. Mine still looks new after three months of continuous use." —Sugarling
$44.49+ (originally $79.97+)
5
Amazon
The newest version of the glare-free Kindle Paperwhite for 32% off
Check out a TikTok of the new Kindle Paperwhite in action.

Promising review: "I LOVE Kindles, and this one is no exception. The warm light is in the pictures as yellow, but it also goes the other way to an ice blue! And the touch response is miles better than the older kindle, a tap is almost instantly registered. If you are on the fence- just try it! You have my permission and recommendation!" —ErikJuun
$94.99 (originally $139.99)
6
amazon.com
Paula's Choice Salicylic Acid Exfoliant for 20% off, a true skincare MVP
Promising review: "I had seen several reviews on TikTok about this product and I decided to try it for myself and see how good it was as they said. I had pores and pimples around my cheeks (I have ever since I was a teenager), I've tried different products but none worked as well as this one. Every night before going to bed, I apply it to my face along with a moisturizer (I prefer during the night so it can stay the longest) . And wow, I am not kidding, the next day you can already see how the redness is fading away and any recent pimples start to get smaller, as well as my pores on my cheek area! I had not seen a difference that fast with other popular products, but this one did. I highly recommend, the price is worth it. It really does improves your skin and it looks more healthy and glowing. In my opinion 10/10 :)." —Mariel Garza
$25.60 (originally $32)
7
amazon.com
A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets for 37% off
Available in sizes Twin—California King and 41 colors.

Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size).

Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe
$33.97+ (originally $53.97)
8
amazon.com
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker for 20% off
It magically turns any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture so you can have a yummy frozen treat made to your *precise* favorite fruit combos. A lot of folks with dietary restrictions swear by this to get their ice cream kicks!

Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
$39.97 (originally $49.99)
9
amazon.com
A set of "floating" kitchen knives for 43% off (plus an extra $5 off!)
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.

Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S.
$34.99 (clip the $5 off on the product page for this price; originally $69.99)
10
amazon.com
A pack of the internet-beloved Mighty Patch Pimple Spot Treatment for 20% off
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway
$10.39 (originally $13)
11
amazon.com
A game-changing dishwashing spray bundle for 30% off
Check out a TikTok of the Dawn Powerwash Sprayto see it in action!

Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lillyhas to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
$12.25 (originally $17.50)
12
amazon.com
A heated eye massager for 50% off with so many bells and whistles it is worth the investment a
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
$49.63 (originally $99.99)
13
amazon.com
The iconic Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment for 20% off
Promising review: "My hair has so much breakage from coloring it so much over the years. I was on the verge of completely shaving it. I saw one of God’s favorites on TikTok with the hair of a goddess suggest this stuff. All I can say is wow! This cream must have been dropped from heaven because it has saved my fried hair. Worth every penny so you too can be one of God’s favorites." —Kirstin
$24 (originally $28)
14
amazon.com
Two sets of lightsaber chopsticks for 58% off
Check out a TikTok of the light saber chopsticks in action.

Promising review: "These are the coolest chopsticks I have ever seen. The instructions for use and cleaning were clear and concise and the light that they give off is amazing!" —Jennifer P. Lane
$12.97 for a set of two (originally $29.99)
15
amazon.com
A tiny milk frother for 24% off
It's also teensy for storing, cleans with a quick stream of hot running water, and works on cold *and* hot beverages.

Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
$15.19 (originally $19.99)
16
amazon.com
A progress-tracking jump rope for 20% off
Promising review: "It should come as no surprise in 2021 that I bought this thanks to a TikTok influencer, and honestly, I'm glad I did. I wanted a way to exercise that was both fun and did not include going into a gym (where literally no ones wears a mask), and a jump rope seemed the perfect solution. I love the counter — that was the draw — but it also counts your calories and the amount of time that you've spent jumping to track your progress. I will say jumping rope is not as easy as I remember as a child, but I'm excited to continue using this product and get better and better at it. Definitely worth the purchase." —Nicole Osti
$11.96+ (originally $14.95)
17
amazon.com
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for 40% off
Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry
$23.98 (originally $39.97)
18
amazon.com
A stuffed waffle maker for 40% off
Check out a TikTok of the stuffed waffle maker for inspo!

Promising review: "I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" —Adirondackdarling
$29.99 (originally $49.99)
19
Amazon
An inflatable hot tub for 40% off
Check out a TikTok of the inflatable hot tub in action.

Promising review: "We've had this for over a year now and are more than happy with it! We really wanted a hot tub but were not willing to spend thousands of dollars on one. This one is very easy to set up, take down, clean, and maintain. Very comfortably fits four adults. We clean the filters every few days to a week, depending upon use, and change them out when they no longer come clean, and change the water out completely about every month and a half. At that time, I also wipe out the interior and exterior of everything as well as re-inflate the cover and tub as needed. We set ours up in mid-May and take it down in mid-October. You also have to remember to reset the GFCI switch every two days since it has an automatic shut-off. We let it run nonstop and don't use a timer or anything. I even built an enclosure for it!" —Arsoth
$389 (originally $649)
20
Amazon
A Laneige lip mask for 36% off
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with buying products I see on TikTok, I was a little hesitant about this one due to the price. My lips get easy chapped, but never crack. I put it on, within seconds they felt like my usual lip balm does after apply it all day! I’m in love!" —Emma White
$15.40 (originally $24)
Tushy 3.0 classic bidet (35% off)

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022

Popular in the Community

shoppingAmazonTikTokprime dayprime day 2022

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It’s Time To See A Doctor

Work/Life

5 Signs You’re Being Undervalued At Work, And What To Do About It

Home & Living

This Horrifying Documentary Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Travel

There’s More To Louisville Than The Kentucky Derby. Here’s An Itinerary.

Food & Drink

Stop Pretending You Know What Orange Wine Is

Wellness

10 Mindless Habits That May Be Causing You Back Pain

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That These Pricey Prime Day Buys Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

The Best Vacuums Are On Sale Right Now For Amazon Prime

Shopping

8 Of Prime Day’s Biggest, Craziest Deals On Mattresses

Shopping

The Best Under-$30 Deals To Snag On Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

Get 37% Off The Vitamix You've Been Wanting With Prime Day's Huge Deal

Shopping

Prime Day's Biggest Savings On Kitchen Items And Cookware

Shopping

The Best Part Of Waking Up (On Prime Day) Are These Coffee and Espresso Maker Deals

Shopping

The Biggest Headphone And Earbud Deals You Can Get On Prime Day

Shopping

Snag A Brand New Keurig Coffee Maker For 54% Off On Prime Day

Shopping

The Best Home Office Prime Day Deals For Your WFH Setup

Shopping

I'm A Wellness Editor. Here Are Items Worth Buying On Prime Day.

Shopping

Buy These Kids Toys On Amazon Prime Day Before They Sell Out

Shopping

Apple AirPods Are Only $89.99 Right Now For Prime Day

Shopping

Get 40% Off The Inflatable Hot Tub That The Internet Is Obsessed With

Shopping

Something To Smile About: Crest Whitestrips Are 35% Off During Amazon's Prime Day Sale

Shopping

The Highly Rated Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is 30% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

Get 36% Off The NuFace Device During Amazon Prime Day

Home & Living

This Reality Survival Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Hop On The Bidet Bandwagon During Tushy's $69 Prime Day Sale

Shopping

16 Incredible Deals On Items To Help You Beat The Heat This Summer

Shopping

26 Things To Buy On Prime Day That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

Shopping

This Smart Reusable Notebook That All My Friends Have Is Up To 41% Off On Prime Day

Shopping

16 Great Pairs Of Sunglasses With Literally Thousands Of Positive Reviews

Shopping

29 Products For Anyone Who Plans On Barbecuing A Lot This Summer

Style & Beauty

FYI, Almost No One Reapplies Sunscreen As Often As They Should

Shopping

26 Products That Anyone With D Cups Or Up Will Probably Love

Shopping

10 Pieces Of Carry-On Luggage Guaranteed To Meet The FAA's Size Requirements

Shopping

30 Pet Products That Convinced Skeptical Buyers

Shopping

20 Shoes Reviewers Swear You Can Comfortably Wear For Hours And Hours

Shopping

11 Outdoor Games That Will Make Your House The Coolest On The Block

Shopping

13 Target Travel Essentials That'll Make The Misery Of Flying More Bearable

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

18 Unique 'Glamping' Airbnbs That Allow You To Camp In Comfort

Wellness

The Symptom Of Anxiety And Panic Attacks We Don't Talk About Enough