18 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype *And* On Sale This Prime Day

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner for 30% off that has a *MAJOR* fan following of parents and pet owners
2
A pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off
3
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 44% off
6
Paula's Choice Salicylic Acid Exfoliant for 20% off, a true skincare MVP
7
A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets for 37% off
8
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker for 20% off
9
A set of "floating" kitchen knives for 43% off (plus an extra $5 off!)
10
A pack of the internet-beloved Mighty Patch Pimple Spot Treatment for 20% off
11
A game-changing dishwashing spray bundle for 30% off
12
A heated eye massager for 50% off with so many bells and whistles it is worth the investment a
13
The iconic Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment for 20% off
14
Two sets of lightsaber chopsticks for 58% off
15
A tiny milk frother for 24% off
16
A progress-tracking jump rope for 20% off
17
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for 40% off
18
A stuffed waffle maker for 40% off
Advertisement