50 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype And On Sale For Prime Day

Snag savings before they’re gone: TikTok can make things sell out even at regular prices.
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

A pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off
Check out a TikTok of the Crest 3D Whitestrips in action.

Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth — the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

Price:$29.99 (originally $49.99)
Essence's Lash Princess mascara for 20% off
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time." Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd

Price:$3.99 (originally $4.99)
A Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off (the cheapest it's ever been!)
Check out a TikTok of the Roomba in action.

Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

Price:$164.99 (originally $299.99)
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence for 42% off
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about it: "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"

Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby

Price: $14.50 (originally $25)
The new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro — released in September for 20% off
Check out a TikTok of the AirPods Pro in action.

Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'ear buds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. Apple did make over $12 billion in 2021 on AirPods Pro alone, just in that year. So, it’s a widely adopted and successful product. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

Price: $199 (originally $249)
Plus a set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 53% off
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold

Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)
The Apple Watch Series 8 for 30% off
Check out a TikTok of the Apple Watch Series 8 in action.

Promising review: "I haven’t had an Apple Watch since the series 3 came out and I had it for about 3-4 years, I was very happy with it. Decided to get the new series 8 since I recently got a new iPhone as well. I am in love with it all over again, not too much has changed since then but I definitely love the fuller screen this offers compared to other series. If you’re thinking of getting an Apple Watch, just do it! You won’t be disappointed!" —Novalee Narvaez

Price:$279.99 (originally $399.99; available in two band sizes, two display sizes, and four colors)
A Renpho percussion massager for 22% PLUS an additional $10 off
Check out aTikTok of the massager in action.

Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson

Price:$59.99 — clip the $10 off coupon on the product page for this price! (originally $89.99; available in three colors)
A longline sports bra for 33% off (in select colors!)
I own this in so many colors it's truly lawless. I'm a long distance runner and these are my holy grail — supportive without being constrictive, lightweight enough to withstand sweat, and miraculously I don't chafe like I do with other sports bras. I am a huge fan of the Lululemon Align and will continue to swear by them until I die, but can only justify buying one of those a year — at this price point I was able to buy enough of these that I wear them errand running and with cute high-waisted jeans without worrying about losing them to the laundry. These also wash up beautifully and stand the test of time! Psst — the shorts in both of these pics above are $27.99 on Amazon and I also own *those* in way too many colors and swear by them!

Promising review: "I saw these tanks all over TikTok. I decided to purchase one and absolutely love it. The fit and style is exactly the same. I will say the material is not as soft and is more like a bathing suit material but overall it’s a great purchase!" —M

Price:$17.99 (originally $22.99; available in women's sizes XS–XL and 21 colors)
A pair of cult-fave, TikTok-beloved biker shorts for 30% off
Promising review: "Honestly the best biker shorts comfortable material and true to size I’m typically a size 6/8 in jeans and got a Medium and fits perfectly! I bought these because of TikTok and honestly will be purchasing more! Haven’t found any like these in stores!" —Kazandra

Price: $13.99 (originally $19.99; available in women's sizes S–XL and dozens of colors).
A "flossing toothbrush" for 36% off with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.

Price:$6.34 (originally $9.99)
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller for 40% off
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.

Price: $8.69 (originally $14.49)
A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets for 37% off
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size).

Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe

Price:$33.97+ (originally $53.97; available in sizes Twin—California King and 41 colors)
An adorable wireless portable charger for 30% off
Check out a TikTok of the portable charger in action.

Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble

Price: $24.49(originally $34.99; available in six colors)
A bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for 30% off
Check out a TikTok of the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray in action.

Promising review: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair and it performed above and beyond my expectations. I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $19.60 (originally $28)
A Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for up to 50% off
Check out a TikTok of the Waterpik in action.

Promising review: "I LOVE this Waterpik. I should have bought one years ago! I've always had trouble remembering to floss and even when I would consistently floss for weeks, my bleeding never stopped. Probably because I was doing it wrong, IDK. My bleeding stopped within a month of using this device and my gums are the healthy shade of pink you see on TV. (Ridiculous, I know but c'mon! How cool.) I use this once a day, every day, and sometimes twice. It is a little noisy but who cares. Nobody complains. Not even my kids who love to come in while I'm drying my hair to yell at me about how loud the hair dryer is haha. Do this for your health! And please remember to drain the line after every use. Mine still looks new after three months of continuous use." —Sugarling

Price:$49.99+ (originally $99.99+; available in four colors)
A limited edition cat cartoon ChomChom Roller for 22% off
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought it’s not gonna work. WHEN I TELL YOU I have NOT stopped cleaning everything, I mean it! This gadget takes sooooo much hair in and I am so happy!! I watched the how-to and did it exactly how he said and yoooo this takes every piece of hair!! It is SUPER easy to clean, literally just take your fingers and get the hair out, and the dust IT ALSO PICKS UP. It is super lightweight and can even do the car seats. I have used it on the couch pillows, the couch seats, the back cushions and even the dog/cat bed, and I’m so happy! If you have any animals that shed YOU NEED THIS!!!!! Get it ASAP!" —Yaritza

Price: $22.99 (originally $30.95; also available as a dog).
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for 50% off
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben

Price: $4.99 (originally $9.99)
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner with a *MAJOR* fan following
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!

Promising review: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" —Carlos

Price: $86 (originally $123.59)
20% off eight-ounce jars of Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it." —Kristen

Price$35.20 (originally $44) And if (when) you do fall in love with the scent, they make tons of other products, including a fragrance!
A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 35% off
Promising review: "I have always used drip coffee, French and Keurig. I decided to switch it up one day when I saw this machine on a Nespresso ad on TikTok. Man I’m glad I went with my gut. I love this thing. Coffee comes out perfect. Stormio xCaffeine is our favorite. It brews a nice hot cup of coffee every time. I will say sometimes it does vibrate a lot, but from what I read that’s normal. We only use two pods a day so we’re definitely saving money! I recommend this machine 100%. Also don’t forget to register is under your Nespresso account on their website for the warranty!" —Peatea

Price:$110.45 (originally $169.95)
An undetectable mouse jiggler for 20% off
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer

Price:$23.99 (originally $29.99; available in eight styles).
A short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit for 58% off
Promising review: "TikTok did not steer me wrong! Ordering this again in another color and size!" —Jesse"I bought this in black and I love it. The material is soft and stretchy and super comfortable. Not see through at all. Doesn’t crotch you like other body suits. Snaps are super easy." —Reagan Knarr

Price: $14.69 (originally $35; available in women's sizes S–XXL and dozens of colors) Psst — you can score deals on a ton of other bodysuit styles, including tank tops, halters, and square necks!
An Orolay jacket, aka *the* Amazon coat for 33% off
TBH, it is the warmest, most functional coat I've ever owned. It's like being snuggled everywhere you go?? A gift that will just keep on giving and giving. Also the POCKETS ON THIS THING. I genuinely feel like a one-woman clown car pulling out all the things I've snuck in there. I don't use a purse in the winter, everything just very snugly and securely fits in one of the zippered pockets (and the side pockets are SO warm for your hands). Promising review: "I ordered this for my Scotland winter trip after seeing it on TikTok and I have to say it lived up to the hype. It kept me toasty warm and dry. Plus, I LOVED all of the pockets... so many pockets!! I was able to carry my phone, a charging brick, hat, gloves, cell phone and credit cards/money with room to spare. It's also really easy to adjust the fit with the side zippers and snaps on the front. One of the best buys I've ever made on Amazon!!" —Staci BP

rice: $99.99 (originally $149.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors).
A sleek LED alarm clock for 44% off
Plus, it has two USB outlets, which means you can use it to charge your phone (and AirPods) while you sleep.

Promising review: "This is what I have been looking for. I had seen this clock on TikTok many times and decided to bite the bullet. Set up was easy and to get it to my perfect setting took me about two to three days of readjusting. I started with the automatic dim and changed it to have the display bright from 7 a.m. to midnight. When I wake up in the middle of the night, it's dimmed so it doesn't hurt my eyes. Instructions were a little tough, but I managed. Definitely recommend this clock to everybody." —Joshy S

Price:$18.36+ (originally $32.98; available in 10 colors)
A TON of shades of cult-fave Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for 30% off
Promising review: "I know you have seen this on TikTok and wondering if they are worth the hype. They are so just order them. I have so many colors from this brand, they are so easy to apply. Get them." —Milly

Price: $6.90 (originally $9.90; available in dozens of shades).
Paula's Choice Salicylic Acid Exfoliant for 20% off
Promising review: "I had seen several reviews on TikTok about this product and I decided to try it for myself and see how good it was as they said. I had pores and pimples around my cheeks (I have ever since I was a teenager), I've tried different products but none worked as well as this one. Every night before going to bed, I apply it to my face along with a moisturizer (I prefer during the night so it can stay the longest). And wow, I am not kidding, the next day you can already see how the redness is fading away and any recent pimples start to get smaller, as well as my pores on my cheek area! I had not seen a difference that fast with other popular products, but this one did. I highly recommend, the price is worth it. It really does improves your skin and it looks more healthy and glowing. In my opinion 10/10 :)." —Mariel Garza

Price: $27.20 (originally $32)
The glare-free Kindle Paperwhite for 36% off
Check out a TikTok of the new Kindle Paperwhite in action.

Promising review: "I LOVE Kindles, and this one is no exception. The warm light is in the pictures as yellow, but it also goes the other way to an ice blue! And the touch response is miles better than the older kindle, a tap is almost instantly registered. If you are on the fence- just try it! You have my permission and recommendation!" —ErikJuun

Price: $69.99 (originally $139.99)
A cropped workout tank for up to 42% off
TBH, this crossed my radar because of Stephanie Buttermore, a popular YouTuber who shares stories of her gym routines on Instagram. I love it so much I now own it in black, pink, AND blue. They're basically my summer uniform now, because they're compressive enough for me to wear on long-distance runs in the park but comfy enough that I love to throw 'em on with high-waisted shorts for an easy summer fit. It is hot as all HECK in New York City in the summer, so finding something this comfy and breezy at this price point has been a total boon! Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for, and a great price! I ordered two colors and will be ordering more. These tops fit perfectly. The colors are clean and gorgeous, exactly how they look in the photos. There is a built-in bra with padding so you won’t see any...peeking. I’m a personal trainer and needed something that I could workout in, then throw a sweater over during training. I really couldn’t be any happier! Can easily be used as workout clothing, or even be dressed up for a night out." —Lauren

Price: $14.99+ (originally $25.99; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 19 colors).
An investmentworthy Samsung Frame TV for 34% off — the lowest it's ever been!!
Check out a TikTok of the Samsung Frame in action. You can even toggle through Samsung's "art store" to find a display to match the vibe of the room (or just your vibe of the day). It also has Alexa built in, so you can open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, and control your smarthome devices from the television.

Here's what BuzzFeeder Mallory Mower has to say about it: "This is honest and truly the best splurge I have ever made. It has massively upgraded the look in my living room. My husband loves the photography options and I love all the classical paintings. As someone who loves changing up my decor, I find that being able to update the display images has been so fun. The quality is fantastic while watching movies and TV...but I'm pretty sure I love it as a piece of art in my home even more."

Get it from Amazon for $987.99 (originally $1497.99; available in six sizes, six styles, and with or without expert installation).
A set of exfoliating gloves for 39% off
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney

Price:$6.74+ (originally $10.99; available in three textures and as sets of two or three)
Cleaning putty for 44% off
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I recently got a new car and was looking for something to easily put I up dust. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. It’s also great for the though screen in my car! The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —DreamyOne

Price:$5.59 (originally $9.99)
Stasher bags for up to 33% off
Promising review: "In love with my Stasher bag!!!!! I usually pack my lunch aside so I buy my own containers and food and such. I got tired of throwing away so many plastic bags so I decided to look up something reusable until i saw Stasher! I also recently saw it on TikTok so I said let me buy one to stash my fruits. I take fruit everyday to work and I need something that will keep it fresh and won’t leak since it’s fruit! Lol I love my little Stasher, it’s durable the seal is also very secure!!!! i will continue to purchase more in the future!!!!" —Rachel

Price:$6.99+ (originally $9.99+, available in six sizes and 12 colors)
A bagel guillotine for 40% off
Promising review: "My boyfriend can’t cut bagels. He literally butchers these poor baby bagels all up. I saw this on a TikTok and I was like oh we need that. So I bought it. And it was a good investment. Now we can enjoy nicely sliced bagels that fit in a toaster and aren’t jagged across. Yay bagel slicer!" —Ci DiPalma

Price:$15.65 (originally $25.99)
A lil' reversible octopus plush for 30% off
Also, these come in a TON of different colors and emotions (from angry to sad to, uh, murderous??), so you're guaranteed to find one to express yourself.

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok like everyone else but I quickly realized, when I got one, how helpful this is to my family. Now they don't have to guess when they shouldn't bother me, they'll just KNOW. It's saving lives and it's adorable. The perfect thing. :)" —MCalms

Price: $10.49 (originally $15.99; available in 22 styles).
A pair of lint removers for 20% off
Promising review: "I kept seeing these all over TikTok, and I was noticing that my carpet looked strangely discolored from dog hair, even with constant vacuuming with my incredible pet vacuum. These tools pulled up so much dog hair, I could not believe it! I feel bad for my friends who have dog allergies that were coming over before we discovered this tool." —Lexy

Price:$10.99 for a pack of two (originally $9.99)
A heated eye massager for 62% off
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer

Price: $49.29+(originally $129.99; available in four colors)
A set of DEET-free handy mosquito-repelling bracelets for 20% off
Cliganic is a small business that specializes in all-natural personal care products. Check out a TikTok of the mosquito-repelling bracelets in action.

Promising review: "I moved last year from Southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer. I read the reviews and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and un-touched. Delivery was very quick so that was a plus. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hyper sensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." —Tracey Agopian

Price: $7.99 (originally $9.99)
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for 50% off
Body Restore is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free bath products made with natural essentials.

Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry

Price: $19.97 for a 15-pack (originally $39.99; available in multiple packs and styles).
A portable handheld fan for 36% off
Check out a TikTok of the portable fan in action.

Promising review: "Our vacation planner suggested getting something like this for when you're waiting in line at an amusement park when the sun is out. Best advice ever, used this when we were at Disney this past year. It's lightweight and doesn't weigh you down, the fan has adjustable speeds and also includes a phone charger via USB A port and also a flashlight function. Love that it folds up nice and small, great fan that I'd recommend to anyone!" —Andrew

Price: $15.99 (originally $24.99; available in four colors).
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant for 25% off
First Aid Beauty is a US-based small business that specializes in clean, fragrance-free, cruelty-free personal care products.

Promising review: "I saw a dermatologist recommend this on TikTok and I figured I’d give it a try.I have had red bumps on the back of my arms for as long as I can remember and have tried multiple things, so I didn’t have very high expectations. After one use, I could already see a difference! It says to use 1–2 times a week but I use it usually every other day, and I use Cerave rough and bumpy lotion after and now my red bumps are almost nonexistent. This product has truly been life changing and I would recommend to anyone struggling with red bumps! 10/10!" —Sydney

Price:$9 (originally $12; available in three sizes)
A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray for 30% off
Promising review: "So, I purchased this product after seeing it on TikTok. This spray works VERY well with not sensitive skin. For me, I have not experienced ANY breakouts, nor have I experienced any rashes. Overall, it's AMAZING and I use on the daily." —GoodLife7

Price: $4.90+ (originally $7; available in five sizes)
A pack of unscented antiperspirant wipes for 20% off
Psst — you should definitely "patch test" this on a small area of skin before putting it on to make sure you don't have any kind of reaction!

Promising review: "So happy I saw this on TikTok! I was skeptical about the product because I am a very heavy sweater. There has been no deodorant that has helped this problem, but these Sweat Block wipes have literally been the best thing I've found that has made the quality of my life so much better!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $19.99 for a 10-pack (originally 19.99; each box lasts two months).
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers for 34% off
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney

Price: $22.99+ (originally $34.99; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 16 colors).
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker for 32% off
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friends house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY

Price: $33.86+ (originally $49.99; available in six colors).
A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case for 43% off
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.

Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S.

Price: $39.99 (originally $69.99)
BYO Blush Oil for 20% off
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action. Here's what BuzzFeed's Emma Lord has to say about it: "I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day.

Price: $28.80 (originally $35.99)
A "holy grail" Coop Home Goods pillow for 20% off
Promising review: "I hardly ever write reviews but I have to for this. I saw this pillow on TikTok and it got me curious so I immediately came to Amazon. OMG, it’s such a game changer. I’m a side sleeper and this pillow is heaven. It’s some of the most comfortable sleep I have had in ages. I love it so much I bought a second one and have my eye on the body pillow. Obsessed! You need this in your bedroom." —MT

Price: $57.60+ (originally $72; available in two sizes and three shapes).
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off
Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker in action.

Promising review: "Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover, the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for. Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" —Soul Breaker

Price: $79.92 (originally $129.99; available in six colors)
An inflatable hot tub for 50% off with LEGITIMATE AIR JETS
Check it out on TikTok here!

Promising review: "We've had this for over a year now and are more than happy with it! We really wanted a hot tub but were not willing to spend thousands of dollars on one. This one is very easy to set up, take down, clean, and maintain. Very comfortably fits four adults. We clean the filters every few days to a week, depending upon use, and change them out when they no longer come clean, and change the water out completely about every month and a half. At that time, I also wipe out the interior and exterior of everything as well as re-inflate the cover and tub as needed. We set ours up in mid-May and take it down in mid-October. You also have to remember to reset the GFCI switch every two days since it has an automatic shut-off. We let it run nonstop and don't use a timer or anything. I even built an enclosure for it!" —Arsoth

Price: $329.99 (originally $649.99)
