50 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype And On Sale For Prime Day

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
A pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off
Essence's Lash Princess mascara for 20% off
A Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off (the cheapest it's ever been!)
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence for 42% off
The new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro — released in September for 20% off
Plus a set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 53% off
The Apple Watch Series 8 for 30% off
A Renpho percussion massager for 22% PLUS an additional $10 off
A longline sports bra for 33% off (in select colors!)
A pair of cult-fave, TikTok-beloved biker shorts for 30% off
A "flossing toothbrush" for 36% off with two layers of bristles
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller for 40% off
A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets for 37% off
14
An adorable wireless portable charger for 30% off
A bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for 30% off
A Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for up to 50% off
17
A limited edition cat cartoon ChomChom Roller for 22% off
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for 50% off
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner with a *MAJOR* fan following
20
20% off eight-ounce jars of Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 35% off
An undetectable mouse jiggler for 20% off
23
A short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit for 58% off
An Orolay jacket, aka *the* Amazon coat for 33% off
A sleek LED alarm clock for 44% off
26
A TON of shades of cult-fave Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for 30% off
Paula's Choice Salicylic Acid Exfoliant for 20% off
The glare-free Kindle Paperwhite for 36% off
A cropped workout tank for up to 42% off
An investmentworthy Samsung Frame TV for 34% off — the lowest it's ever been!!
A set of exfoliating gloves for 39% off
Cleaning putty for 44% off
Stasher bags for up to 33% off
A bagel guillotine for 40% off
A lil' reversible octopus plush for 30% off
36
A pair of lint removers for 20% off
A heated eye massager for 62% off
A set of DEET-free handy mosquito-repelling bracelets for 20% off
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for 50% off
A portable handheld fan for 36% off
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant for 25% off
A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray for 30% off
A pack of unscented antiperspirant wipes for 20% off
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers for 34% off
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker for 32% off
A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case for 43% off
BYO Blush Oil for 20% off
A "holy grail" Coop Home Goods pillow for 20% off
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off
An inflatable hot tub for 50% off with LEGITIMATE AIR JETS