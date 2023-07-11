ShoppingTikToksalesPrime Day 2023

These TikTok-Viral Products Are On Sale For Amazon Prime Day

Get the TikTok-famous nugget ice maker, snail serum, cloud slippers and other viral sensations at a steal right now.
GE Opal nugget ice <a href="https://www.amazon.com/GE-Profile-Countertop-Portable-Stainless/dp/B0C2Q42H7Z?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64a5fe54e4b0e5efaad967aa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a5fe54e4b0e5efaad967aa" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/GE-Profile-Countertop-Portable-Stainless/dp/B0C2Q42H7Z?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64a5fe54e4b0e5efaad967aa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">maker</a>, Revlon volume <a href="https://www.amazon.com/REVLON-One-Step-Dryer-Volumizer-Brush/dp/B096SVJZSW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64a5fe54e4b0e5efaad967aa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a5fe54e4b0e5efaad967aa" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/REVLON-One-Step-Dryer-Volumizer-Brush/dp/B096SVJZSW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64a5fe54e4b0e5efaad967aa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">brush</a> and Dash cold brew <a href="https://www.amazon.com/DASH-VacuPressTM-Technology-Carafe-Instant/dp/B0BWGK1NPD?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64a5fe54e4b0e5efaad967aa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a5fe54e4b0e5efaad967aa" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/DASH-VacuPressTM-Technology-Carafe-Instant/dp/B0BWGK1NPD?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64a5fe54e4b0e5efaad967aa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">maker</a>
TikTok is renowned for surfacing some of the most internet-beloved products. Whether it’s life-changing cleaning items, everyday gadgets or skin care products that are actually effective, plenty of these viral goods are available on Amazon, making the best Prime Day deals the perfect opportunity to see what all the fuss is about without having to pay full price.

Below, see for yourself some of the best Prime Day deals on TikTok-adored goods like a countertop nugget ice machine, an instant cold brew coffee maker and a volcanic stone face roller that eliminates oil and unwanted shine from your skin. For each one, we’ve linked a TikTok video where you can see it in action.

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.

1
Amazon
Tinioey dog paw cleaner (30% off)
Quickly and conveniently clean your pup's dirty paws with this cup-style cleaner that's lined with a detachable silicone brush. (The paw cleaner shown in this TikTok isn't on sale, but this very similar one is.) Just fill partly with water, add a touch of soap, dunk your pet's paws inside the canister, rinse and dry with one of the included two absorbent towels. The cleaner is available in three different sizes to accommodate different-sized dogs.
$8.35 (originally $11.99) at Amazon
2
Amazon
Rosyclo cloud slippers
These lightweight cloud slides have a delightfully bouncy and cushioned sole, an anti-skid outer sole and a soft, fully waterproof construction. They are available in unisex sizing and come in 19 color options.
Shop sale at Amazon
3
Amazon
Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner (30% off)
Possibly one of the most adored Bissell products on the market, this portable and multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has close to 47,000 five-star-ratings on Amazon and effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. Plus, you don’t have to worry about manually cleaning the stain-scrubbing tool as it has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort.
$86.99 (originally $123.59) at Amazon
4
Amazon
A three-pack of Nyx Butter Gloss (15% off)
Nyx's cushiony Butter Gloss is adored for its ultra-shiny finish, buildable coverage and silky texture that's never sticky. This set features three of the brand's best selling shades.
$12.72 (originally $15) at Amazon
5
Amazon
Fullstar 6-in-1 chopping tool (20% off)
This BPA-free 6-in-1 chopping tool makes hovering over a cutting board a thing of the past thanks to its versatile collection of attachments, which include everything from a mandolin to a dicer to a blade for julienning vegetables and more. Each part of this chopper is dishwasher-safe for easy clean up and it can also double as post-chopped veggie storage.
$15.19 (originally $18.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
Netany glass tumblers with straws (33% off)
These glass tumblers are all over #coffeetok because they're the perfect drinking vessel for all your iced lattes, morning smoothies or summer cocktails. This aesthetically pleasing and dishwasher-safe set comes with four 16-ounce can-style glasses, four wide-mouth glass straws and two straw-cleaning brushes.
$15.99 (originally $23.79) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Schick Hydro Silk exfoliating dermaplaning tools (37% off)
Dermaplaning is a great way to remove that pesky peach fuzz from your face, while also exfoliating your skin so makeup lays on seamlessly and skin care products absorb better. These precision facial razors by Schick are slim, portable and also come with a cover guard for touching up brows.
$4.74 (originally $7.49) at Amazon
8
Amazon
Urevo under-desk walking pad (30% off)
If you've always wanted to put an end to sedentary work life, this splurge-worthy and compact treadmill can keep you moving. The Urevo walking pad offers an adjustable speed range of 0.6-4 miles per hour and has eight silicone shock absorbers within the belt to offer a more cushioned impact for your joints. Its most loved feature, however, might be that it can be folded up and stored compactly beneath a bed or sofa when not in use.
$223.99 (originally #319.99) at Amazon
9
Amazon
Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic roller (40% off)
Made with real volcanic stone, this reusable and mattifying face roller by Revlon instantly soaks up excess oil from your skin. It can also be used on top of makeup to absorb shine and refresh foundation or powder.
$8.69 (originally $14.49) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Dash rapid cold brew coffee maker (33% off)
Never wait hours to cold brew again, with the Dash cold brew coffee maker that crafts up to 40 ounces of chilled iced coffee in under 10 minutes. Its no-fuss brewing system promises a full flavor extraction for every cup and doesn't use single-use filters. You can also use this to make your favorite iced teas.
$99.99 (originally $149.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
Rocketbook smart reusable notebook (20% off)
The Rocketbook endlessly reusable notebook comes with 36 pages containing space for goal setting, listing, sketching and note-taking using the included Pilot Frixion pen that bonds to the notebook's specialized composite paper. Before wiping the pages clean with a microfiber cloth (also included), you can scan and upload all your written content using the Rocketbook app and save it to the cloud service of your choice.
$25.60 (originally $32.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker (23% off)
The GE Profile Opal creates 34 pounds of ice per day and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to three pounds at a time. But this viral countertop ice maker doesn't create just any old ice. It's famed for producing those crunchable, chewy, nugget-like pellets that you get at certain fast food restaurants that are somehow so satisfying.
$399 (originally $519) at Amazon
13
Amazon
Dash egg bite maker (20% off)
Rapidly prepare fluffy and portable egg bites that reviewers say rival those from Starbucks with this compact appliance. It features four easy-to-clean silicone egg molds and one larger egg mold for omelets or breakfast sandwiches.
$39.99 (originally $49.99) at Amazon
14
Amazon
Bentgo 4-compartment lunchbox (13% off)
This thoughtfully designed bento-style lunchbox features four separate leak-proof compartments when using the adjustable and removable divider. Made with BPA-free plastic and rubber-coated edges, the box is microwave and dishwasher-safe and the compartment tray easily separates for quick cleanup.
$34.99 (originally $34.99) at Amazon
15
Amazon
Contigo spill-proof tumblers (33% off)
Great for spill-prone kiddos or even clumsy adults, this BPA-free tumbler is becoming a godsend for parents and caretakers everywhere. It has a spill-proof valve and a silicone-sealed straw to keep contents inside, even when turned upside down, and is also dishwasher-safe.
$13.99 (originally $20.99) at Amazon
16
Amazon
Bagsmart compressive packing cubes (26% off)
These packing cubes allow you to pack more and stay organized while you travel thanks to their compressive and space-saving design. The six-piece set comes with five expandable, waterproof zip-closure bags and one shoe bag.
$31.99 (originally $42.99) at Amazon
17
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 brush (52% off)
Get salon-style blowouts in less time and with less damage to hair with the Revlon One Step airbrush that, if you don't already know by now, is a massive fan-favorite. Choose from four heat settings and enjoy shiny bouncy locks thanks to the ceramic plus titanium tourmaline barrel that helps protect hair against the effects of heat. This newer version of the One-Step is more lightweight and has a smaller barrel for closer-to-the-root styling.
$33.60 (originally $69.99) at Amazon
18
Amazon
Mighty Patch hydrocolloid variety pack (30% off)
Hydrocolloid patches offer a gentler approach to reducing the appearance of acne by absorbing excess oil and debris from the blemish in just one night. TikTokers say that these stay-put patches also keep you from picking pimples and seamlessly blend into skin so you can even heal your acne during the day.
$9.79 (originally $13.99) at Amazon
19
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask (30% off)
Laneige's cult-favorite and intensely moisturizing lip sleeping mask is adored for its cushiony formula and it's the perfect way to smooth parched, flaky lips. It uses a berry mix complex to boost moisture and deliver antioxidant benefits while you sleep, while a blend of shea and seed butters nourishes lips.
$16.80 (originally $24) at Amazon
20
Amazon
Cosrx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence (42% off)
Before you run in fear at the thought of massaging snail slime onto your face, know that snail mucin has been a Korean skin care staple for ages due benefits including increased hydration, improved skin texture and reparative properties. Cosrx's snail essence contains 96% of mucin filtrate that quickly absorbs into the skin and has a slew of TikToker saying that their skin has never looked better.
$14.50 (originally $25) at Amazon
