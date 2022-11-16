These TikTok-Famous Products Are Already On Sale For Black Friday

Shop TikTok’s trendiest items for your home, kitchen, closet and more — all at low prices for Black Friday.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

TikTok-famous goods on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Amazon
TikTok-famous goods on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Say what you will about TikTok, but I’ve come to count on the viral app as a way to find some of the best products around. Over the last couple of years, I’ve been happily influenced to buy everything from helpful kitchen gadgets to game-changing makeup to trendy home decor items that actually live up to the aesthetic hype.

This year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are a great way to set your skepticism aside and try out some of these internet sensations for yourself or give them to loved ones.

Right this second, you can get significant savings on Sheertex’s ultra-sturdy tights, Girlfriend Collective’s size-inclusive leggings, Carhartt’s buzzy winter beanies and much more. Keep scrolling to see all the savings available on some of TikTok’s most viral and user-backed goods — and keep checking back, too, because we’ll be updating this story each day as new deals surface.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Sheertex
Sheertex
Sheertex, the resilient tights and pantyhose line that resists snags, tears and runs, is currently offering all tights for $35 through Nov. 28.
Classic sheer tights: $35 at Sheertex (originally $59)Shop Sheertex
2
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
You can get 35% off Girlfriend Collective's entire selection of sustainably made loungewear, sleepwear and activewear now through Dec. 9.
High-rise compression leggings: $50.70 at Girlfriend Collective (originally $78)Shop Girlfriend Collective
3
Amazon
Crocs
For whatever reason, Crocs have endured as the internet's trendy shoe of choice. These waterproof clogs come in 37 colors and unisex sizes up to a men's 13. Multiple colors are on sale right now.
$20.30+ at Amazon (Originally $49.99)
4
Purple
Purple
Purple is known for their cooling and innovate mattresses that feature a flexible grid center that provides contouring support. Now through Nov. 27, you can save up to $300 on their collection of premium mattresses, plus $500 off the Ascent adjustable base.
Hybrid Premier 3 mattress: $2,199+ at Purple (originally $2,199)Get up to $500 off at Purple
5
Amazon
Bubble soy candles
This pair of cubed bubble candles is made of unscented soy wax and a favorite aesthetic touch among the #homeinspo pages on TikTok. You can snag these in multiple colors and mini sizes as well.
$13.99 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
6
Amazon
Revlon One Step volumizing air brush
Get salon-style blowouts in less time and with less damage to hair with the Revlon One Step airbrush that, if you don't already know by now, is a massive fan favorite. Choose from four heat settings and enjoy shiny bouncy locks thanks to the ceramic plus titanium tourmaline barrel that helps protect hair against the effects of heat.
On sale at Amazon (originally $37.04)
7
Amazon
Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner
Possibly one of the most adored Bissell products on the market, this portable and multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has close to 36,000 five-star-ratings on Amazon and effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. Plus, you don’t have to worry about manually cleaning the scrubbing stain tool as it has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort.
$109.95 at Amazon (originally $123.59)
8
Carhartt
Carhartt
Carhartt’s entire array of durable workwear is 25% off, now until Nov. 28, including their always trending cuffed knit beanie, which is available in multiple colors.
Knit cuffed beanie: $14.99 at Carhartt (originally $19.99)Get 25% off at Carhartt
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Alleyoop

The Best Black Friday And Cyber Monday Beauty Sales For 2022

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

‘I Felt Seen’: Childless Women React To Jennifer Aniston’s IVF Story

Work/Life

10 Phrases You’re Using That Annoy All Your Co-workers

Relationships

28 Funny Tweets About The Highs And Lows Of Having In-Laws

Style & Beauty

TikTok Influencers Are Sitting Front Row At Fashion Shows. Watch Out, Celebrities.

Food & Drink

The Best Kind Of Potatoes For Every Type Of Mashed Potatoes

Parenting

35 Hilarious Tweets About What Kids Call Things

Relationships

10 Money Red Flags To Look Out For In A Potential Partner

Wellness

20 Funny Tweets That Sum Up The Hell Of Trying To Get Taylor Swift Tickets

Shopping

The Best Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals Happening Right Now

Shopping

22 Gifts Every Tech Fanatic Will Love

Home & Living

This Mystery Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Apple AirPods Are 25% Off Right Now On Amazon

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Crown'

Weddings

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Getting Married At White House This Weekend

Shopping

These Are Great Gifts For When You Hate Coming Up With Ideas

Food & Drink

Here's Exactly How To Respond To Food-Shaming Comments During The Holidays

Shopping

10 Effortlessly Cool Oversized Blazers Inspired by Sophie Turner

Shopping

The Best Artificial Christmas Trees at Walmart

Shopping

18 Full-Size Comforter Sets To Give Your Bed A Cozy Upgrade

Shopping

11 Women's Coats From Target That Reviewers Say Are Actually Warm

Shopping

31 Toddler Products Reviewers Have Called "Must-Haves"

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

The Adult Board And Card Games That Make Great Gifts

Wellness

Does Cracking Your Knuckles Give You Arthritis?

Shopping

The Best Gifts For The Fitness Enthusiasts In Your Life

Shopping

Reviewers With Dry Skin Love These Intensive Moisturizers For Winter

Shopping

16 Gifts That The Older People In Your Life Will Love

Food & Drink

Hands Down, Bakers Say This Is The Best Brand Of Canned Pumpkin For Pies

Shopping

27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Parenting

How To ‘Un-Spoil’ Your Kid, According To Parenting Experts

Shopping

32 Products With Before-And-After Photos That Are Worth 1,000 Words

Shopping

The Best Carry-On Travel Bags, According To Minimal Packers

Work/Life

14 Things I Won't Do After Working As A Nail Technician

Wellness

Do You Always Need Background Noise? There's A Psychological Reason Why.

Shopping

12 Kitchen Carts That Add Extra Counter And Storage Space

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

Why Respiratory Sicknesses Are Hitting Kids So Hard This Year

Home & Living

This New Detective Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Hate Chopping? This Slicing Tool Will Make Thanksgiving Prep WAY Faster

Style & Beauty

This Exfoliating Skin Care Ingredient Is A Game Changer For Sensitive Skin