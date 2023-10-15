ShoppingTikTokfall

31 TikTok Products To Make Your Fall Even Cozier

Time to buy your annual cozy autumnal blanket to add to the collection.
Emma Lord
These remote-controlled flameless candles, this iced coffee insulator sleeve, and this loose tea infuser will help make your fall extra cozy.
Amazon
Popular items from this list:

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page.

1
www.amazon.com
A mini waffle maker
It'll churn out bite-sized waffles in mere minutes. You can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits and even pizza.

Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and its great!" — Ken
$15.39 at Amazon
2
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.

Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
$5.97 at Amazon (originally $12.99)
3
www.amazon.com
A plush blanket
Reviewers swear it compares to the pricey Barefoot Dreams blanket, matching the quality, ridiculous softness and durability without the price tag.

Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
$29.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A soft muslin throw blanket for lightweight, cozy warmth
Check out a TikTok of the muslin blanket in action.

Promising review: "This blanket is the most amazing thing ever! It is incredibly soft and lightweight. It is warm but not overwhelming. It looks great as a throw for decoration but so comfortable you have to use." — Fairykisses
$29.51 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for all your chilis, stews and other cold-weather mainstays
This can make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen when you're cooking in large batches for the fam — this gadget julienne, chops, spiralizes, and slices vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess. Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.

Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." — Amazon Customer
$23.95 at Amazon (originally $29.95)
6
www.amazon.com
A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds
It's available in multiple colors and styles.

Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise
$14.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A satin pillowcase
It has a cooling effect, is soft on skin, and creates less friction for hair — especially important when cold, dry weather is already making it prone to breakage. Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action.

Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.

Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" — Amazon Customer 🌷
$18.99 at Amazon
8
Stassiecraft / Etsy
A darling floral embroidered book sleeve
It's perfect for taking your favorite novel or Kindle to the park with a hot cup of something to enjoy the foliage while getting lost in a good story. It's available in six sizes. Check out a TikTok of the book sleeve in action.

Stassiecraft is a UK-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in book sleeves, candles and zero-waste home essentials.

Promising review: "My book sleeve exceeded all of my expectations and more! I got a custom size, and it fits everything that I was hoping it would. Incredible quality and it was delivered to the US in record timing." — emnem1
$17.92+ at Etsy
9
www.amazon.com
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
They're available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 15 colors.

Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
$28.99+ at Amazon
10
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A cult-favorite secret popcorn salt
Our family recently unearthed this because beloved "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm.

Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self-control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." — S Martinez
$9.60 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A pair of warm wireless sleep headphones
They're also perfect for keeping your ears warm on cold-weather walks and runs.

Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." — Thunder Muffin
$19.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A decadently soft Skims-esque loungewear set
Promising reviews: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" — Jenna

"Couldn't believe a TikTok recommendation could be this amazing! Got it as a gift and our daughter absolutely adores it. I never get the right gift for her because she's super picky but this was a stunner!" — Kaye
$51.99+ at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A slightly cropped half-zip pullover
It has all the comfort of a hoodie but enough structure to it that it's easy to wear for errand running and workouts, too.

Promising review: "I saw this sweatshirt advertised by an influencer on TikTok. I purchased almost immediately because everyone said it was a good comparison for the Lululemon jacket. I was blown away by the quality of this jacket!! It’s super soft. I purchased a size small and it fit perfectly." — Rebecca Slattery
$39.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A beloved corduroy button down, aka a "shacket," to add an extra cozy layer to your outfits
Check out a TikTok of the corduroy shacket in action. If you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!

Promising review: "I love this shirt! It's slightly longer than I expected but makes a great oversized button up — the material is amazing. I get compliments every time I wear it out. If you want an oversized look, I would order your normal size; if you want a normal look, I would order a size down." — Courtney
$35.98 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A set of three flameless flickering candles you can control with a remote
Check out a TikTok of the flameless candles in action.

Promising review: "I bought the gold glass candle set. It's almost iridescent gold and looks very elegant. The flame actually moves back and forth. I have mine set to come on in the evening and go off after four hours. The remote allows you to control the brightness of the candle, set a timer for auto on and off, and you can control how bright you want the actual candle inside the glass. I love them and plan to buy the gray glass set for my bedroom. Buy them, you will love them!" — Tammy B.
$23.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey
It'll add a pinch of sweet and a kick of spice to all your fall faves, from pumpkin breads to charred Brussels sprouts to apple cider donuts.

Promising review: "Saw someone try this on TikTok and knew I needed it. It’s so good and sweet and spicy. I love it on fried chicken and even pepperoni pizza. It’s delicious." — Tricia
$13.49 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A mesmerizing glass essential oil diffuser and humidifier
It'll help combat the dryness of the cold weather before it does a number on your skin and sinuses while looking seriously aesthetic. You can even toggle between seven different lights depending on your vibe. Check out a TikTok of the diffuser in action.

Promising reviews: "It’s beautiful!! Best oil diffuser I’ve ever had. Everyone is asking me where I got it at. Gives off a lot of mist, makes my whole room smell wonderful, and it’s a great conversation piece. Highly recommend it." — Danielle Martinez
$28.87 at Amazon (originally $39.97)
18
www.amazon.com
An oversized turtleneck sweater dress
Check out a TikTok of the turtleneck dress.If you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it. It's available in women's sizes XS–XL and 14 colors.

Promising review: "Great quality! Thick and super stretchy. Color is exactly like the picture (I got the green), slightly longer in back. Exactly what I was looking for and better than I expected." — Amazon Customer
$41.99 at Amazon
19
Goodful
A sleek Beast Blender
Not only can it blend smoothies and shakes, but you can use it to infuse water and blend dips and soups. Bonus: for anyone in a time crunch, you can pop off the top as a to-go cup, making your morning smoothie experience extra seamless. Check out a TikTok of the Beast Blender in action.

Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer — who has used it to make crepe batter, thick smoothies, and crushed ice — has to say about it: "If you like to start your day with a smoothie, like whipping up not-huge amounts of blended sauces or soups, or just hate dealing with (and washing) a full-size blender, the Beast Blender really might be the perfect one for you."
$194.95 at Amazon$148 at Goodful (originally $165)
20
www.amazon.com
A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets
Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" — Julia Monroe
$29.72+ at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A holy grail Coop Home Goods pillow designed for side, back and stomach sleepers
This medium-firm pillow has an entirely adjustable memory foam fill so you can mold it to the exact firmness, size, and shape you need. It's available in two sizes and three shapes.

Coop Sleep Goods is a small business specializing in pillows, pillowcases, and sleep products.

Promising review: "I hardly ever write reviews but I have to for this. I saw this pillow on TikTok and it got me curious so I immediately came to Amazon. OMG, it’s such a game changer. I’m a side sleeper and this pillow is heaven. It’s some of the most comfortable sleep I have had in ages. I love it so much I bought a second one and have my eye on the body pillow. Obsessed! You need this in your bedroom." — MT
$72 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A TikTok-famous, investment-worthy Balmuda toaster
This sleek toaster uses steam technology to perfectly crisp the outside of the toast while keeping the inside moist and fluffy. Check out a TikTok of the Balmuda toaster in action.

Promising review: "Holy moly! Best toast I have ever made. I did a comparison taste test with the Balmuda toaster versus my cheapie $60 toaster oven. You can really taste the difference in the toast with the texture and the moisture of the inside of the toast. Hands down, Balmuda blew my other toaster out the water. So happy with purchase." — JL
$299 at Amazon
23
Amazon
A set of corduroy pillow covers
Check out a TikTok of the corduroy pillow covers in action. They're available in multiple colors and seven sizes. And if you're looking for affordable pillow inserts to match the covers, you can buy a set of two 18x18 pillow inserts on Amazon for $15.99.

Promising review: "Yesssssss!!! Soft, good quality material, beautiful color, fits perfectly and it was 'assembled' VERY easily. I ended up purchasing four more after my first order of two. FANTASTIC PRODUCT. Oh! And the lines don’t mark up your face. Sure, there are times I fall asleep and don’t make it to my bed. I was worried that the corduroy would leave embarrassing lines but NOPE. All good. So go ahead and fall asleep or send your partner or yourself to the couch if you want some sleep (mine snores 🙄) — they are very comfortable!" — Joanna C.
$11.99+ at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A rapid egg cooker
t can make soft-, medium-, and hard-boiled eggs in addition to poaching, scrambling and making omelets out of them. I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!

Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." — Gina
$19.99 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A reusable iced coffee cup insulator to keep your drink cold and your fingers from freezing
Promising review: "Bought this for my girlfriend and she uses it all the time! She originally showed me a video of the product on TikTok and I was skeptical as most coffee sleeves like this haven't worked for me in the past but I of course still bought it for her. Boy was I wrong. This thing is super high quality especially for the price and keeps coffee cold for hours! She's a slow coffee drinker so this is a total game changer for her. Highly recommend! Love the design as well." — Zac McDonald
$9.99+ at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
An affordable sunrise alarm clock
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.

Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." — Amazon Customer
$38.99 at Amazon
27
Forever Friday/Etsy
An embroidered Halloween sugar cookie hoodie
It's available in sizes S–5X and three colors. Check out a TikTok of the Halloween cookie hoodie.

Forever Friday is a California-based small business that specializes in embroidered and screen-printed goods.

Promising review: "When I purchased this, there were no reviews, so I was a little nervous. It's an AWESOME crewneck! I love it. The sewn-on part was bigger than I expected, but I love that. There were quite a few loose strings I cut off the sleeves, but I'm hoping it didn't have anything to do with the integrity. Very soft inside. So happy with my purchase!!" — Kaylene Thiel
$38.86 at Etsy (originally $51.82)
28
www.amazon.com
A baby Nessie tea infuser for all your loose leaf pumpkin spice and chai teas
Check out a TikTok of the tea infuser in action. You can grab a reviewer-beloved loose leaf pumpkin spice tea on Amazon.

Promising review: "I'll start by saying that this is so stinking cute! I love it and I mostly bought it for that reason. No shame in admitting that. However, that being said, it works well too! It does not feel cheapand seems to have been made pretty well. It was a great purchase in my book." — Jesica
$13.56 at Amazon (originally $16.95)
29
www.amazon.com
A mess-free microwave s'mores maker
It's engineered with a well of water that ensures the marshmallow and chocolate melt at the same time (and don't overflow).

Promising review: "This is a very cute gadget. I saw this on a TikTok and fell for it lol. I'm glad I did. My kids and I have so much fun making instant s'mores. They're done in about 30–40 seconds with literally no clean up. The marshmallow doesn't melt over so you basically can just run hot water over it to remove a few crumbs from crackers and be done." — Shawna G.
$12.92 at Amazon
30
Amazon
A set of heat-safe microwave bowl holders for all your fall soups and stews
You can pull this right out of the microwave with your bowl without burning your hands, plus use them to hold your bowl in your hands or lap while you're eating in front of the TV. Bonus: it also helps keep your food warm for longer! Check out a TikTok of the microwave bowl holders in action.

The insulation of these also keeps cold food like ice cream colder for longer (and helps prevent your fingers from freezing).

Promising review: "Buy these for yourself and everyone you know. They are soft and fit a variety of sizes of bowls to put under them in the microwave and eat from. My kids love them. We bought some to gift to other people too, and I will get some for my son to use at college. Made of a heavy terry cloth that can be thrown right in the washer when needed. We used towels before under our bowls, but these cradle the bowls so are easier to hold. We bought some bigger plate sizes too." — Heidi J.
$14.99+ at Amazon (originally $16.99+)
31
www.amazon.com
A pair of horizontal glasses
This way, you can study or watch Netflix while laying completely down.

Promising review: "I saw these on a couple of TikTok videos and immediately bought them. They are literally the best thing I’ve ever bought. I was scared they wouldn't fit over my glasses but they do just fine. I use them to read, watch TV, and scroll through my social media all while lying down. Such a great buy!" — Kivy
$11.95 at Amazon

