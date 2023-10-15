31 TikTok Products To Make Your Fall Even Cozier

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A mini waffle maker
2
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
3
A plush blanket
4
A soft muslin throw blanket for lightweight, cozy warmth
5
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for all your chilis, stews and other cold-weather mainstays
6
A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds
7
A satin pillowcase
8
A darling floral embroidered book sleeve
9
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
10
A cult-favorite secret popcorn salt
11
A pair of warm wireless sleep headphones
12
A decadently soft Skims-esque loungewear set
13
A slightly cropped half-zip pullover
14
A beloved corduroy button down, aka a "shacket," to add an extra cozy layer to your outfits
15
A set of three flameless flickering candles you can control with a remote
16
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey
17
A mesmerizing glass essential oil diffuser and humidifier
18
An oversized turtleneck sweater dress
19
A sleek Beast Blender
20
A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets
21
A holy grail Coop Home Goods pillow designed for side, back and stomach sleepers
22
A TikTok-famous, investment-worthy Balmuda toaster
23
A set of corduroy pillow covers
24
A rapid egg cooker
25
A reusable iced coffee cup insulator to keep your drink cold and your fingers from freezing
26
An affordable sunrise alarm clock
27
An embroidered Halloween sugar cookie hoodie
28
A baby Nessie tea infuser for all your loose leaf pumpkin spice and chai teas
29
A mess-free microwave s'mores maker
30
A set of heat-safe microwave bowl holders for all your fall soups and stews
31
A pair of horizontal glasses