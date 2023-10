31 TikTok Products To Make Your Fall Even Cozier

A rapid egg cooker

t can make soft-, medium-, and hard-boiled eggs in addition to poaching, scrambling and making omelets out of them. I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed.I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." — Gina