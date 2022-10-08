Popular items from this list
A teensy mini waffle maker
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and its great!" — Ken
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
in action. Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
A plush blanket reviewers swear is the ultimate Barefoot Dreams dupe
Promising review
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
A soft muslin throw blanket for lightweight, cozy warmth
in action. Promising review
: "This blanket is the most amazing thing ever! It is incredibly soft and lightweight. It is warm but not overwhelming. It looks great as a throw for decoration but so comfortable you have to use." —Fairykisses
A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds
Promising review:
"So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers reviewers swear are Lululemon Align Jogger dupes
Promising review
: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
A cult-favorite secret popcorn salt
Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before
author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self-control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." — S Martinez
A forever classic Hanes sweatshirt TikTokers especially love for unexpected style combos
Promising review
: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." — abby
A pair of warm wireless sleep headphones
Promising review
: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." — Thunder Muffin
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter
Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite3012
A nonstick stove top griddle
in action. Promising review:
"We've been using this griddle every single day. I absolutely love it. So far, the nonstick works just as well as the day we bought it (even after being washed in the dishwasher every single time). It seems to really distribute heat evenly, and I have never had anything stick or burn on it. Mostly we use it for cooking eggs in the morning. We had a big electric griddle but it was so bulky I wanted something I didn't have to leave out on the counter all the time. This is quickly becoming my favorite pan, and I have been cooking other things on it lately like steaks, chicken and veggies too. Definitely a great buy." — Rose Siders
A set of three flameless flickering candles you can control with a remote
in action. Promising review
: "I bought the gold glass candle set. It's almost iridescent gold and looks very elegant. The flame actually moves back and forth. I have mine set to come on in the evening and go off after four hours. The remote allows you to control the brightness of the candle, set a timer for auto on and off, and you can control how bright you want the actual candle inside the glass. I love them and plan to buy the gray glass set for my bedroom. Buy them, you will love them!" — Tammy B.
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey to instantly elevate every dish you make
Promising review:
"Saw someone try this in TikTok and knew I needed it. It’s so good and sweet and spicy. I love it on fried chicken and even pepperoni pizza. It’s delicious." — Tricia
A simply mesmerizing glass essential oil diffuser and humidifier
in action. Promising reviews
: "It’s beautiful!! Best oil diffuser I’ve ever had. Everyone is asking me where I got it at. Gives off a lot of mist, makes my whole room smell wonderful, and it’s a great conversation piece. Highly recommend it." — Danielle Martinez
An oversized turtleneck sweater dress
. Promising review:
"Great quality! Thick and super stretchy. Color is exactly like the picture (I got the green), slightly longer in back. Exactly what I was looking for and better than I expected." — Amazon customer
A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie
Promising review:
"Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options." — MHF
A quilted puffer jacket perfect for that cold-but-not-quite-freezing part of the season
. Reviewers say to size down! Promising review:
"I wore this during a trip to NYC. Temps ranged from the mid 40s to mid 50s, and this kept me warm, was comfy, and was cute with all of my outfits. And the best part: It has ample pocket space, so I didn't have to carry a clutch!" — Kandace
An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest
. Promising review:
"Love this! Well worth the price! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. Was surprised at the quality of this item. ... It’s very soft and thick, which isn’t wasn’t what I expected at all. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" — Amazon customer
A ridiculously popular set of breathable, cooling bedsheets
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size). Promising review
: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" — Julia Monroe
A set of game-changing cooling "hotel" pillows
Bonus: these are fully machine washable! Promising review:
"After looking for pillows everywhere in stores and not being satisfied, I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. Decided to trust this hype and order two of my own, and they are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER! Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now." — Ellen
A set of corduroy pillow covers so you can switch up the color accents on your bed
in action. Promising review
: "Yesssssss!!! Soft, good quality material, beautiful color, fits perfectly and it was 'assembled' VERY easily. I ended up purchasing four more after my first order of two. FANTASTIC PRODUCT. Oh! And the lines don’t mark up your face. Sure, there are times I fall asleep and don’t make it to my bed. I was worried that the corduroy would leave embarrassing lines but NOPE. All good. So go ahead and fall asleep or send your partner or yourself to the couch if you want some sleep (mine snores 🙄) — they are very comfortable!" — Joanna C.
An insulated tumbler that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by
Promising review:
"Another 'TikTok made me do it' purchase. I love this tumbler. This is the most gorgeous simple tumbler you could get. It comes with two different lids, one for straws, and one for sipping. It also comes with two plastic straws but you can use stainless-steel ones instead if desired. The cup keeps your drinks cold or hot and is fairly durable. Although the straw lid is not 'spill proof' it is fairly resistant. My 2-year-old loves to carry it around and use the straw, it usually doesn't leak if it's knocked over! Overall the wait for this particular color is well worth it and I plan to buy more!" — Sinaxis
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with melatonin to help wind you down for the night
in action. Promising review:
"A coworker suggested this product because I have a tough time falling asleep and do not want to take sleep meds. This smells incredible and, for me, has really worked. It’s a little shocking actually as I didn’t have big expectations for it. I’m on my second bottle however and both my boyfriend and I really enjoy it." — Amazon customer
A rapid egg cooker
I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled 🍳). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead! Promising review
: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." — Gina
A uniquely-textured ribbed lounge set
Check out a TikTok of the ribbed set.Promising review:
"So worth it! I love these and getting my friends to get them. Very comfortable and can be dressed up and down." — greg gold
A Java Sok, aka a reusable iced coffee cup insulator
Promising review:
"Bought this for my girlfriend and she uses it all the time! She originally showed me a video of the product on TikTok and I was skeptical as most coffee sleeves like this haven't worked for me in the past but I of course still bought it for her. Boy was I wrong. This thing is super high quality especially for the price and keeps coffee cold for hours! She's a slow coffee drinker so this is a total game changer for her. Highly recommend! Love the design as well." — Zac McDonald
An affordable sunrise alarm clock
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake. Promising review:
"I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." — Amazon customer
A baby Nessie tea infuser
in action.
Psst — you can grab a reviewer-beloved loose leaf pumpkin spice tea
on Amazon (among other fan-favorite flavors!). Promising review
: "I'll start by saying that this is so stinking cute! I love it and I mostly bought it for that reason. No shame in admitting that. However, that being said, it works well too! It does not feel cheap and seems to have been made pretty well. It was a great purchase in my book." — Jesica
A satin pillowcase that has a cooling effect
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
in action. Promising review:
"I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" — Amazon Customer 🌷
A set of heat-safe microwave bowl holders for all your fall soups and stews
in action.
Bonus — the insulation of these also keeps cold food like ice cream colder for longer (and helps prevent your fingers from freezing!). Promising review
: "Buy these for yourself and everyone you know. They are soft and fit a variety of sizes of bowls to put under them in the microwave and eat from. My kids love them. We bought some to gift to other people too, and I will get some for my son to use at college. Made of a heavy terry cloth that can be thrown right in the washer when needed. We used towels before under our bowls, but these cradle the bowls so are easier to hold. We bought some bigger plate sizes too." — Heidi J.
An LED touch lamp you can tap between dimness levels when it starts getting dark out earlier
in action. Promising review:
"I loooooooove this little light. It’s small, but it charges my phone and watch well. It also puts off some pretty bright light for something so small! Love it! Definitely recommend." — Tara
A mess-free microwave s'mores maker
Promising review
: "This is a very cute gadget. I saw this on a TikTok and fell for it lol. I'm glad I did. My kids and I have so much fun making instant s'mores. They're done in about 30–40 seconds with literally no clean up. The marshmallow doesn't melt over so you basically can just run hot water over it to remove a few crumbs from crackers and be done." — Shawna G.
A pair of horizontal glasses
Promising review:
"I saw these on a couple of TikTok videos and immediately bought them. They are literally the best thing I’ve ever bought. I was scared they wouldn't fit over my glasses but they do just fine. I use them to read, watch TV, and scroll through my social media all while lying down. Such a great buy!" — Kivy
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
in action. Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." — Amazon customer