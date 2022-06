36 Useful TikTok Products For Anyone Whose Schedule Is Basically Chaos

A dual hair dryer-brush to give you a salon-style blowout in much less time that a regular blow dryer

Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is— reviewers with 2a through 4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it"OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this on TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it.It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." — Sydney