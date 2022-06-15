36 Useful TikTok Products For Anyone Whose Schedule Is Basically Chaos

When life gets too overwhelming, turn to this list of low-effort cleaners, cooking appliances and home essentials.
Emma Lord
Make your day-to-day flow a little more seamlessly with these highly comfortable and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wonesion-Walking-Running-Athletic-Sneakers/dp/B08791159Q/ref=cm_cr_srp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62a384b8e4b04a61734e7dec%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="versatile mesh sneakers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a384b8e4b04a61734e7dec" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Wonesion-Walking-Running-Athletic-Sneakers/dp/B08791159Q/ref=cm_cr_srp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62a384b8e4b04a61734e7dec%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">versatile mesh sneakers</a>, a <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=usefultiktokproducts-TessaFlores-061522-62a384b8e4b04a61734e7&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1122822980%2F2022-digital-portrait-weekly-planner-for%3Fawc%3D6220_1654911933_620cb18ad3de0e271a461e8a1f2dce91" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="minimalist digital planner download" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a384b8e4b04a61734e7dec" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=usefultiktokproducts-TessaFlores-061522-62a384b8e4b04a61734e7&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1122822980%2F2022-digital-portrait-weekly-planner-for%3Fawc%3D6220_1654911933_620cb18ad3de0e271a461e8a1f2dce91" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">minimalist digital planner download</a> that works on iPads and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sauberkugel-clever-cleaning-backpacks-school/dp/B07LFHK64C?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62a384b8e4b04a61734e7dec%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="debris-catching ball" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a384b8e4b04a61734e7dec" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sauberkugel-clever-cleaning-backpacks-school/dp/B07LFHK64C?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62a384b8e4b04a61734e7dec%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">debris-catching ball</a> for purses and other small spaces.
Amazon, Etsy
Your answer to life’s everyday chaos may just lie in the list of useful products below. And like most great things in today’s world, each of these items have gotten the stamp of approval from the discerning users on Tik Tok for their ability to streamline busy schedules, accomplish household tasks and solve those little nagging problems that you can never seem to get around to.

Find a universal cleaning paste with a huge cult following, a veggie chopper that cuts dinner prep time in half, and a compact rolling desk that allows you to get your cardio in while you answer emails.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A sleek time-marked water bottle that is both lightweight and motivational
Available in three colors and two sizes.

Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
$14.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A pair of high-waisted leggings that can serve as a reliable basic in anyone's wardrobe
Available in women's sizes XS–XL and 29 patterns.

Promising review: "AMAZING. I bought these to test against my Lululemon leggings ($100+) and I think I love these more. I wish there were more sizes in stock right now but it's a fad on TikTok so I understand and will be patient to buy more 😇." — Naniloa Paikuli
$19.99+ at Amazon
3
Scrubbing Bubbles / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ie8Pubca84E
A low-effort toilet cleaning stamp that cleans the toilet with every flush
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." — Janet
$4.37 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A 12-pack of shower steamers to turn your bathroom into a spa
Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" — Merry
$29.97 at Amazon
5
www.instagram.com
A minimalist iPad digital planner that has truly thought of everything when it comes to keeping your human existence on track
Check out a TikTok of the minimalist iPad digital planner in action. Good Mondays Paper is a Canada-based small business that specializes in minimalist digital planners, notebooks, and printables.

Promising review: "Love this planner so much! So awesome to finally have something useful, easy to use, and the perfect portrait orientation that fits how I like to use my iPad!! The minimal format also makes it really easy to have a simple layout or for me to cover it in digital stickers haha 🥰🧸✨💕🍓." — Ava Szychalski
$17.25 at Etsy
6
www.amazon.com
A pair of absurdly comfortable and versatile mesh sneakers in a number of fun colors
Available in women's sizes 5.5–10.5 and 17 styles.

Promising review: "SOOOOO COMFORTABLE. I bought these because I saw a video posted on TikTok. Never did I imagine that they would be this comfortable. I have received so many compliments on these sneakers, and I'm actually looking to purchase another pair in lime green." — awesome game
$39.99+ at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
An extra large combo air fryer that can cook a large array of foods in less time than a conventional oven
Promising review: "After seeing so many people using it on TikTok, I had to get it. Zero regrets." — Deena Walton

Promising review: "I chose this particular air fryer over hundreds offered on Amazon. Features that were the most important to me were the number of presets (counting defrost), the warranty (a year), Cosori accessories, and ease of use. It is easy to clean in the dishwasher, and the preset settings mean that I don't have to calculate time or temperature. But it's also easy to add time or subtract it if you need to. The night I received my air fryer, I made the most amazing steaks that were so tender and moist inside! Since then, I have made Cornish hens, BBQ ribs, blueberry muffins, tater tots, and many other dishes. The fryer is not heavy and it is not loud when in use. Do yourself a favor and buy this!" — nativehoosier
$99.50+ at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A dual hair dryer-brush to give you a salon-style blowout in much less time that a regular blow dryer
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a through 4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time.

Promising review: "OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this on TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." — Sydney
$34.87 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A set of affordable highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These earbuds come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge) and are also available in five colors.

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
$29.99+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner that is portable to clean a variety of places
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available in a full size on Amazon for $12.99.

Promising review: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads-up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" — Carlos
$119+ at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A six-outlet wall charger that comes equipped with a nightlight and USB plug-ins
Promising review: "Better than any strip! Saw this on TikTok and it’s everything. Love the auto night-light feature. So versatile and compact. Worth every penny. Will be ordering more." — Kelly
$16.97+ at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make dinner prep much simpler
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." — Amazon customer
$29.98 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A storage cutting board with strategic underlying compartments for organized ingredient prep
Promising review: "Wonderful prep station. This is both pretty and functional. It makes prepping veggies a breeze. You just change blades and baskets. If prepping for one you can fit multiple veggies in one container that will go in the fridge then in the dishwasher." — Pam
$49.29 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A two-pack of an internet-famous universal cleaning paste that makes virtually any surface spotless
This pink cleaning paste comes in a pack of two.

Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" — May
$14.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A fast-acting pet hair remover roller that locks hair and debris inside the roller for easy removal
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
$25.95 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A mirror-faced rotating digital alarm clock complete with two USB ports, an input port and wake-up alarm
Promising review: "I love this TikTok clock. Here’s another 'TikTok/BuzzFeed brought me here' post. The clock is adorable and a modern thin clock that doesn’t look cheap, even though it is." — Tanitha Gaither
$18.35 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A set of two backseat hooks perfect for purses, groceries and more
Promising review: "I saw this product on a 'TikTok amazing finds.' And given that my purse always seems to tip over in the back seat, emptying all the contents all over the floor, I thought I would give it a try. It comes with two, so I put one on each side of the seats, and it works so well. I love this product. It’s strong and well made not cheap. I’m glad I bought it and I would recommend it for sure." — PC
$7.95 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A compact rolling desk bike to put an end to a stationary work day
This desk bike is also height adjustable so you can get your perfect fit with the tray, and has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels and a way to track your mileage, RPM and other stats.

Promising review: "I saw this in TikTok and I bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before. The tabletop part is a little loose but that might be from me leaning on it too much. It wasn’t originally like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. This is 10 out of 10 recommended for someone who's looking to move more!!" — Amazon Customer
$419.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A cute cloud-shaped magnetic key holder so you never misplace your keys
Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." — D. Carter
$7.98 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A pair of clever in-car dip clips so you can dip fries into your favorite sauce while on the go
Promising review: "How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.) Ya know, you end up squeezing the sauce onto the wrapper that's balanced on your lap and you end up getting some sauce on your steering wheel. OR you try the whole 'wrapper and sauce on the passenger seat and try to dip while watching the road,' which usually doesn't turn out so great." — Pleasure Pamela
$10.90 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A pair of AirPod ear hooks that make wearing earbuds more secure for workouts or running errands
Promising review: "Overall works great. I do about 30 mins of running each day and after I started sweating, my AirPods would start slipping out and I'd have to adjust them back into my ears constantly. This product works great and holds them in. They won't stay super tight in your ear necessarily, but they only move out a little over time. The difference for me was adjusting once during my workout instead of every two minutes while running. Highly recommend if you're looking to keep your AirPods in your ears during workouts." — Chris W
$9.99 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A mini trash can you can slide into a drink holder or the backseat pockets for all your wrappers, receipts and more
Promising review: "Fits perfect in the cup holder on the side of my door which is where I tend to hoard the most trash. If it ever gets dirty it washes easily. The lid comes on and off, easily making it easy to just dump it every time I'm at the gas station. I saw this on TikTok and it turned out to be a great impulse buy." — Jacqueline Todd
$9.99 at Amazon
23
Amazon
A washable ball that picks up all the forgotten debris and crumbs from the bottom of your bag or purse
Promising review: "Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." — Wenhether

Promising review: "This little ball is genius!! Rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot of lint, debris, or even crumbs. Easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must-have!!" — dj3biggs
$12.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A set of two satin pillowcases that are cooling and gentle on your skin and hair
Available in 28 colors and four sizes.

Promising review: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull-looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key
$9.99 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A reflective journal filled with questions and thought experiments to help busy people take some time relax
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
$7 at Amazon
26
Amazon
An adjustable weighted fitness hoop to get a few minutes of exercise during your busy day
Promising review: "Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light." — Richard Enriquez
$29.99+ at Amazon
27
Ridha 3D Printing/Etsy
A wearable "chopstick" that can help you work and eat messy finger-foods without leaving greasy prints on your keypad
Ridha 3D Printing is a family-run, Michigan-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in 3D-printed gadgets and toys.

Promising review: "Perfect for why I wanted it. Now I can game on my PC and eat snacks without getting my mouse and keyboard dirty! Thank you, such an amazing invention. 😊" — Leilani Calderon
$3.95 at Etsy
28
www.amazon.com
A sleek 3-in-1 dock that can wirelessly charge all your Apple devices all at once
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of those TikTok videos called 'things I got on Amazon.' Well, this one caught my eye as I am the owner of the three items mentioned it charges. Two weeks in and I’m so glad TikTok made me do it. Well worth it. The first few nights I felt like the watch was hard to connect. By simple readjusting the charger part I realized it wasn’t fully clicked in place. Once I fixed that, it works perfectly. Love it!!!" — Joel and Rochelle Wingo
$29.99 at Amazon
29
Amazon
A rapid egg cooker for easy meal prep throughout the week
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." — Gina
$16.99+ at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A set of four durable matte hair clips perfect for throwing your hair up in a hurry
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." — Amazon customer
$13.99 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A "dirty" and "clean" dishwasher magnet to put an end to any confusion
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." — D. Washington
$5.93 at Amazon
32
Amazon
A portable iPhone and AirPod battery that can charge your gadgets while on the go
This charger is compatible with iPhone models 13, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro Max, 11 Pro, XS Max, XR, X, plus AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Promising review: "TikTok made me purchase. It is a 10 out of 10! Great for traveling or running errands throughout the day. The charge stays within the portable battery and gets the job done for your phone. It comes with a USB to charge while not being used and a cute little pouch to store." — Alexandra
$39.99 at Amazon
33
Amazon
A set of four nonstick heat-safe sheet pan dividers shaped like trays to cook multiple parts of your meal at once
Promising review: "Brilliant. 100000% Recommend them! It lets me separate veggies by how long they take to cook so they are all ready at the same time and nothing is over/undercooked. I love these cheat sheets. They are a great tool for my kitchen." — yule
$29.99+ at Amazon
34
Amazon
A sink-side cup rinser so that clean glasses and mugs are always on hand
The rinser hooks up to your existing hot water line and can be easily installed using the instructions and materials provided. Note that this won't install on sinks without a flat edge!

Promising review: "Never knew I needed one until I saw it on TikTok, and with water bottles and toddler cups it is essential to my household!" — Gayla Brink
$29.94 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A set of three odor-resistant sponges that have a tough rubbing function as well as a soft-cleaning one
Promising review: "I used to 'save' these little gems for 'special projects' (what projects, I don't know, because I ended up not ever using them!). Then one day I decided 'what the heck, just use one in the sink for dishes, you can always buy more.' Lo and behold, I LOVE them! They remove food off of dishes more easily than a sponge and I just throw them in the top rack of the dishwasher and they come out spotless! They never smell and always rinse out nicely in between washings. These little gems even take off hard water build up from my shower doors! (I also use regular cleaners with them to do the trick.). I love these so much I bought a bunch and used them as stocking stuffers last Xmas! Everyone loves them!" — DivaGranny
$14.99 at Amazon
36
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A condensation-proof glass tumbler and straw that reviewers love for on-the-go iced coffee and water
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and automatically liked it! I love that it comes in so many different colors and the top is wood. I drink lots of water and needed a cup I could take with me everywhere. I could also put iced coffee in it too. I love that it came with two straws, a clear one and white. I will be purchasing another one for my husband and also one for my mom in different colors!" — Rose
$15.99 at Amazon
An interactive dancing cat toy to get your cat some exercise without you needing to do it as well

30 Low-Effort Products For Anyone Who's Feeling Overwhelmed By Life

shoppingTikTokLife Hacksorganization

