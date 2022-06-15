36 Useful TikTok Products For Anyone Whose Schedule Is Basically Chaos

Your answer to life’s everyday chaos may just lie in the list of useful products below. And like most great things in today’s world, each of these items have gotten the stamp of approval from the discerning users on Tik Tok for their ability to streamline busy schedules, accomplish household tasks and solve those little nagging problems that you can never seem to get around to.
Find a universal cleaning paste with a huge cult following, a veggie chopper that cuts dinner prep time in half, and a compact rolling desk that allows you to get your cardio in while you answer emails.
1
A sleek time-marked water bottle that is both lightweight and motivational
2
A pair of high-waisted leggings that can serve as a reliable basic in anyone's wardrobe
3
A low-effort toilet cleaning stamp that cleans the toilet with every flush
4
A 12-pack of shower steamers to turn your bathroom into a spa
5
A minimalist iPad digital planner that has truly thought of everything when it comes to keeping your human existence on track
6
A pair of absurdly comfortable and versatile mesh sneakers in a number of fun colors
7
An extra large combo air fryer that can cook a large array of foods in less time than a conventional oven
8
A dual hair dryer-brush to give you a salon-style blowout in much less time that a regular blow dryer
9
A set of affordable highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
10
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner that is portable to clean a variety of places
11
A six-outlet wall charger that comes equipped with a nightlight and USB plug-ins
12
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make dinner prep much simpler
13
A storage cutting board with strategic underlying compartments for organized ingredient prep
14
A two-pack of an internet-famous universal cleaning paste that makes virtually any surface spotless
15
A fast-acting pet hair remover roller that locks hair and debris inside the roller for easy removal
16
A mirror-faced rotating digital alarm clock complete with two USB ports, an input port and wake-up alarm
17
A set of two backseat hooks perfect for purses, groceries and more
18
A compact rolling desk bike to put an end to a stationary work day
19
A cute cloud-shaped magnetic key holder so you never misplace your keys
20
A pair of clever in-car dip clips so you can dip fries into your favorite sauce while on the go
21
A pair of AirPod ear hooks that make wearing earbuds more secure for workouts or running errands
22
A mini trash can you can slide into a drink holder or the backseat pockets for all your wrappers, receipts and more
23
A washable ball that picks up all the forgotten debris and crumbs from the bottom of your bag or purse
24
A set of two satin pillowcases that are cooling and gentle on your skin and hair
25
A reflective journal filled with questions and thought experiments to help busy people take some time relax
26
An adjustable weighted fitness hoop to get a few minutes of exercise during your busy day
27
A wearable "chopstick" that can help you work and eat messy finger-foods without leaving greasy prints on your keypad
28
A sleek 3-in-1 dock that can wirelessly charge all your Apple devices all at once
29
A rapid egg cooker for easy meal prep throughout the week
30
A set of four durable matte hair clips perfect for throwing your hair up in a hurry
31
A "dirty" and "clean" dishwasher magnet to put an end to any confusion
32
A portable iPhone and AirPod battery that can charge your gadgets while on the go
33
A set of four nonstick heat-safe sheet pan dividers shaped like trays to cook multiple parts of your meal at once
34
A sink-side cup rinser so that clean glasses and mugs are always on hand
35
A set of three odor-resistant sponges that have a tough rubbing function as well as a soft-cleaning one
36
A condensation-proof glass tumbler and straw that reviewers love for on-the-go iced coffee and water