A freestanding cabinet organizer
Some folks also use this for wine bottles! Promising review: "
I got this after being influenced by others on TikTok and am so glad that I did. These worked great to organize and store all my tumblers. It even fit my 30-ounce cups, although they don't sit all the way down into the opening it still stores them. I could use one more of these in this cabinet to store the rest of my coozies and cups. I love the color, and these are made from thick, sturdy material that won't warp or break over time. So happy with this purchase!" — Heather
A skin-clearing salicylic acid treatment
Promising review:
"I had seen several reviews on TikTok about this product and I decided to try it for myself and see how good it was as they said. I had pores and pimples around my cheeks (I have ever since I was a teenager), I've tried different products but none worked as well as this one. Every night before going to bed, I apply it to my face along with a moisturizer (I prefer during the night so it can stay the longest) . And wow, I am not kidding, the next day you can already see how the redness is fading away and any recent pimples start to get smaller, as well as my pores on my cheek area! I had not seen a difference that fast with other popular products, but this one did. I highly recommend, the price is worth it. It really does improves your skin and it looks more healthy and glowing. In my opinion 10/10 :)." — Mariel Garza
A citrus-scented foaming car upholstery cleaner
Check out a TikTok of the car upholstery cleaner
in action. Promising review:
"So I had a spot on my dash that I wanted to clean and grabbed this stuff because I figured my car could use some TLC over the years. Well, I went to clean one small part and ended up almost detailing the entire inside of both front and back driver and passenger side doors. It worked so well, so fast, and smelled so good that I couldn't stop. My car looks brand-new!" — Michael
A game-changing dishwashing spray
Check out a TikTok of the Dawn Powerwash Spray
to see it in action!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly
has to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
A luxuriously creamy CeraVe facial cleanser for anyone with excessively dry skin
Promising review:
"Got this after seeing a recommendation on TikTok. It's been a lifesaver for me. I have dry, red, sensitive, acne-prone skin. Most cleansers strip my skin, but not this one. It’s been helping keep my skin clear while not drying it for a few months now. If you have dry skin this is a must!" — L. Ashburne
A Little Green upholstery cleaner
Promising review
: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Things definitely look cleaner. spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand-new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads-up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" — Carlos
The ever popular Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer
Check it out on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this one TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." — Sydney
A pair of teeth-whitening pens
Promising review:
"I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" — Mully
Flexible curling rods that can give you zero-heat curls overnight
Check them out on TikTok here
.
Promising review: "I haven’t put curlers in my hair in YEARS. Saw this on TikTok. Thought it would be great, especially because I’m so lazy when it comes to styling my hair. Dried my hair about 60–70%, put curlers in, slept on them (not uncomfortable to sleep in), and voila-hair is curled and ready to go in the a.m." — lapiper21
A tub of TikTok-famous The Pink Stuff
Promising review:
"The Pink Stuff is definitely worth all the hype it has been receiving. I had seen it in some TikTok compilations and decided to give it a try. The very first thing I cleaned was the inside of my bathtub and wow! It really made my bathtub shine." — JMURR
Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow that combines hyaluronic acid and tea tree extract
Promising review:
"Totally worth it! I love it so much! It made my skin smooth, clear, and hydrated. I pour it on my palm and apply on my face. I bought this product as it is viral on TikTok and I consider it one of my best skincare purchases." – APS
An enzyme-based laundry stain remover
Check out a TikTok of the laundry spray
in action.
Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.
Promising review: "For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts and I cook every night (sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there. (There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long pre-soak (I mean like six hours) in Oxyclean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding." — NYC Buyer
The ChomChom pet hair remover roller
Promising review:
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
A shampoo scalp massager
Check it out in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A six-piece set of high-performance matte lipsticks
Promising review:
"What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire
An Onset soap eyebrow kit to make your brows look full and fluffy
Promising review:
"Saw this on TikTok and after looking around where I live for some clear soap and coming up short I decided to try these out. They are a great value for the price. Super easy to use and give a great effect on the brows." — Linds
A L'Oréal repairing hair treatment that takes just eight seconds
Promising review: "
Yes, I actually saw this product reviewed on TikTok and had to try it. It is amazing stuff OMGOSH!!! I have already purchased my second bottle. I have a lot of hair and it gets tangled easily this stuff made it soft and manageable after the first use." — Jennifer BorchersAnother Promising review:
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." — Theressa Hailey
An AirPod cleaning pen
Promising review:
"Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods. There is a picker that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" — JMilwaukee
A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil
Promising review:
"Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra
A set of cleaning K-Cups to remove all of the built-up grime in your Keurig machine
Promising review:
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend, keeps everything runny correctly and clean." — Lauren
A hand-powered chopper
See it in action here
. Promising review:
"This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10–15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups.
There's tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." — Valjulia
A bottle of the TikTok-approved Elizavecca hair treatment
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
See it on TikTok here
.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, and in between other comparable products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." — curlyhead3
A carpet cleaner for tough stains
Check out this TikTok of the Folex Carpet Spot Remover
to see it in action! Promising review:
“There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” — Carobnty
An exfoliating glove with immediate results you can actually see
Promising review:
"I have very thin and light body hair so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it, it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all." — Kat
A spray bottle of SoCozy curl spray leave-in conditioner
Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray
in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it! Promising review:
"Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" — Amazon customer
A Maybelline dark circles treatment concealer
Check it out on TikTok here
! Promising review:
"Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." — Liela Lee
A cooktop cleaner kit
Promising review:
"This product is amazing!!! I cannot believe what it took off our stovetop! We bought a house and the electric stove was left and I had tried everything to get it looking new and clean, EVERYTHING. I'd seen this on TikTok and figured I’d give it a shot and WOW am I glad I did. Hello new clean stove." — Kindle customer
A Denman Hair Brush with a genius multifunctional design
See it in action on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"TikTok made me do it. I never knew I had 3A curls until I used this brush. It evenly spreads product throughout the hair and clumps up your curls. It’s just an amazing brush!" — mariela
A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors
See them in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical, but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." — Megan Kopicko
A plant-based stainless steel cleaner kit
Promising review
: "This is a miracle worker on stainless. I have tried everything to get my stainless to shine like it should, even the home remedies, which do NOT work — sorry but they don't. This stuff is the best I have tried. I follow a girl on TikTok who recommended it and she has been right 100% on her Amazon recommendations. She nailed it again. You will love this stuff." — Amazonwoman
First Aid Beauty's KP bump eraser body scrub exfoliant
Check out this dermatologist reviewing this magical product on TikTok
!Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." — Launa