35 TikTok Products That Will Make Any Homebody Say 'Yes, Please'

Popular items from this list include:
1
A cult-favorite secret popcorn salt
2
A pair of wireless sleep headphones
3
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
4
A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle
5
A decadently soft Skims-esque loungewear set
6
An expandable "Cup Cozy Pillow" to up your movie snack game to its highest potential
7
A mini waffle maker that will produce bite-sized waffles in minutes
8
A TikTok-famous 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle
9
A "holy grail" Coop Home Goods pillow designed for side, back and stomach sleepers
10
A ridiculously plush blanket
11
A cult-favorite ice cream scoop
12
A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froth in second
13
A copy of "Burn After Writing," a guided journal that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by
14
A "Shark Tank"-featured "Pizza Pack" pizza storage container
15
A cold brew coffee maker
16
A heated eye massager
17
A sleek Beast Blender
18
A two-pack of TikTok-famous Dan-O's seasoning
19
A light-up rain cloud essential oil diffuser
20
A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets
21
A gorgeous arc floor lamp
22
A waterproof shower phone holder
23
A multifunctional breakfast sandwich maker
24
A set of three flameless flickering candles
25
A glow-in-the-dark protective Fire Stick case so you can find your remote in the dark
26
A set of heat-safe microwave bowl holders
27
A baby Nessie tea infuser for all your loose leaf teas
28
A pair of horizontal glasses so you can read or watch TV while lying completely down
29
A gentle bubbly clay mask
30
A 100-count Mexican candy assortment full of spicy, sweet and sour candies
31
A rapid egg cooker
32
A satin pillowcase
33
A moon lamp for the ultimate chilling at home vibes
34
A TikTok-famous 3-in-1 convertible 'reading chair'
35
A mess-free microwave s'mores maker