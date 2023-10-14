ShoppinghomeTikTok

35 TikTok Products That Will Make Any Homebody Say 'Yes, Please'

We're pretty sure this cold coffee brew maker will change your mornings forever.
Emma Lord
Reviewers love this luxury-scented candle, plush throw blanket, and 1,000-piece puzzle.
Reviewers love this luxury-scented candle, plush throw blanket, and 1,000-piece puzzle.

Popular items from this list include:

1
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A cult-favorite secret popcorn salt
Reviewers say it's a perfect copycat for the taste of savory, buttery movie theater popcorn.

Our family recently unearthed this because beloved "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm.

Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." — S Martinez
$8.10 at Amazon (originally $9.60)
2
Amazon
A pair of wireless sleep headphones
They'll play white noise or the music of your choice in a comfy headband so you can enjoy the calm of it all night long (and block out the snoring of other people or pets). They're available in 12 color options.

Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try them. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." — Thunder Muffin
$19.99 at Amazon
3
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.

Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
$5.97 at Amazon (originally $12.99)
4
www.amazon.com
A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle
If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud and sandalwood blend. It's available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents.

Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.

Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" — Melissa I.
$19.95 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A decadently soft Skims-esque loungewear set
The three-piece set is available in women's sizes S–XL and in 22 colors.

Promising reviews: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" — Jenna

"Couldn't believe a TikTok recommendation could be this amazing! Got it as a gift and our daughter absolutely adores it. I never get the right gift for her because she's super picky but this was a stunner!" — Kaye
$53.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
An expandable "Cup Cozy Pillow" to up your movie snack game to its highest potential
It has holes to fit mugs, water bottles, and snacks, plus an insulating foam that keeps drinks hot or cold for longer periods. Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.

Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.

Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" — Amber
$34.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A mini waffle maker that will produce bite-sized waffles in minutes
You can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits and even pizza. It's available in multiple colors.

Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and its great!" — Ken
$15.39+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A TikTok-famous 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle
This whimsically-illustrated, colorful puzzle isn't just a puzzle, but a journey — there are over 50 Easter eggs in it, tons of miniature scenes full of optical illusions and surprises, plus a magical twist at the end. You'll have to solve the puzzle to find out!

You can check out a TikTok of the Mystic Maze puzzle in action (but warning, it will spoil the surprise!).

Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" — Nlbrimberry
$22.97 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A "holy grail" Coop Home Goods pillow designed for side, back and stomach sleepers
This medium-firm pillow has an entirely adjustable memory foam fill so you can mold it to the exact firmness, size, and shape you need. It's available in two sizes and three shapes.

Coop Sleep Goods is a small business specializing in pillows, pillowcases and sleep products.

Promising review: "I hardly ever write reviews but I have to for this. I saw this pillow on TikTok and it got me curious so I immediately came to Amazon. OMG, it’s such a game changer. I’m a side sleeper and this pillow is heaven. It’s some of the most comfortable sleep I have had in ages. I love it so much I bought a second one and have my eye on the body pillow. Obsessed! You need this in your bedroom." — MT
$72+ at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A ridiculously plush blanket
Reviewers say it compares to the expensive Barefoot Dreams throw, matching the quality, ridiculous softness and durability without the price tag. It's available in seven styles and four sizes.

Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
$29.99+ at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A cult-favorite ice cream scoop
This professional-grade scoop is designed with a curve that lets you easily slide through even the hardest tubs of ice cream, so you don't have to strain your whole arm chiseling at it like a brick. It's available in multiple colors.

Promising review: "I think I just found the best ice cream scoop ever! I was very surprised when I took it out of the box because it has some weight to it, so I knew right away that it would not break easily. It scoops ice cream beautifully and is dishwasher safe. I am so glad TikTok made me buy this!" — MamaKickAsh
$11.97 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froth in second
Because why stop at regular tea and coffee when you can have velvety-soft milk tea and lattes? It's available in 24 styles.

Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise
$14.99 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A copy of "Burn After Writing," a guided journal that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by
Through a series of questions and thought experiments, it encourages people to take time away from their screens to explore their feelings, both new and old, so they can embrace meaningful ones and try to let others go.

Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different." — Brent Helm
$7.32 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A "Shark Tank"-featured "Pizza Pack" pizza storage container
Instead of wasting foil or trying to shove a pizza box into the fridge, you can use this collapsible container to stack up to five leftover slices on top of each other — it's even designed so the slices won't stick. Plus, it's totally microwaveable, so you can reheat all the slices at once without moving them. It's available in eight colors. Check out a TikTok of the Pizza Pack in action.

Pizza Pack is a small business that specializes in sustainable food storage solutions.

Promising review: "It's always a pain to put away leftover pizza. It never seems to work. UNTIL THIS PRODUCT!!! I am very happy with my purchase. It's easy to keep the pieces separate from others and you don't have a large bulky box letting your crust dry out. You can use it for one piece or several — it is very easy to expand. The best part is that it is very easy to clean. Storing the Pizza Pack when not in use doesn't take up a lot of space either. Try it." — B. Cirincione
$25 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A cold brew coffee maker
It's so gloriously easy to use that all you have to do is stick your favorite ground coffee in the filter, seal the airtight lid on top and pop it in the fridge overnight. Boom, four cups of cold brew you don't have to lift a finger to make when you're scrambling to log on to a Zoom meeting five minutes late. It's available in three colors and two sizes.

Promising review: "Now don't get me wrong, i love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12-24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" — Carmen E.
$27.99+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A heated eye massager
Not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so you can vibe with your eyes and your ears. Reviewers swear by this to help combat eye strain, headaches, puffy under-eye circles, dry eyes and insomnia. It's available in three colors.

Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" — Amazon Customer
$69.99 at Amazon
17
Goodful
A sleek Beast Blender
Not only can it blend smoothies and shakes, but you can use it to infuse water and blend dips and soups. Most importantly for anyone in a time crunch, you can pop off the top as a to-go cup, making your morning smoothie experience extra seamless. Check out a TikTok of the Beast Blender in action.

Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer — who has used it to make crepe batter, thick smoothies, and crushed ice — has to say about it: "If you like to start your day with a smoothie, like whipping up not-huge amounts of blended sauces or soups, or just hate dealing with (and washing) a full-size blender, the Beast Blender really might be the perfect one for you." Check out her full review of the Beast Blender for more deets!
$194.95 at Amazon$148 at Goodful (originally $165)
18
www.amazon.com
A two-pack of TikTok-famous Dan-O's seasoning
Dan O's is a low-sodium, flavorful seasoning option made with dried herbs, citrus and granulated onion and garlic. You can use it on everything from fish to beef to eggs to veggies. It comes in a pack of two (one original, one spicy).

Promising review: "I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn. My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." — Heartcri
$13.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A light-up rain cloud essential oil diffuser
Reviewers love how soothing the color changes and sounds of the water flow are. (And that both are fully adjustable!) Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser in action.

Promising review: "I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops. If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days, even with it running daily. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." — Violet
$56.80 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets
Reviewers with insomnia, night sweats and overheating issues swear by these. Reviewers also are obsessed with how well these sheets wash and maintain quality over time. Bonus? These come in so many colors it's basically impossible not to find one to match your room's aesthetic.

The sets are available in sizes twin–California King. Each set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size).

Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" — Julia Monroe
$39.97+ at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A gorgeous arc floor lamp
Reviewers adore this lamp for adding a quiet amount of light to their space without overwhelming it the way other floor lamps do. People who work from home especially love it for illuminating their desk area without causing any additional eye strain. It's available in two colors.
Check out a TikTok of the arc floor lamp in action.

Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting.

Promising review: "I have gotten compliments on this light from someone in every single meeting I’ve been in the last few weeks. Provides very good reading light (and adjustable) and unusual, visually appealing style. Have sent the link to three colleagues who were also intrigued!" — Steve
$74.99 at Amazon (originally $89.99)
22
www.amazon.com
A waterproof shower phone holder
This adjustable rotating mount is waterproof and gives you touchscreen abilities, so you can swap between apps or switch songs with ease. It's available in three colors. Check out a TikTok of the shower phone holder in action.

Promising review: "This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable. The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white color so it would match my shower." — Brittney Steele
$14.99+ at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A multifunctional breakfast sandwich maker
It simultaneously cooks an egg, toasts bread, warms precooked meat and melts cheese in less than five minutes. It's available in two colors. Check out a TikTok of the breakfast sandwich maker in action.

Promising review: "I am actually excited for my weekday breakfast now. These homemade McMuffins are so good! My favorite version uses sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and precooked bacon (from Costco). So many options, so easy! My kindergartener and my teenager both love it. I may have to buy another one for our family. It's also easy to clean with a quick wipe-down." — Joolie
$29.99 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A set of three flameless flickering candles
You can control them with a remote for the perfect amount of cozy ambience. Check out a TikTok of the flameless candles in action.

Promising review: "I bought the gold glass candle set. It's almost iridescent gold and looks very elegant. The flame actually moves back and forth. I have mine set to come on in the evening and go off after four hours. The remote allows you to control the brightness of the candle, set a timer for auto on and off, and you can control how bright you want the actual candle inside the glass. I love them and plan to buy the gray glass set for my bedroom. Buy them, you will love them!" — Tammy B.
$23.99 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A glow-in-the-dark protective Fire Stick case so you can find your remote in the dark
It also has anti-slip ridges on the bottom to make it less likely to fall off or into the couch in the first place. It's available in seven colors. Check out a TikTok of the glow-in-the-dark case in action.

Promising review: "It’s a thin silicone case that slips right on and has holes for all buttons and the microphone in the right places. It also has raised dots on the back to make it easy to grip. With the easy to see color, I no longer lose my remote in the couch cushions. Highly recommend." — S. Mizrahi
$7.99 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A set of heat-safe microwave bowl holders
You can pull this right out of the microwave with your bowl without burning your hands, plus use them to hold your bowl in your hands or lap while you're eating (presumably in front of the TV) without hurting your fingers. Bonus: It helps keep your food warm for longer! They're available in four color combinations. Check out a TikTok of the microwave bowl holders in action.

These also keep cold food like ice cream colder for longer (and help prevent your fingers from freezing).

Promising review: "Buy these for yourself and everyone you know. They are soft and fit a variety of sizes of bowls to put under them in the microwave and eat from. My kids love them. We bought some to gift to other people too, and I will get some for my son to use at college. Made of a heavy terry cloth that can be thrown right in the washer when needed. We used towels before under our bowls, but these cradle the bowls so are easier to hold. We bought some bigger plate sizes too." — Heidi J.
$13.99+ at Amazon (originally $16.99+)
27
www.amazon.com
A baby Nessie tea infuser for all your loose leaf teas
Check out a TikTok of the tea infuser in action.

Promising review: "I'll start by saying that this is so stinking cute! I love it and I mostly bought it for that reason. No shame in admitting that. However, that being said, it works well too! It does not feel cheapand seems to have been made pretty well. It was a great purchase in my book." — Jesica
$16.95 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A pair of horizontal glasses so you can read or watch TV while lying completely down
Promising review: "I saw these on a couple of TikTok videos and immediately bought them. They are literally the best thing I’ve ever bought. I was scared they wouldn't fit over my glasses but they do just fine. I use them to read, watch TV, and scroll through my social media all while lying down. Such a great buy!" — Kivy
$11.95 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A gentle bubbly clay mask
It's designed to help remove blackheads and minimize the appearance of pores (and makes you look like a happy little cloud). Check out a TikTok of the foaming mask in action.

Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." — L. Shea
$8.87 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A 100-count Mexican candy assortment full of spicy, sweet and sour candies
Promising reviews: "This was for my daughter who likes to try things off TikTok. She enjoyed tasting different flavors." — laysa silva

"I was looking for Mexican Candy to share at the office with the staff but wanted a good variety, not just one brand. This mix bag was awesome. It was fresh and had a very good assortment of more popular brands, not just cheap fillers. It was a big hit! Everyone in the office loved them! Will definitely order them again. Cheers!" — sumgurl
$24.95 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A rapid egg cooker
It can make soft-, medium- and hard-boiled eggs in addition to poaching, scrambling and making omelets. It's available in multiple colors.

I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!

Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." — Gina
$19.99 at Amazon
32
Amazon
A satin pillowcase
Not only does it have a cooling effect, but it's also soft on your skin and creates less friction for your hair so that it won't get as tangled while you sleep. Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action.

Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.

Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" — Amazon Customer 🌷
$17.69+ at Amazon (originally $22.79)
33
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A moon lamp for the ultimate chilling at home vibes
It's available in six sizes. Check out a TikTok of the moon lamp in action.

I bought this because it was on one of Amazon's top selling products pages for so long that I was like "Why are people so obsessed with this moon!!" And now, my friends, I know. First of all, it really does look hyper realistically like a small moon and adds a chill vibe wherever you plant it. But it's also just so soothing to watch and have in the periphery. You can control dozens of different colors for it and either keep it on those colors or have them alternate, fade quickly, or fade gradually. It's super easy to charge and controlled by a remote, so you can move it off its stand and have it light up wherever you want. These days I tend to turn it on for my designed "me time" night every week, in which I will light a candle, pour a glass of red wine, read a romance novel, and, of course, light my lil' moon. Definitely one of my favorite "the internet made me do it" purchases.
$19.99+ at Amazon
34
Amazon
A TikTok-famous 3-in-1 convertible 'reading chair'
Not only does this include USB ports for your phone or Kindle, a cup holder, and a side pocket for books, but it can be pulled out easily into a sleeper chair or a full flat sleeper in an instant. Bonus? There's secret storage at the bottom for extra sheets and pillows. It's available in eight colors. Check out a TikTok of the reading chair in action.

Promising review: "Amazing reading chair/lounger. If you're one of those people who needs to change positions often while reading, this chair is the bomb. I leave a charging cord in the arm for my phone and headphones, slide out the foot, and grab whatever book I chucked under there. I can lay down, recline, sit straight, etc. with ease. The foot stool part, being collapsible and held up with thin bars, did kind of sink a little after awhile but nothing that makes the chair feel broken or look lopsided. It's a solid little guy and I plan on picking another one up eventually for another room I like to read in." — Calvin Andrews
$274.99+ at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A mess-free microwave s'mores maker
It's engineered with a well of water that ensures the marshmallow and chocolate melt at the same time (and don't overflow).

Promising review: "This is a very cute gadget. I saw this on a TikTok and fell for it lol. I'm glad I did. My kids and I have so much fun making instant s'mores. They're done in about 30–40 seconds with literally no clean up. The marshmallow doesn't melt over so you basically can just run hot water over it to remove a few crumbs from crackers and be done." — Shawna G.
$12.99 at Amazon (originally $13.69)

