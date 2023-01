A pack of AirPod putty cleaners

Cleaning tech gadgets (including AirPods) can be tricky, so use one of these putty cleaners instead of harsh cleaners or cloths to get the job done!See it in action on TikTok here "I use my AirPods every single day to listen to music at work. I only use one AirPod just in case my boss needs my attention. I had noticed that I could barely hear anything through my AirPod, even though I had the volume all the way up. I saw this putty in a BuzzFeed article and so decided to order and test it. I’m writing this about two minutes after using it and I am amazed with how well it works! It got all the gunk out and the sound is amazing, I don’t need to have the volume up very much to be able to hear everything anymore. If you have literally any doubts about this product, forget them. This stuff works great and is a great price for the amount you get. You get 12 squares of putty; I used a whole one to clean my AirPod, thought I suspect you could clean both AirPods with just one square." — Katelyn