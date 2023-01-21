Popular items from this list
A pet hair remover that’ll immediately roll away lots of fur on your bedding and couch cushions.
A pack of AirPod putty cleaners to carefully remove all the gross gunk from your AirPods
A hair claw clip to keep your hair up and give a ’90s vibe to any outfit
A portable charger that doesn't require any cords
Note: This small gadget can charge an iPhone 8 1.5 times and an iPhone X one full time on a single charge.
. Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation, and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want to carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described and I get one full charge of battery for my phone. Get it: You will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
. Promising review:
"I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
A pet hair remover
Promising review:
"GAME CHANGER! I have both cats and dogs at home. One of my dogs loves to sleep in the bed, under the blankets. She has pretty fine fur and tends to shed a good bit so there always seems to be dog hair in my bed where she has laid. I had seen this in a few BuzzFeed articles and on TikTok but I was pretty hesitant to buy it because of the price and being skeptical that it worked. I am SHOCKED by how amazing this thing is! IT PICKS UP SO MUCH PET HAIR!! It’s super easy to use and clean which is also a plus. I use this on my bed where my dog sleeps and it does such a great job at picking up her hair that you can’t even tell that she’s laid in the bed all day! I can’t say anything negative about this. I plan to buy a couple more to keep in different rooms where my pets like to be on furniture! If you have pets, then you NEED a ChomChom!!" — Melissa Eggleton
A set of reusable silicone Nippies
BuzzFeed editor Natalie Brown tried these and raves:
"I've worn them four or five times now, washing with hand soap and water afterward every time as directed, and they're exactly what I needed! It's simple: you stick 'em onto clean, dry, lotion-free skin, and they stay put and comfy for hours, even through moderate sweat. They've performed perfectly every time I've worn them: for day-long shopping excursions, outdoor parties, and for nights out dancing. They come in a small reusable storage box with two stiff plastic domes for them to sit on, so they'll stay perfectly intact and dust-free in your drawer and are easy to pack for travel. Oh and over 14,000 reviewers — like, five times the number of people in my high school graduating class — have rated them 5-stars on Amazon, so I know I'm not alone in my success with them!"Promising review:
"Obsessed with these. Best stickies I’ve ever had. I saw them on TikTok and tried them out, so glad I did." — satisfied customer
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste
This all-purpose and vegan paste is great for removing rust, hard water stains, grease, and more messes! To use, just apply it to a surface with a damp cloth, gently rub it in, rinse it off with water, and polish the area with a dry cloth.Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and, grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!" — Rachel in CLT
A TikTok-famous cloud magnetic key holder
.Promising review:
"I bought this product almost two years ago for my college apartment and it's the best thing I ever bought! Perfect place to hang my keys up when I get home and I never lose them! It also looks very cute and simple. The adhesive is really strong and the magnet in it super strong as well. It holds up my apartment keys, my car keys, and my boyfriend's heavy Audi keys perfectly fine. Love it." — Meghan Consadene
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer that'll create the perfect canvas for your makeup
This beauty essential is also made with squalane that'll help hydrate your skin.
.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" — Leslie Mattingly
A pack of AirPod putty cleaners
Cleaning tech gadgets (including AirPods) can be tricky, so use one of these putty cleaners instead of harsh cleaners or cloths to get the job done!
. Promising review:
"I use my AirPods every single day to listen to music at work. I only use one AirPod just in case my boss needs my attention. I had noticed that I could barely hear anything through my AirPod, even though I had the volume all the way up. I saw this putty in a BuzzFeed article and so decided to order and test it. I’m writing this about two minutes after using it and I am amazed with how well it works! It got all the gunk out and the sound is amazing, I don’t need to have the volume up very much to be able to hear everything anymore. If you have literally any doubts about this product, forget them. This stuff works great and is a great price for the amount you get. You get 12 squares of putty; I used a whole one to clean my AirPod, thought I suspect you could clean both AirPods with just one square." — Katelyn
A pair of AirPod ear hooks if your AirPods are always falling out
. Promising review:
"The best solution ever. I have an awkward shaped ear canal and struggle to find earbuds that I like and that are comfy, and I LOVE my AirPods but they don’t fit snug enough for me to work out in them (one actually flew off on the treadmill and I stopped wearing them to the gym since then) but these hooks are AMAZING. They are so comfortable you don’t even notice they’re there and it provides the perfect amount of security for running/jumping around. So happy I tried these out. If you’re thinking of buying them just do it." — Larissa
An octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising reviews:
"I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." — MarMarManuel
"I have never reviewed anything on Amazon before. The minute I used this product, I ran to write a review. My entire life, I have had perfect skin. I didn’t use any products, masks, moisturizer, nothing. It was a blessing. I had a baby and ever since, my skin has been horrible, especially my nose. Pores so filled even estheticians couldn’t help me. One use of this scrubber and I see a NOTICEABLE difference. It’s honestly incredible. I’m finally feeling like myself again. HIGHLY recommend!
" — Cristian
A Revlon dual dryer and brush
. Promising review:
"OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this one TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair, and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS, I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously, my favorite styling tool. Seriously, so in love." — Sydney
A jewelry-cleaning pen to get your rings sparkling again
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will. I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" — Heather
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A Takeya cold brew maker
You'll get a Takeya cold brew pitcher, ultra-fine mesh filter, and instructions to help you brew delicious iced coffee.
Just pour French press ground beans into the fine-mesh filter, screw the filter into the lid of the pitcher, pour water into the pitcher, drop the filter into the pitcher, and place the pitcher in the fridge to brew up to 36 hours. Once it's ready, you'll have fresh cold brew coffee to drink whenever you need a pick-me-up. ☕
.BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer swears by this coffee gadget and said:
"It's so delish, it makes mornings far more bearable. It’s also great for keeping in the office when that 3 p.m. slump hits but you don’t feel like going to a coffee shop (or spending $5 on cold brew)."
A sturdy glass tumbler
. Promising review:
"I saw this product on TIkTok and automatically liked it! I love that it comes in so many different colors and the top is wood. I drink lots of water and needed a cup I could take with me everywhere. I could also put iced coffee in it too. I love that it came with two straws a clear one and white. I will be purchasing another one for my husband and also one for my mom in different colors!" — Rose
An acupressure mat and pillow set
.Promising review:
"Honestly a friend sent me a TikTok video on this item. I was like for $20 I'll try it, and oh my god, I have lower back problems and 20 minutes lying on this spiking mat helped relieve pressure. I work remotely and am sitting down for 8 to 10 hours a day, so tension builds up and this totally worked. So many ways to try using the mat." — Arlington Ink
A set of makeup sponges
Promising reviews
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges
for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much longer than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
"I love these makeup sponges. I am new to makeup and still learning, and these sponges are great for blending. I only use liquid concealer and foundation, and the makeup sponges blend my makeup products perfectly. They are a pretty good size, too. I use the pointy part for under my eyes and other hard-to-reach places." — Amazon customer
A facial applicator brush
. Promising reviews:
"I absolutely love these. I saw them on TikTok and ordered them right away. I've been using them for months now and they make applying masks so much easier. I get a much more even application than I did with my hands or with other brushes. Extremely easy to use, clean, and store. Love, love, love!" — Caterina
"I bough these cause I saw them in a TikTok and it does make a huge difference when applying a mask. I used to use brushes and it was hard to clean them so I threw them away and now use these. They’re made of silicone with makes it easier to clean." — Alisson
A rotating digital alarm clock
.Promising reviews:
"I love this TikTok clock. Here’s another 'TikTok/BuzzFeed brought me here' post. The clock is adorable and a modern thin clock that doesn’t look cheap, even though it is." — Tanitha Gaither
"I love this clock it looks very nice. I like that the numbers are very easy to read and it gives you the option if you want to use the 12-hour feature or the 24-hour feature. I also like that it has ports on the side so that I can charge up my phone etc. You can also control the brightness on it. I'm a type of person that likes to sleep in a room that's pitch black usually, but with the brightness feature, I can find a setting that's not going to interfere with my sleep or agitate me in the night. — Amazon customer
A hair claw clip to keep your hair up
. Promising review:
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." — Amazon customer
A pair of Wad-Free attachments for your bedsheets
.Promising review:
"THIS ACTUALLY WORKS! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." — StrangerThings
A slim magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf
is a small business that sells different-sized stove shelves for kitchen storage and organization.
.Promising review:
"There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" — Amazon customer
A rechargeable electric lighter
Promising review
: "Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite3012
A shampoo scalp massager with silicone bristles
!Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula
, and you can buy a full-size bottle on Amazon for $12.99
! Promising review
: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" — Carlos
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum
After debris is collected into the vacuum's canister, an indicator light will turn on to let you know when the canister is full and ready to be emptied out. Pull the canister out and dump debris into the trash without spilling crumbs and dirt everywhere.
. Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor...I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure it's more expensive than my actual vacuum but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." — Amazon customer
A set of exfoliating gloves
All you need are your favorite body wash and soap to get started — apply a small amount to each exfoliating glove, slip them on your hands, and gently rub your skin.Promising review
: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove.
But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." — Brittney
A tiny cleaning ball
. Promising review:
"Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works so well in my purse." — Wenhether
A matcha-infused moisture stick
. Cocokind
is a San Francisco-based small business that creates botanical-based skincare products, including cleansers, serums, lotions, and more!Promising review:
"This is my first time using the MyMatcha stick and I looovvveee it! I have it on me pretty much all the time so I can dab a little bit on my dry spots as I need to. It softens up my dry areas and even decreases the swelling of my acne! I've used it as a moisture stick, an acne anti-inflammatory, and even a fly-away tamer. It's a great multitasking product." — alizza d.
A "Bread Buddy" dispenser to keep your favorite loaf fresh
in action. Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
A bagel guillotine
Promising review:
"My boyfriend can’t cut bagels. He literally butchers these poor baby bagels all up. I saw this on a TikTok and I was like oh we need that. So I bought it. And it was a good investment. Now we can enjoy nicely sliced bagels that fit in a toaster and aren’t jagged across. Yay bagel slicer!" — Ci DiPalma
A dishwasher magnet
. Promising review:
"I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." — D. Washington
A backseat hook for your car
Promising review:
"I saw this product on a 'TikTok amazing finds.' And given that my purse always seems to tip over in the back seat, emptying all the contents all over the floor, I thought I would give it a try. It comes with two, so I put one on each side of the seats, and it works so well. I love this product. It’s strong and well made not cheap. I’m glad I bought it and I would recommend it for sure." — PC
A container of "Museum Gel"
. Promising review
: "Saw this on TikTok and I honestly absolutely love it. I use it to keep my drawer organizers from sliding around. This stuff is amazing and I wish I had known about it forever ago." — Abby