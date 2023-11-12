32 TikTok Products That Prove 2023 Is The Year Of Making Everything Easier

Popular items from this list include:
- A “flossing toothbrush” with two layers of bristles: regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are 10 times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing
- A set of leggings-organizing hangers for anyone who owns leggings that are currently tangled in a dresser drawer like a giant athleisure nest
- A handy dandy dual-sided deshedding brush for thinning and shedding pet hair off of especially fuzzy cats and dogs
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by a dentist that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these. Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.
I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
A set of leggings organizing hangers
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger
in action.Promising review:
"Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." — Larry Seymour
A cloud-shaped utility knife
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife
in action. Promising review:
"I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." — Amy Yasneski
A handy dandy dual-sided deshedding brush
Promising review:
"I watched the Facebook and TikTok videos and decided to take a gamble.
I have a German Shepard that sheds boatloads daily and thought this might help. I was not disappointed. Brushed my dog on the back porch and had enough floof come off that I could make three more dogs.
When using this, it seems at first like it's yanking the dogs coat off, but my dog liked it and wasn't experiencing discomfort. For this to work, you need to brush vigorously minding any area sensitive areas on your puppers." — Rescue2inVB
A cleverly-designed weatherproof hide-a-key rock
Check out a TikTok of the key rock
in action. Promising review
: "This fake rock was exactly what I had been hoping to find. It blends in extremely well with the rock from my landscaping, and the key fits inside perfectly. The slide on the bottom was very easy to close as well. I definitely recommend it!" — P Gilroy
A portable car vacuum
Promising review:
"This was the perfect solution for a busy mom as myself. I have three little ones and every day there is a mess of some sort in the backseat. It saves time and money to not have to go to a carwash place and keep feeding the machine
. It’s simple to use and a great size. Wish the suction was a little better but for the price and quality I can’t complain. It’s a must!" — Amazon customer
"TikTok made me buy it. I NEVER leave reviews buttt I was surprised at how well and powerful this vacuum was! And it wasn’t loud. 10 out of 10 recommended. Go buy it and try it for yourself." — Jessica D. Williams
A rectangular Lazy Susan
Check out a TikTok of the rectangular Lazy Susan
in action. Promising review
: "Wow! I love this turntable organizer! I can fit so many items on it, and because of that, I now have so much more space on the door shelves. With this organizer, I will have easy access to all of those extra items that just don't have their own space
. Now they do have a place to go! I would highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to feel more organized and doesn't want to lose items in their fridge
." — Amazon customer
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
Promising review:
"I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner.
Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." — Tara D.
A game-changing "bed wedge" pillow
Bonus: T
here's a lil' side pocket for your phone, glasses or other nighttime accessories. Promising review:
"I did not realize that these were out there until I watched a TikTok about one. This has saved my pillows. I do have a headboard, but there was about a three-inch gap between it and my mattress. This has stopped my pillows from sliding down in between.
I have had no issues at all with it. I did let it sit for almost 72 hours while it was getting its shape back from being in a shipping container, but after that it was perfect!!! I highly recommend." — Miss_Beck
An undetectable mouse jiggler
Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon customer
A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods
Quick & Clean
is a small business that specializes in coffee machine cleaning products. Promising review:
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL!
My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean
." — Lauren
A roll of cost-saving reusable microfiber cloths
Check out a TikTok of the microfiber cloths
in action. Promising review:
"I have this problem where I can never find a clean microfiber towel to clean with when I need one... This solves that issue completely
. Initially, I bought this for my car, but I started using it around the house and decided that I need one for the house AND one for the car. The towels are reusable, so you can throw them in the wash once you're done with the initial clean. Having them on a roll really does help me out because I know exactly where my cleaning towels are.
" — Jenny
A popular foot exfoliant peel
Promising review:
"I was dubious at first, having seen this on TikTok. I can now confirm that it works as directed and the results are amazing.
Twenty-four hours after I soaked my feet in the plastic bag, nothing happened. Then 48 hours later it started working. Seventy-two hours and it was in full working mode. Like other reviewers, I also suggest just letting the skin come off naturally. The shedding lasts for a few days. Results are incredible. Will use this again!"
— Vanessa
A lil' telescoping rearview mirror squeegee
Bonus: With the extendable handle, you can do both mirrors from the driver's seat of the car! Check out a TikTok of the car squeegee
in action. Promising review:
"I saw this on a TikTok and had to try it, and I will say, I use it at least once or twice a week! In the mornings on the way to work, if it's dewy outside or already humid when I leave, it works great.
Simple little tool, but for the price point, I say why not?!" — Samuel W.
A set of convenient suctioning "Food Cubby" dividers
Check out a TikTok of the food cubby
in action. Food Cubby
is a small business specializing in family-friendly kitchen accessories. Promising review:
"I love these! Even as an adult, I hate my food touching. Thought they might keep things apart but not juices or things, but they really stick to the plate, and the meat juice doesn't run into the salad. It saves me from having different plates for each food. I wish I had these a long time ago." — Superbeckee
A touchscreen mist cleaner
Promising review
: "When you think you don’t need it. But TikTok thinks you do. I definitely am glad that this product was what I need. Works on laptop, tablets, and phones! Love it! Highly recommend this product!" — Laura Schlutt
A bottle of Angry Orange pet odor eliminator
Angry Orange
is a small business that specializes in home cleaning products. Check out a TikTok of Angry Orange
in action. Promising review:
"This product has become a must in our household
! We discovered it while looking for another scent/odor control product that had a strong citrus scent to spray around a Christmas tree a year or so ago when one of our dogs suddenly decided that he was going to start peeing on the Christmas tree every night. Not only did it deter him from peeing on it, it smells fantastic, and now we use it all the time for any smells around the house, pet odor related or not!
It only takes one or two sprays as well, and the whole area smells fabulous afterwards." — Amazon customer
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum
EyeVac
is a small business that specializes in vacuums for home and commercial use. Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up.
Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." — Amazon customer
A hybrid paper towel roll with a sneaky hidden spray bottle compartment
Check out a TikTok of the paper towel spray bottle roll
in action. Promising review
: "This makes cleaning easier! I made a mix with water, vinegar, and baking soda to do overall cleaning, and it works pretty well. Having a spray with the paper towel was a genius idea. Also, makes it easier for the whole family keep things clean
. Recommend it!" — Mariane
Emergency Stain Rescue stain remover
Check out a TikTok of the "Emergency Stain Rescue"
in action. The Hate Stains Co.
is a small business that specializes in fast, powerful and nontoxic stain removing products. Promising review:
"I've tried Shout wipes, stain removal pens, and all the other tricks in the book. This removes organic stains from sweat better than anything I've tried thus far. I followed the directions, got the fabric wet, sprayed it on, and left it to chill for an hour.
When I came back, I was dumbfounded. I can't believe I didn't have this sooner, I'm about to buy a gallon!" — Mark Bogumil
A portable, travel-friendly bottle drying rack
Check out a TikTok of the travel-friendly bottle drying rack
in action. Promising review
: "As a full-time breastfeeding/pumping mom, this is heaven sent! This should be on every baby registry! We travel a ton so this is extremely nice to have for trips; it folds flat so you can easily fit in a diaper bag.
It has two trees for bottles or the small parts then it has a little raised drying rack to set more on. I threw the whole set in the dishwasher, and it came out just fine." — ramblinbird
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
Promising review:
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink!
I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." — Jessica Hamilton
An easy-to-install, subtle carpet scratch stopper
Check out a TikTok of the cat scratch stopper
in action. KittySmart
is a small business that specializes in pet-friendly home products. Promising review
: "My kitten used to be obsessed with scratching the carpet at the door entry. Slipped this right in and the problem no longer exists.
Now she rests on top of it. The clear plastic isn’t an eyesore either." — Rita Serrano
A magnetic water bottle sleeve pouch
Gym Mate
is a small business that specializes in magnetic gym accessories for water bottles and technology. Check out a TikTok of the water bottle magnet attachment
in action. Promising review
: "Hands down one of the best purchases I’ve made on amazon. I can fit my iPhone 13 Pro with the case in the pocket and have plenty of room for my AirPods. Magnets are super strong and hold everything perfectly!" — Nalani
A cult-favorite ice cream scoop
Promising review:
"I think I just found the best ice cream scoop ever!
I was very surprised when I took it out of the box because it has some weight to it, so I knew right away that it would not break easily. It scoops ice cream beautifully and is dishwasher safe. I am so glad TikTok made me buy this!
" — MamaKickAsh
A compact silicone toilet brush
Check out a TikTok of the silicone toilet brush
in action. Bonus: you can either let it sit in the holder on the floor, or mount the holder on the wall or the side of the toilet! Promising review
: "Loved it and bought three of them. The design is very cute, compact, and stylish, adding a touch of elegance to my bathroom. The silicone material makes it easy to clean
, and I love that it stays dry clean itself through the vent holes the bottom of the holder. The flexible brush reaches all the nooks and crannies with ease,
ensuring thorough cleaning." — Anthony Olsen
An aesthetically pleasing laundry hamper organizer
Check out a TikTok of the laundry organizer
in action. Promising review
: "I purchased two of these beautiful hampers for my master bath. It was very easy to assemble. The hamper is sturdy, and I was surprised at how much laundry fits in each bag. I also love that the bottom of the hamper bag has a board at the bottom so it doesn't sag. I love the look of the black metal with the wood. It is a great addition to our bathroom!" — Elizabeth
A stair-climbing trolly dolly
Check out a TikTok of the dolly trolley
in action. Promising review
: "I was getting so tired of making several trips to my car to retrieve my groceries after each shopping trip. I saw this trolley on Amazon and decided to buy it. Best purchase ever. I now can bring all my groceries in with one trip to the car. I also love that its wheel design allows the trolley to climb my front steps, making it so easy for me.
I have used it in the house to help me carry things upstairs, and the climbing feature makes it safe and easy." — m Robinson
A handy pancake batter dispenser and mixer
Promising review:
"My 8-year-old is a huge fan of making pancakes. He saw this on TikTok and just had to have it. We absolutely love this product!! Easy to clean and use. I love that it’s an all-in-one. No more messy bowls, and he can squeeze out the perfect amount for his pancakes.
" — Amazon customer
A space-saving yogurt organizer
Check out a TikTok of the yogurt storage rack
in action. Storage Theory
is a small business that specializes in home and office organizational products. Promising review
: "Works great, wish I would have gotten more!! So very handy to have and see how many yogurts we have. Comes with two super-strong 3M adhesive stripes. Highly recommend product!!" — Amanda Adams
A Grosche moka pot
Check a TikTok of the moka pot
in action. Promising review
: "Greatest purchase in the last five years!!! I have always been a coffee drinker, but I recently purchased a moka pot to make iced espressos during the summer. Quickly it became an everyday thing!
I love this moka pot more than any other item in my kitchen other than my actual coffee pot brewer! It has lasted me two and a half years now without ever giving me a problem.
Definitely a customer for life." — A. Arvy
A set of rechargeable emergency LED bulbs
Promising review:
"These little guys are so bright!! Got these on a whim after seeing it on a TikTok. These are super bright and charge when the light is turned on. These are worth the price." — Reid524