- The Pink Stuff: a universal cleaning paste that works on everything from rust to permanent marker
- A 96% snail mucin serum that can hydrate skin, reduce the appearance of scars and more
- A 4-in-1 veggie chopper that will save you tons of time in the kitchen
An internet-beloved universal cleaning paste
A lot of people compare The Pink Stuff to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" — Rachel in CLT
A repairing snail mucin skin serum
Promising review
: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby
Two painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens
Promising review:
"I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work.
I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm.
I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and taste
s!" — Victoria Bravo
A slim magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf
is a U.S.-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves. This one's available in three sizes and in six finishes.Promising review:
"There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place.
The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" — Amazon customer
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
Promising review:
"I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." — L. J. Petillo
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Fullstar
is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
A handy, family-friendly fruit and veggie divider
Promising review
: "If you have toddlers, get it — especially if you're on the fence. I needed something for grapes, blueberries, blackberries, and other small fruit and veggies we go through so much.
My breakfast was getting cold long before I was done cutting fruit for two toddlers. Most cutters only do one grape or berry, but this one can do several grapes and a small handful of blueberries.
We will definitely be getting a lot of use out of it in this house." — Kindle customer
An octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." — MarMarManuelAnother promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A beautifully-designed guided journal
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
An undetectable mouse jiggler
Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon customer
A pack of 30 hygrocolloid acne stickers
Peach & Lily
is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016. Promising review:
"This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain
. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out
." — Savannah Wilson
A two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes"
Mouthwatchers
is a small business that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these, especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.
I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
A "holy grail" Coop Home Goods pillow
It's available in two sizes and three shapes.
Promising review:
"I hardly ever write reviews but I have to for this. I saw this pillow on TikTok and it got me curious so I immediately came to Amazon. OMG, it’s such a game changer. I’m a side sleeper and this pillow is heaven
. It’s some of the most comfortable sleep I have had in ages. I love it so much I bought a second one and have my eye on the body pillow. Obsessed! You need this in your bedroom." — MT
A fast-acting and reusable pet hair remover
Promising review:
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable.
I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
An affordable lengthening mascara
I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time. Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
A set of six fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods
Promising review:
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL!
My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean
." — Lauren
E.l.f.'s pore-smoothing putty makeup primer
Promising review:
"Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before.
Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." — Binnyx1
A three-in-one foldable magnetic wireless charger
Promising review:
"I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything.
Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
A pair of exfoliating gloves
Evridwear
is a small business that specializes in gloves for work, personal care and weather situations.Promising review
: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok make me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby.
My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." — Brittney
An Olaplex-like repairing hair mask infused with collagen
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Promising review:
"I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished.
My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." — Eline
A firming eye cream made with vitamin C, vitamin E and rosehip seed oil
Promising review:
"Saw this product on TikTok and decided to give it a try. It is very moisturizing with out being greasy. I just ordered my second bottle because of the results." — LAD
An AirPod cleaning pen
Promising review:
"Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods.
There is a picker that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" — JMilwaukee
A fabric defuzzer
Promising review:
"TikTok made me get it. I have a few favorite sweaters and was super upset when these little lint balls started popping up.
I was looking for ways to remove them and stumbled upon this fabric shaver and my life has been changed! I absolutely LOVE it. 100/10
." — Ruth
A four-pack of drain snakes
Promising review
: "I saw this on TikTok and was tired of spending so much money on drain cleaner. I was blown away by how much hair and gunk came out of the sink and tub drain
. Disgusting, but also so helpful to actually clean it out. I will recommend this to my family and friends." — Lisa S.
A pair of satin pillowcases
They're available in 23 colors and four sizes.
Promising review:
"My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser body scrub exfoliant
Promising review:
"I saw a dermatologist recommend this on TikTok and I figured I’d give it a try.I have had red bumps on the back of my arms for as long as I can remember and have tried multiple things, so I didn’t have very high expectations.
After one use, I could already see a difference! It says to use 1–2 times a week but I use it usually every other day, and I use Cerave rough and bumpy lotion after and now my red bumps are almost nonexistent. This product has truly been life changing and I would recommend to anyone struggling with red bumps! 10/10!" — Sydney Huisinga
An enzyme-based laundry stain remover
Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free and hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase. Promising review:
"For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts and I cook every night
(sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there.
(There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long pre-soak (I mean like six hours) in Oxyclean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding
." — NYC Buyer
A power scrubber brush attachment set for drills
Useful Products
is a U.S.-based small business established in 2007 by a car wash owner that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments. This comes with three brush attachments.Promising review:
"So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." — A. Givens
A pH-adjusting blush oil
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients. This is available in four varieties.
I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too. I applied it in the morning and could still see a rosy glow at the end of the day. Promising review:
"Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." — Summer
A wire-free, motion-detecting Noorio security camera
Promising review
: "One of the best purchases I have made, super convenient to use and install, great pictures and recordings.
Has a SD card already installed so no need to spend extra money. The customer support is outstanding, easy to reach and very helpful.
One thing to note is that to capture all recordings, you need to enable both motion and person detections. I had it set on only person to limit notifications but it missed a few recordings of me going in and out of the house for some reason. I haven’t had any trouble getting a recording now after enabling both. Best of all, there are no hidden and monthly fees, don’t have anybody hassling or forcing you to subscribe in order to view more recordings.
I will buy another." — David
A set of six internet-beloved blending makeup sponges
Promising review
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price.
I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
A nail and cuticle repair oil
Promising review:
"This stuff is magic. I am not kidding you, this is my first Amazon review ever. Just a few weeks ago my nails were brittle and peeling, I always had my nails done and they were pretty much destroyed… then I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a try and I legitimately have never had healthier nails in my life!
If you’re thinking about buying this… buy it!" — Jocelyn Nackley
A Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes.
It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful.
" — Kelsey B.
A freshness-extending bread dispenser
Buddeez is a family-owned, Missouri-based small business that specializes in unique household products. Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
A shampoo-extending scalp massager
Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula
, which is also available on Amazon for $16.99
! Promising review
: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it.
Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it!
Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" — Carlos
A self-adhesive paper towel roll holder
It's available in six finishes.
Promising review: "
TikTok made me do it, but I love it. The stainless steel blends so nicely with the rest of my kitchen, the install was as a simple peel-and-stick with small mounting screws and matching caps so you don't see the mounting screws, and it holds a seamless look." — Michaelle K.
A set of four biodegradable, machine-washable Swedish dishcloths
Skoy Enterprises
is a woman-owned, California-based small business established in 2007 that specializes in unique kitchen items. Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and had to order them as I love products that reduce my carbon footprint! I am very impressed and recommend 100%!" — Emilia
A dishwasher magnet
Promising review:
"I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." — D. Washington
A pair of backseat hooks
Promising review:
"I saw this product on a 'TikTok amazing finds.' And given that my purse always seems to tip over in the back seat, emptying all the contents all over the floor, I thought I would give it a try. It comes with two, so I put one on each side of the seats, and it works so well.
I love this product. It’s strong and well made not cheap. I’m glad I bought it and I would recommend it for sure." — PC
A pair of lightweight soda can organizers
Promising review
: "These holders are excellent! I love how they take up less room in the refrigerator.
I ordered two sets which gave me four and it still takes up less room than what I was using for my cans of sodas. Well worth the space and money.
" — Doe
A "Shower Cat" for catching hair on your hands
Shower Cat
is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs. Promising review
: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it.
I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick.
I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." — Cari Schwartzkopf
A breakfast sandwich maker
Promising review:
"I am actually excited for my weekday breakfast now
. These homemade McMuffins are so good! My favorite version uses sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and precooked bacon (from Costco). So many options, so easy!
My kindergartener and my teenager both love it. I may have to buy another one for our family. It's also easy to clean with a quick wipe-down
." — Joolie